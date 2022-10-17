Read full article on original website
Islam Makhachev Submits Charles Oliveira To Become The New Lightweight Champion – UFC 280 Results (Highlights)
Uncrowned lightweight champion and current top contender Charles Oliveira faced Islam Makhachev for the vacant title in the headlining bout of UFC 280. Oliveira with a flying kick attempt. Makhachev lands a nice left hand early that seemed to rock Oliveira. Oliveira takes him to the ground. Makhachev on the top trying to avoid submission attempts. They get back up to their feet. Oliveira goes to grapple again and Makhachev reverses for a takedown. Makhachev lands a few strikes from the top. Big upkick from Oliveira.
Belal Muhammad Hands Sean Brady His First Defeat With Second Round KO – UFC 280 Results (Highlights)
Top 10 welterweights stepped into the Octagon at UFC 280 as undefeated No. 8 ranked contender Sean Brady met No. 5 ranked Belal Muhammad. Both fighters are surging in the welterweight division with Muhammad riding a seven-fight win streak, carrying notable wins against Demian Maia, Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson, and Vicente Luque. In the other corner is the 15-0 Brady who looks to keep his ‘O’ intact following a dominant win over Michael Chiesa last November.
‘Do Bronx’ Wrestling Coach Says Charles Oliveira ‘Has Trained Enough Wrestling To Break Islam’s Game’, Alexander Volkanovski Is ‘Very Easy’
Charles Oliveira’s wrestling coach Alireza Noei thinks Islam Makhachev wouldn’t be able to match the Brazilian’s wrestling. Noei also shared his thoughts on Alexander Volkanovski. The much-awaited lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev is just hours away from happening. Ahead of the bout, Oliveira’s...
(Video) Khamzat Chimaev Gets Into Heated Altercation With Abubakar Nurmagomedov At UFC 280
Khamzat Chimaev wasn’t scheduled to fight at UFC 280, but here we are. Following Islam Makhachev’s title win over Charles Oliveira, the UFC Welterweight contender would have a fight of his own as Chimaev crossed paths with team Makhachev cageside. At first it was peaceful as Chimaev shook...
Sean Brady Compares Himself to Khabib: ‘Belal Muhammad Doesn’t Know What He’s In For’
Sean Brady is confident he will dominate Belal Muhammad in their upcoming fight at UFC 280. Brady will take on top-five-ranked contender Muhammad this Saturday at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The 29-year-old Philadelphia native is currently undefeated in his five showings under the UFC banner and will face his most formidable opponent yet. Muhammad goes into the bout looking to extend his eight-fight unbeaten run and hand Brady the first loss of his professional career.
Nikita Krylov Survives Early Onslaught, Scores Unanimous Decision Over Volkan Oezdemir – UFC 280 Results (Highlights)
At UFC 280, top 10 light heavyweight contenders Volkan Oezdemir and Nikita Krylov met inside the Octagon. Both fighters entered the bout looking to make it two in a row. No. 10 ranked Krylov is coming off the biggest win of his career, knocking out former UFC title challenger Alexander Gustafsson in 67-seconds while Oezdemir, sitting in the No. eight spot in the rankings earned a unanimous decision win over Paul Craig on that very same night in July.
Charles Oliveira Hunting For First Round Knockout at UFC 280; ‘I Feel They Disrespected Me’
Charles Oliveira will look to recapture the UFC lightweight title this Saturday at UFC 280 when the promotion returns to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Oliveira first captured gold at UFC 262 in May 2021, defeating Michael Chandler via knockout in the second round of their highly-entertaining affair. One year later, ‘Do Bronx’ found himself stripped of the UFC title after a botched weigh-in ahead of his scheduled UFC 274 main event with Justin Gaethje. The fight proceeded as scheduled with Oliveira scoring a first-round submission over ‘The Highlight’ which earned him the right to once again compete for the lightweight crown. He just needed an opponent.
Dana White on Rumored Clash Between Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington; ‘I’ll Get it Done’
Since his massive weigh-cutting mishap ahead of UFC 279, Khamzat Chimaev has been teasing multiple potential moves for himself. Stepping onto the scale nearly eight pounds over the welterweight limit for his scheduled main event with Nate Diaz, Chimaev forced the UFC to call an audible, shuffling a majority of the event’s main card around in an attempt to save the pay-per-view. Fortunately, the UFC was able to make things work and the event went off without a hitch. Since then, fans have been chomping at the bit to know what’s next for Khamzat Chimaev. Will he move to middleweight? Will he take another fight at welterweight, and if so, against who?
