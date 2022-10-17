ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, OR

Comments / 14

Justice911
2d ago

Globalist lunatics like the majority of Democrats, hate family!Vote Red or your kids will be sterilized and taken

Reply(1)
18
Stacy
2d ago

Government is just a waste of time, energy, and space. Good grief, they can't do anything right. This needed to be addressed why? Nobody is going around asking homeowners if they are renting rooms and government needs to get back to the basics and get the hell out of our lives.

Reply(1)
8
Jimb47
3d ago

How big of a project to root out and substitute words or phrases??? Almost all word processors for many years has had that capability. That’s why government is so expensive for any project

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hh-today.com

Something’s pending at old Mega Foods

“Hometown values; big time savings.” Not any more, obviously, at least not at this address on Queen Avenue in Albany. It’s been five years since the Mega Foods supermarket on Queen Avenue closed. I don’t know why the owners haven’t taken down the signs after all this time.
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Future of Chintimini Wildlife Center uncertain as revenue plummets

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Chintimini Wildlife Center reports that issues worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic have caused a precipitous drop in revenue, seriously hampering its ability to fulfill its goal of caring for injured and ill wildlife in the Willamette Valley. Chintimini Wildlife Center claims to be the only “all-species”...
EUGENE, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Planning board OKs property annexation

The Planning Commission held a Sept. 21 public hearing for and unanimously approved the annexation of two properties at the corner of Airport and Stoltz Hill roads, including a portion of the right-of-way. The properties, at 970 W. Airport Road and 2010 Stoltz Hill Road, total about .36 acres and...
LEBANON, OR
klcc.org

Oregon’s 4th District will elect new representative for first time since 1986

Oregon's Fourth District includes the college towns of Eugene and Corvallis and a vast rural swath of the southwest corner of the state. Open seats are rare in this part of the state. In fact, there’s no incumbent on the ballot this year for just the fourth time since the district was created in the 1940’s. But with Springfield Democrat Peter DeFazio calling it quits after 36 years, the Fourth District is very much in play this time around.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families

Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to fresh fruit — not provided by the state department of corrections. The markups come as decades-high inflation is also squeezing inmates’ families, making it harder for them to help.  It’s a burden that families shouldn’t have […] The post Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
SALEM, OR
hh-today.com

What this big sign bridge cost ODOT

If you’re wondering how much this massive new sign bridge on Ninth Avenue in Albany has cost, read on. The structure is bigger than what you’re used to seeing around here. It was installed as part of a $4.1 million ODOT project intended to increase traffic safety on Highway 20 (Santiam Highway) between the junction with US99E (Ninth Avenue) and Waverly Drive to the east.
ALBANY, OR
Oregon City News

Opinion: Don't compensate owners of Oregon City's 'piggy bank'

Paul Edgar: Public funds should be carefully allocated, if they are to go to private developmentDevelopers of the proposed Abernethy Green site tout that they will landscape the equivalent of 14 football fields to beautify and enhance the community. My concern is with the use of over $10 million in Oregon City's public money going to a private group to subsidize the property owner who damaged the landfill property, and to a developer group who will create a new beginning on the damaged property. My logic is when public money is the key to creating a new "capital asset" that...
OREGON CITY, OR
KOIN 6 News

Salem’s mayor talks ‘Moving to Work’ program, homeless crisis

It's time for Mayor Monday. AM Extra headed to one of Oregon’s largest communities, the capital city of Salem. There’s a lot that goes on inside the state capital building, but there's also a lot that happens outside of the capital. Salem Mayor Chuck Bennett joined us to share updates with the community. Bennett discussed Salem’s Moving to Work program and how the city is tackling the homeless crisis. Watch the full video in the player above.
SALEM, OR
kezi.com

Residents near Fern Ridge Path react to shots fired

EUGENE, Ore. -- Some neighbors said they're fed up with crime in one area of Eugene after a man was arrested for firing a gun near a popular bike path. "Oh, geez, again? It happens all the time," said nearby resident Rowan Random. Random's house backs up to the Fern...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy