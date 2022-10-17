Read full article on original website
Hudson Valley, New York Car Dealers Sent To Prison For Fraud
Owners of a family-owned car dealership in the Hudson Valley are heading to prison for fraud. On Monday, Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that Saaed Moslem was sentenced to 96 months in prison. His father, Mehdi Moslem was sentenced to 40 months.
Lost Your New York State Drivers License? Do This Immediately!
Ok, it happened, the day you dreaded. Yep, you can't find it. Was it in your pocket? Was it tucked in behind your phone? Did you have it in that one spot that you always put it when you are traveling? Yep, your drivers license is gone, you can't find it and you have retraced all of your steps. You have even called all the places you can remember to see if anyone has turned it it.
‘Aggressive’ Flu Spreading Faster In New York Than Most Of U.S.
Health officials are warning the public because the flu is spreading more in New York State than in most of the United States. Flu season normally really starts up in December and peaks in February. However, the CDC is seeing a surprising increase in cases earlier than normal. Flu Season...
Vehicles in New York May Have Speed Limiting Tech by 2024
Big brother is already watching everywhere you go. Pretty soon they might be controlling how fast you get there too. Imagine that you're driving your car on an open road or highway. Maybe you're on your way to work, there isn't a car in sight and you decide to drive a few miles per hour over the speed limit in hopes that you get there just a few minutes early. It's all too familiar to many drivers here in the Hudson Valley and New York State.
2 Scratch-Off Tickets Each Worth $5 Million Available in New York
Lottery officials confirmed two scratch-off tickets each worth $5 million were distributed to stores across the Empire State. Will you be the lucky winner?. Two New Yorkers can win life-changing money. I have good news and bad news if you are hoping you will be one of the two lucky winners.
7 New York Hometowns Among Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A number of the worst small cities in America can be found in the Hudson Valley and New York State. WalletHub reached out to Hudson Valley Post to share its recent findings of the best and worst "Small Cities in America." “Smaller cities often have more affordable housing prices and...
Discount New York Grocery Store Opening New Hudson Valley Store
Officials say this new store will "improve the quality of life" for Hudson Valley residents. BJ's Wholesale Club, a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern part of the United States, announced its opening up four new stores across the east coast, including one in the Hudson Valley.
NY Cannabis Office to Accept Applications for New Mentor Program
If you are thinking about making Cannabis or a being a part of the Cannabis industry in New York State, there are many things for you to know and learn. How can you learn what you need to know? There is a new mentorship and training program that is being offered by New York State.
NASA Shares Out-Of-This-World Photos Of ‘Inviting’ New York State
We have incredible photos taken by NASA of New York State. Officials say the Empire State looks "vibrant" and "inviting." On Tuesday, NASA's official Instagram account two photos of New York State captured by NASA Earth. "Autumn in New York, why does it seem so inviting?🍁," NASA wrote on Facebook....
Hudson Valley Plant Closing, Over 100 In New York Losing Job
Over 100 Empire State workers will need to find new jobs. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Labor Office of Dislocated Workers Program confirmed a plant is closing in the Mid-Hudson Region. Plant Closing in Mid-Hudson Region. ABB Optical/ Con-Cise Optical Group LLC is closing its plant located...
Hudson Valley Man Charged After Dumping Boat at Local Cemetery
If you're visiting the gravesite of a deceased family member or friend, you don't normally plan on seeing a discarded boat lying in the middle of the cemetery. That is exactly what officials say happened, however, as a Hudson Valley man has now been charged with the unusual offense of dumping an old boat at a cemetery.
16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York
Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
“Living Fossils”: 1,000 Prehistoric Creatures Released In New York River
The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) completed another impressive project last week, helping to repopulate a threatened species in New York State. The video is fascinating. Prehistoric Animals in New York. Sturgeon are one of the oldest species of any animal still living today with some of these prehistoric fish...
Millions In New York To Receive ‘Inflation’ Checks, Who Will Get
Many Empire State residents are going to get a check in the mail to help "combat inflation." Gov. Hochul and other New York leaders announced $475 million in tax relief is coming to nearly 2 million New Yorkers. 2 Million New Yorkers Will Receive $475 Million in Tax Relief. Hochul...
Closed! Remaining Hudson Valley Sears Location Shutters
Although we've become accustomed to businesses closing their doors, both locally owned and major retailers, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, this one marks a significant closure in the Hudson Valley, and even New York State. The remaining Sears location in the Hudson Valley has officially closed their doors. Newburgh Mall...
Warning: New York State Must ‘Get Ready To Shovel & Shiver’ This Winter
More weather experts forecast a winter full of snow, slush, ice and "significant shivers" for New York State. The Farmer's Almanac is out with bad news for New Yorkers who are hoping for a mild winter. Get Ready To "Shake, shiver, and shovel!" Farmer’s Almanac. Farmer’s Almanac. The...
Is This Really New York’s Most Popular Halloween Costume?
Halloween is one of the best times of the year. But sometimes you can be left guessing until the last minute what to dress up as. If you're looking for costume ideas for your next Halloween party or trick-or-treat outing, this new study may help you. The results do bear...
3 Historically Awesome Women Honored In The Hudson Valley, Where?
Are you a student of history? Okay, in this case, are you a student of her-story? The Hudson Valley is rich in history dating back to the 'settlers' of our nation.' If you are someone who likes to learn more about the people that helped to form our area, there will very soon be three statues that you can visit, all of which pay homage to these women.
Have a Peeling NY License Plate? DMV Offering Free Replacements
A peeling plate could earn you a traffic ticket. Over the last few years peeling license plates across New York has become quite the problem, just anyone who unfortunately has one...LOL! Did you know that if your plates are peeling and hard to read by authorities they can pull you over because of it?
More Baby Food Recalled In New York, FDA Says Don’t Use Product
New York parents are warned to not use more baby formula. On Friday, the FDA announced Abbott started a "proactive, voluntary recall" of some baby food. The recalled times include 2 fluid ounce/59-milliliter bottles of Ready-to-Feed liquid products for infants and children, including the brands Similac® Pro-Total ComfortTM, Similac® 360 Total Care®, Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive, Similac® Special Care® 24, Similac Stage 1, Similac® NeoSure®, Similac Water (Sterilized) and Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution.
