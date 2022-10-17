Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 7 power rankings
The Vikings are moving up as the Packers tumble.
WDEF
Falcons Back on Top in NFC South
ATLANTA (AP) — Who’s that team at the top of the NFC South?. Yep, it’s the Atlanta Falcons. Six weeks into a season of extremely low expectations, the Falcons (3-3) are tied with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the division lead. Making it even...
Former Titans TE Delanie Walker Announces Retirement
According to ESPN.com, former Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker has announced his retirement after 14 NFL seasons. Walker spent seven seasons in California as a sixth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2006. However, it wasn’t until he signed with the Titans as a free agent in 2013 that his career flourished.
49ers injury updates: Charvarius Ward, Mike McGlinchey day-to-day; Talanoa Hufanga in concussion protocol
Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after the team's 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The San Francisco 49ers head coach provided several injury updates. Both right tackle Mike McGlinchey and cornerback Charvarius Ward exited the game with injuries before halftime and did...
numberfire.com
Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) limited Wednesday for Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) was limited at practice on Wednesday. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he's optimistic Waddle will play in Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is expected to return for the first time since Week 4, so that should behoove Waddle and the offense. The second-year wideout has cleared 100 yards three times through six games, including last week with Skylar Thompson (thumb) and Teddy Bridgewater under center.
The Kansas City Star
Chiefs’ health ahead of Sunday’s 49ers game? Just one player missed practice Thursday
The Chiefs were nearly whole on the practice field Thursday as they readied themselves for a West Coast swing into the Bay Area. That includes linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who is working his way back from a four-game NFL suspension,
Mike McDaniel Has Promising Update On Wide Receiver Jaylen Waddle
Jaylen Waddle had an up-and-down game this past Sunday; catching six balls for 129 yards, but losing a costly fumble on the Dolphins comeback drive. The speedy wideout also injured his shoulder on a late-game catch-and-run with no real specifics being shared other than that he's "good." At Wednesday's press...
Comments / 0