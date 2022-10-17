Read full article on original website
Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players
Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
Sam Westmoreland dead aged 19: Mississippi State football star passes away as cause of death remains mystery
MISSISSIPPI State University offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland has died at 19. The school announced Westmoreland's death on Wednesday, however, a cause of death was not disclosed. "The Mississippi State Athletics Family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland," Bulldogs coach Mike Leach said in a statement. "Sam was...
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Yardbarker
Incoming Tennessee QB recruit shows why Vols may not be one-year wonder
Rocky Top could be in for plenty of smooth seasons to come. Riding high off their thrilling 52-49 win over Alabama, Volunteers fans may want to smoke ‘em if they got any of ‘em left after incoming freshman QB Nico Iamaleava’s great performance this past weekend. Per...
Yardbarker
Heisman Watch: These three players saw their Heisman odds skyrocket last weekend
Heisman odds are constantly fluctuating throughout the season, but Week 7 in college football saw a massive change in Heisman odds for three players in particular. Players that were on no one's Heisman Watch list are now popping up with a renewed chance at college football's biggest honor. Of course,...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Trade with Commanders for Daron Payne and William Jackson III? Making Sense Out of 'Proposals'
The Dallas Cowboys as buyers. The Washington Commanders as sellers. The Cowboys and Commanders meeting at the marketplace ... together?. Media speculation, as the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline approaches, is firing up. ... and if we take that speculation - which some outlets like to label as "proposals'' - these things can make for fun exercises.
247Sports
Utah commits react to the Utes 43-42 victory over the USC Trojans
Not only did Utah come up big on the field Saturday night, they certainly helped themselves off of it as well. Utah hosted over 30 players that held an offer from the program that included a few official visitors and considerably large number of unofficial visitors across the next few recruiting classes.
Cal's Sirmon Will Be All Business Against Former UW Teammates
The one-time Husky has flourished while playing for his father.
Yardbarker
Ravens Make Six Roster Moves
The team is releasing OLB Brandon Copeland, LB Jeremiah Attaochu, and WR Slade Bolden from the practice squad as well. Ravens fourth-round TE Charlie Kolar is also being cleared to return following abdominal surgery. Stanford, 31, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Wagner...
Chip Kelly's Take on Oregon, Autzen Stadium
In this excerpt, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly talked about what he sees from the No. 10 Oregon Ducks and playing in the very loud Autzen Stadium.
Yardbarker
Steelers Talented Rookie DL DeMarvin Leal Underwent Meniscus Surgery, But Expects To Return At Some Point In 2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers were quite happy when Texas A&M defensive lineman, DeMarvin Leal fell to them in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Many scouts saw him as a first-round talent, but his draft stock dropped for a few reasons. While he was a raw product coming out of college, Leal earned increasing playing time over the first month with the Steelers. He recently picked up a knee injury and was eventually placed on IR.
What Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said about the Utah State Aggies, including the QB situation
Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl praised Utah State for its recent play, and discussed the Aggies’ uncertainty at quarterback.
Excerpt: DTR on Brett Hundley, Utah's Win, Oregon
Check out what UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson said in regards to breaking a record formerly held by Brett Hundley, his takeaways from the Utah-USC game, and his thoughts on Oregon. For the full video interview, GO HERE.
No. 9 UCLA visits No. 10 Oregon in key Pac-12 clash
No. 9 UCLA (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) at No. 10 Oregon (5-1, 3-0), Saturday, 3:35 p.m. ET (FOX) Line: Oregon by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: UCLA leads 40-31. WHAT’S AT STAKE?
FOX Sports
How UCLA and Oregon built themselves into Pac-12 contenders
When Chip Kelly walks out to midfield amid the cozy confines of Autzen Stadium on Saturday, the former Oregon head coach is unlikely to receive the same enthusiastic applause that he did upon his first return visit to Eugene back in 2018. Back then it was understandable why the green-clad...
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 8: How to bet UCLA-Oregon
UCLA coach Chip Kelly gets another chance to beat his former team as the No. 9 Bruins (3-0 in Pac-12 Conference, 6-0 overall) play at the No. 10 Oregon Ducks (3-0, 5-1) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Kelly coached the Ducks to the 2011...
5 UCLA Bruins the Ducks need to watch out for on Saturday
Chip Kelly’s UCLA Bruins team comes into Autzen Stadium as the No. 9 in the nation and has a perfect 6-0 record. They also have an impressive win over Utah under their belt. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has finally come into his own and is running the Chip Kelly offense to perfection. He runs a dynamic offense that scores over 40 points a game. The defense isn’t great, but it’s good enough to hold the opponent down enough for the offense to do its thing. But the Bruins have played just one road game and that was at Colorado. So obviously, this is...
Arizona State, Stanford look to build on impressive wins
Arizona State and host Stanford enter their Saturday Pac-12 game with momentum after each experienced a troublesome start to the
How far along are the Arizona Wildcats in Jedd Fisch's second year as head coach?
SEATTLE – A few minutes after the game’s end last Saturday night, a small crowd gathered near the elevators in the press box at Husky Stadium. To no one in particular, one man said, “Our defense sucks.”. He could smile as he said it because he wore...
Yardbarker
Bengals Updates on Ja'Marr Chase, Logan Wilson, Hayden Hurst And Others
Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was limited on Wednesday due to a hip injury. The 22-year-old went through individual drills during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Linebacker Logan Wilson didn't practice after suffering a right shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the Saints. He's "day-to-day"...
