mmanews.com
Islam Makhachev Opens Up On His Only MMA Loss
UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev‘s lone defeat in his MMA career ended up sparking the fire that’s led him to the UFC 280 title shot. Makhachev will face Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. It caps off a remarkable run for the Dagestani with a 10-fight winning streak in the Octagon.
Charles Oliveira: Islam Makhachev's UFC 280 title shot 'only happening because of' Khabib
ABU DHABI – Charles Oliveira will take on Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280, because that’s what’s next, although the former champion doesn’t necessarily believe it should’ve been made. “I think Islam deserves all the respect in the world,” Oliveira told...
Alexander Volkanovski Says Islam Makhachev Is ‘Not All Hype’, Explains Why The Russian Would Beat Charles Oliveira
Alexander Volkanovski predicts Islam Makhachev will beat Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. “The Great” is certain the Russian fighter will finish the fight on the ground. Ahead of his first title shot at UFC 280 against Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev shut down naysayers insisting he hasn’t fought a top guy in his division. Makhachev’s mentor and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov backed him up and predicted he’s gonna ride Oliveira “like a horse” come fight night.
Daniel Cormier admits that Charles Oliveira is the biggest challenge of Islam Makhachev’s career: “Do Bronx has the style and ability to beat him”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Charles Oliveira is the biggest challenge of Islam Makhachev’s career. This Saturday, ‘Do Bronx’ is set to face the Russian contender in the main event of UFC 280. It’ll be the Brazilian’s first since his submission win over Justin Gaethje in May. Prior to that victory, Oliveira was stripped of his lightweight title for missing weight.
Conor McGregor Talks Potential Rematch With Floyd Mayweather: ‘Today, I End Floyd’
Conor McGregor remains confident he’d beat Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match. The pair of combat sport stars first crossed paths in 2017, where Mayweather would get a standing TKO of the debuting McGregor in round 10. Since the fight and the millions of dollars they made from it, they have gone their different ways but their rivalry seems to be far from over.
MMAmania.com
Dominick Reyes teases coming for Jon Jones at heavyweight: ‘He’s been running from me’
Dominick Reyes still wants what he feels is rightfully his. Much has changed since Feb. 2020 when “The Devastator” challenged for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight gold for the first time. Taking on the consensus divisional greatest of all time, Jon Jones, Reyes walked away considered by many as the new champion.
Charles Oliveira vows to finish Islam Makhachev inside one round at UFC 280: “I came in to ruin their expectations”
Charles Oliveira is expecting to make a statement at UFC 280. Oliveira is set to face Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280 for the vacant lightweight title. It’s a fascinating matchup and is a fight that both men have a ton of confidence heading into it. Along with that, the scrap is happening in Abu Dhabi, and according to Oliveira that is because Makhachev’s team demanded it would be there.
MMAmania.com
Unimpressed Petr Yan expects guaranteed title shot with win over Sean O’Malley | UFC 280
Petr Yan wants his belt back. UFC 280 goes down this weekend (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022), showcasing two big-time Bantamweight bouts. Before the co-main event title tilt between the champion, Aljamain Sterling, and T.J. Dillashaw, Yan will look to get back in the win column against the rising superstar, Sean O’Malley.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Alexander Volkanovski leans Islam Makhachev at UFC 280: ‘He doesn’t make too many mistakes’
Alexander Volkanovski has been keeping a close eye on the upcoming lightweight title tilt. The current UFC featherweight champion is locked in as the replacement fighter should anything go wrong at UFC 280. In the main event, the vacant 155-pound crown is on the line when former champion Charles Oliveira finally squares off with surging top contender Islam Makhachev.
Bryce Mitchell Challenges Joe Rogan To A Bizarre Flat Earth And Gravity Theory Debate: ‘I’ll Smoke You’
Bryce Mitchell called out Joe Rogan for a debate about the flat earth and gravity conspiracy theories. “Thug Nasty” swore to humiliate the UFC commentator for disputing what he believes in. An out-of-this-world debate is looming to happen as No. 9 featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell has call out longtime...
