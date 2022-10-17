ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players

Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Utah commits react to the Utes 43-42 victory over the USC Trojans

Not only did Utah come up big on the field Saturday night, they certainly helped themselves off of it as well. Utah hosted over 30 players that held an offer from the program that included a few official visitors and considerably large number of unofficial visitors across the next few recruiting classes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Ravens Make Six Roster Moves

The team is releasing OLB Brandon Copeland, LB Jeremiah Attaochu, and WR Slade Bolden from the practice squad as well. Ravens fourth-round TE Charlie Kolar is also being cleared to return following abdominal surgery. Stanford, 31, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Wagner...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Steelers Talented Rookie DL DeMarvin Leal Underwent Meniscus Surgery, But Expects To Return At Some Point In 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers were quite happy when Texas A&M defensive lineman, DeMarvin Leal fell to them in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Many scouts saw him as a first-round talent, but his draft stock dropped for a few reasons. While he was a raw product coming out of college, Leal earned increasing playing time over the first month with the Steelers. He recently picked up a knee injury and was eventually placed on IR.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

How UCLA and Oregon built themselves into Pac-12 contenders

When Chip Kelly walks out to midfield amid the cozy confines of Autzen Stadium on Saturday, the former Oregon head coach is unlikely to receive the same enthusiastic applause that he did upon his first return visit to Eugene back in 2018. Back then it was understandable why the green-clad...
EUGENE, OR
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 8: How to bet UCLA-Oregon

UCLA coach Chip Kelly gets another chance to beat his former team as the No. 9 Bruins (3-0 in Pac-12 Conference, 6-0 overall) play at the No. 10 Oregon Ducks (3-0, 5-1) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Kelly coached the Ducks to the 2011...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 UCLA Bruins the Ducks need to watch out for on Saturday

Chip Kelly’s UCLA Bruins team comes into Autzen Stadium as the No. 9 in the nation and has a perfect 6-0 record. They also have an impressive win over Utah under their belt. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has finally come into his own and is running the Chip Kelly offense to perfection. He runs a dynamic offense that scores over 40 points a game. The defense isn’t great, but it’s good enough to hold the opponent down enough for the offense to do its thing. But the Bruins have played just one road game and that was at Colorado. So obviously, this is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Bengals Updates on Ja'Marr Chase, Logan Wilson, Hayden Hurst And Others

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was limited on Wednesday due to a hip injury. The 22-year-old went through individual drills during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Linebacker Logan Wilson didn't practice after suffering a right shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the Saints. He's "day-to-day"...
CINCINNATI, OH

