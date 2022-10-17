ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Lost Your New York State Drivers License? Do This Immediately!

Ok, it happened, the day you dreaded. Yep, you can't find it. Was it in your pocket? Was it tucked in behind your phone? Did you have it in that one spot that you always put it when you are traveling? Yep, your drivers license is gone, you can't find it and you have retraced all of your steps. You have even called all the places you can remember to see if anyone has turned it it.
NEW YORK STATE
Vehicles in New York May Have Speed Limiting Tech by 2024

Big brother is already watching everywhere you go. Pretty soon they might be controlling how fast you get there too. Imagine that you're driving your car on an open road or highway. Maybe you're on your way to work, there isn't a car in sight and you decide to drive a few miles per hour over the speed limit in hopes that you get there just a few minutes early. It's all too familiar to many drivers here in the Hudson Valley and New York State.
NEW YORK STATE
NY Cannabis Office to Accept Applications for New Mentor Program

If you are thinking about making Cannabis or a being a part of the Cannabis industry in New York State, there are many things for you to know and learn. How can you learn what you need to know? There is a new mentorship and training program that is being offered by New York State.
16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York

Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
Closed! Remaining Hudson Valley Sears Location Shutters

Although we've become accustomed to businesses closing their doors, both locally owned and major retailers, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, this one marks a significant closure in the Hudson Valley, and even New York State. The remaining Sears location in the Hudson Valley has officially closed their doors. Newburgh Mall...
NEWBURGH, NY
3 Historically Awesome Women Honored In The Hudson Valley, Where?

Are you a student of history? Okay, in this case, are you a student of her-story? The Hudson Valley is rich in history dating back to the 'settlers' of our nation.' If you are someone who likes to learn more about the people that helped to form our area, there will very soon be three statues that you can visit, all of which pay homage to these women.
More Baby Food Recalled In New York, FDA Says Don’t Use Product

New York parents are warned to not use more baby formula. On Friday, the FDA announced Abbott started a "proactive, voluntary recall" of some baby food. The recalled times include 2 fluid ounce/59-milliliter bottles of Ready-to-Feed liquid products for infants and children, including the brands Similac® Pro-Total ComfortTM, Similac® 360 Total Care®, Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive, Similac® Special Care® 24, Similac Stage 1, Similac® NeoSure®, Similac Water (Sterilized) and Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution.
OHIO STATE