Photo | TJ Dillashaw is absolutely shredded for UFC 280 title fight with Aljamain Sterling: “I’m in the best shape of my life”
Former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw says he is in the best shape of his life ahead of Saturday’s UFC 280 event in Abu Dhabi. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) will be looking to reclaim the promotions bantamweight world title when he collides with current champion Aljamain Sterling in the co-main event of UFC 280.
Anderson Silva Urges Nick And Nate Diaz To Do Boxing, Says Fellow UFC Legends ‘Can Do Something Very, Very Special’
Anderson Silva thinks Nick and Nate Diaz could do well in boxing. Nate has been called out by Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley. Both Nick and Nate Diaz are generating buzz in boxing as of late. The older Nick has yet to insinuate a concrete desire to return following his TKO via retirement loss to Robbie Lawler in their rematch at UFC 266. On the other hand, Nate had just ended his ties with the UFC last month right after submitting Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.
With win at UFC 280, Islam Makhachev open to defending title vs. 'short guy' Alexander Volkanovski in Australia
ABU DHABI – Islam Makhachev sees UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski as a potentially big fight. Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) is the official backup for Makhachev’s vacant lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA, 21-8 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC 280 main event at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 press conference video
At the UFC 280 press conference, a host of fighters from Saturday’s event will speak to the assembled media Thursday. Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev, Aljamain Sterling, T.J. Dillashaw, Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan are fighters scheduled to attend. The UFC 280 press conference will begin at 10 a.m....
Khabib Nurmagomedov Explains It Was Easy For Him To Walk Away From Competing, Doesn’t Miss It
Khabib Nurmagomedov is happy in retirmemt. When it comes to the list of greatest UFC fighters ever, Khabib Nurmagomedov can be found on many people’s lists. He is the former UFC lightweight champion and when he finally walked away from the sport a few years ago held an amazing record of 29-0. Although Nurmagomedov’s professional career seemed to end early at just 32 years old, he does not regret the decision.
MMAmania.com
UFC 280 predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Oliveira vs. Makhachev
Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, hosts a hotly anticipated title doubleheader this Saturday (Oct. 22, 2022) when Charles Oliveira meets Islam Makhachev for the vacant Lightweight belt in UFC 280’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event. In addition, Bantamweight kingpin, Aljamain Sterling, looks for his second title defense against T.J. Dillashaw, while a Bantamweight bout pits Sean O’Malley opposite Petr Yan and Beneil Dariush and Mateusz Gamrot hook ‘em up in what could be a Lightweight final eliminator.
Petr Yan is Ready For Another Bantamweight Title Fight After Sean O’Malley; ‘I Want to Smash Him’
On Saturday night, former bantamweight champion Petr Yan returns to the Octagon looking for a big win after a closely-contested loss to reigning champion Aljamain Sterling in April. Yan will face fan-favorite ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley in one of the evening’s featured bouts. The No. 1 ranked Yan will put his...
MMAmania.com
UFC 280: Alex Volkanovski responds to Charles Oliveira’s featherweight title challenge
Charles Oliveira wants to smash Islam Makhachev in the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Saturday, then make his first lightweight title defense against reigning featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski on the UFC 283 card next January in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. If “The Great” is willing to oblige, then...
CBS Sports
UFC 280 -- Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev: Fight card, odds, start time, date, location, complete guide
It's nearly time for the latest PPV venture for UFC, and the return to Fight Island. The promotion is heading back to Abu Dhabi on Oct. 22 with a loaded fight card sure to get fans excited for the late afternoon festivities. The event is headlined by a vacant lightweight title fight between former champion Charles Oliveira and rising contender Islam Makhachev. Oliviera is on an incredible run of destruction with 11 wins in a row dating back to 2018. He also never lost the title in the cage as he was stripped for missing weight ahead of his clash with Justin Gaethje in May.
TJ Dillashaw Details Conscious Choice to Take Banned Substances: ‘I Was a Shell of a Man’
TJ Dillashaw will fight for the second time in nearly four years when he steps into the co-main event of UFC 280 on Saturday. Dillashaw will challenge Aljamain Sterling for the UFC bantamweight championship at Etihad Arena as the promotion returns to the famed ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi. Much of the story ahead of Dillashaw’s return to the Octagon has focused on his highly publicized PED usage that resulted in a two-year suspension from the sport in 2019.
MiddleEasy