Sean O’Malley Gets the Biggest Win of His Career Against Petr Yan In Exciting Thriller- UFC 280 Results (Highlights)
Sean O’Malley took on his toughest test to date in former interim bantamweight champion and current top contender Petr Yan at UFC 280. Yan with a low kick. O’Malley moving on the outside. O’Malley dodges a strong left hook from Yan. Nice body kick from Yan. O’Malley with a 1-2 and a leg push. Straight right hand from O’Malley. Yan goes for a takedown and gets Sean against the cage. Yan with a flurry before getting a double leg takedown. O’Malley gets up to his feet. O’Malley shoots for a takedown.
Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley Get Physical During UFC 280 Press Conference
Things got a little chippy between Petr Yan and ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley as the two faced off for the first time ahead of their highly anticipated UFC 280 clash. Expected to serve as a title eliminator, Petr Yan will put his No. 1 ranking on the line against undeniable fan-favorite Sean O’Malley who looks to jump the line on his way to a bantamweight title opportunity. Coming face-t0-face with one another for the first time at the UFC 280 press conference, things nearly got out of hand as Yan abruptly shoved O’Malley across the stage, forcing security to intervene.
Grappling Standout Gordon Ryan Rolls With Royce Gracie (Video)
Two top BJJ stars, Gordon Ryan and Royce Gracie have hit the mats together. In the world of BJJ, there is always one name that stands out when it comes to history and how the evolution of grappling in the UFC began, and that name is Royce Gracie. The Gracie family can be traced back to the early days of Brazilian jiu-jitsu. The family is often credited for the creation of the jiu-jitsu that we see today all over the world. When the UFC was first created it was Royce Gracie who stepped into the cage and showed the world exactly what his family can do. Gracie winning UFC 1 changed the landscape of fighting forever.
Bo Nickal Removed From UFC 282 Due to Injury, Expected to Fight in March
Bo Nickal will not make his highly anticipated debut at UFC 282 as originally expected. After back-to-back appearances on Dana White’s Contender Series, the highly touted prospect was set to make his official Octagon debut in Las Vegas on December 12th for the promotion’s final pay-per-view event of the year. Unfortunately, that is no longer the case after Nickal withdrew from the bout due to an injury per a report from Nolan King of MMA Junkie.
Exclusive – Dominick Reyes Delivers His Predictions for UFC 280’s Biggest Bouts
On Saturday, October 21st, the UFC will bring one of the biggest fight cards of all time to the famed to its home away from home, Abu Dhabi. The promotion returns to the famed ‘Fight Island’ for an unforgettable night of fights headlined by a lightweight title clash between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. In the co-main event of the evening, Aljamain Sterling defends his UFC bantamweight championship against the former titleholder TJ Dillashaw. Rounding out the featured portion of the main card is a bantamweight title eliminator between No. 1 ranked Petr Yan and fan favorite ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley.
John Lineker vs. Fabricio Andrade Called A No Contest After Damaging Groin Shot at ONE on Prime Video 3 – Highlights
The ONE Championship title fight between John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade was waved off after a low blow. The bantamweight title fight being held at ONE Championship‘s ONE on Prime Video 3 seems to have been doomed from the very beginning. Following the rollercoaster to get to the cage, the two fighters in the main event of the ONE Championship card, John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade seemed to have given their all in the three-round war only to have it end in a no-contest due to a low blow.
Several Notable UFC Fighters Have Been Released From The Roster
The UFC has parted ways with three notable fighters over the past week. The UFC roster of athletes is ever-changing. Fighters come and fighters go. When a fighter is signed to the promotion either through The Contender Series or The Ultimate Fighter series, it is often a big to-do. When a fighter is released, however, it can sometimes go unnoticed. Recently the removal of fan-favorite fighters has been getting much more recognition thanks in part to a Twitter account called UFC Roster Watch. This account keeps tabs on which fighters are added and taken from the UFC rankings pool. This week alone, a few notable athletes were removed.
Ali Abdelaziz: Charles Oliveira Bringing In A Wrestling Coach Was A Mistake
Islam Makhachev’s manager is critisising Charles Oliveira’s fight camp. Much has been said about the upcoming UFC 280 main event between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. Both men are at the top of their game and both are extremely skilled on the mat. Both fighters have multiple submission victories under their belts and many believe that this bout could come down to who has the better ground skills.
Aljamain Sterling Responds to Andrew Tate Backlash Ahead of UFC 280; ‘I Never Victim-Blamed Anybody’
Just days out from his UFC 280 co-main event clash with TJ Dillashaw, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling found himself in a war of words with Twitter users after ‘Funk Master’ posted images of himself with controversial kickboxer Andrew Tate. Tate is known for his misogynistic views on various...
