Laguna Niguel, CA

OC Sheriff seeking information on homicide at Laguna Niguel hotel

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

Orange County mother of three found dead in a Laguna Niguel hotel 02:58

Orange County authorities are seeking information in a homicide that occurred at a Laguna Niguel hotel over the weekend.

OC Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to a hotel in the 2800 block of Camino Capistrano at around noon on Saturday after receiving reports that a woman was found unresponsive inside one of the rooms.

When they arrived they found 36-year-old Griselda Petra Pineda-Reta dead at the scene. Investigators said a housekeeper found Pineda-Reta unresponsive in the hotel room.

Deputies believe that she is a homicide victim. Her vehicle, a 1999 Honda Civic with license plate number 8BLU923, is also missing, prompting them to believe it may have been stolen.

A family friend that stopped by to drop off flowers and a candle at the hotel said Pineda-Reta was a mother from South Orange County who recently lost her oldest son. She leaves behind three other children.

Anyone who has information helpful to investigators was asked to call deputies at (714) 288-6740.

Comments / 20

ItBeMe
2d ago

Attractive mom found in a dicey hotel in a city in which she lives. I’m no detective, but i would likely start with her “list of clients” and go from there…

Reply(4)
18
Linda Nana Valenzuela
2d ago

Ppl on here passing judgment without know the facts shame on you! By the way this area is high end not like the suburbs

Reply(1)
3
 

