Two top BJJ stars, Gordon Ryan and Royce Gracie have hit the mats together. In the world of BJJ, there is always one name that stands out when it comes to history and how the evolution of grappling in the UFC began, and that name is Royce Gracie. The Gracie family can be traced back to the early days of Brazilian jiu-jitsu. The family is often credited for the creation of the jiu-jitsu that we see today all over the world. When the UFC was first created it was Royce Gracie who stepped into the cage and showed the world exactly what his family can do. Gracie winning UFC 1 changed the landscape of fighting forever.

1 DAY AGO