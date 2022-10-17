Read full article on original website
Justice911
2d ago
Globalist lunatics like the majority of Democrats, hate family!Vote Red or your kids will be sterilized and taken
Stacy
2d ago
Government is just a waste of time, energy, and space. Good grief, they can't do anything right. This needed to be addressed why? Nobody is going around asking homeowners if they are renting rooms and government needs to get back to the basics and get the hell out of our lives.
Jimb47
3d ago
How big of a project to root out and substitute words or phrases??? Almost all word processors for many years has had that capability. That’s why government is so expensive for any project
Related
hh-today.com
Something’s pending at old Mega Foods
“Hometown values; big time savings.” Not any more, obviously, at least not at this address on Queen Avenue in Albany. It’s been five years since the Mega Foods supermarket on Queen Avenue closed. I don’t know why the owners haven’t taken down the signs after all this time.
kezi.com
Future of Chintimini Wildlife Center uncertain as revenue plummets
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Chintimini Wildlife Center reports that issues worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic have caused a precipitous drop in revenue, seriously hampering its ability to fulfill its goal of caring for injured and ill wildlife in the Willamette Valley. Chintimini Wildlife Center claims to be the only “all-species”...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Planning board OKs property annexation
The Planning Commission held a Sept. 21 public hearing for and unanimously approved the annexation of two properties at the corner of Airport and Stoltz Hill roads, including a portion of the right-of-way. The properties, at 970 W. Airport Road and 2010 Stoltz Hill Road, total about .36 acres and...
klcc.org
Oregon’s 4th District will elect new representative for first time since 1986
Oregon's Fourth District includes the college towns of Eugene and Corvallis and a vast rural swath of the southwest corner of the state. Open seats are rare in this part of the state. In fact, there’s no incumbent on the ballot this year for just the fourth time since the district was created in the 1940’s. But with Springfield Democrat Peter DeFazio calling it quits after 36 years, the Fourth District is very much in play this time around.
Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan draws thousands to rally with ‘it’s the economy, stupid’ theme
Republican Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis of Albany had a piece of trivia for the Christine Drazan supporters who filled a barn in rural Marion County on Tuesday night: The last time Oregon had a Republican governor, the original “Top Gun” was in theaters. “It’s time for a sequel,”...
Oregon’s 5th District race attracts national attention
There are a few House races across the country that have attracted the attention of the entire country. One of those is the race for Oregons' 5th Congressional District.
Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families
Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to fresh fruit — not provided by the state department of corrections. The markups come as decades-high inflation is also squeezing inmates’ families, making it harder for them to help. It’s a burden that families shouldn’t have […] The post Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
hh-today.com
What this big sign bridge cost ODOT
If you’re wondering how much this massive new sign bridge on Ninth Avenue in Albany has cost, read on. The structure is bigger than what you’re used to seeing around here. It was installed as part of a $4.1 million ODOT project intended to increase traffic safety on Highway 20 (Santiam Highway) between the junction with US99E (Ninth Avenue) and Waverly Drive to the east.
Squirrel blamed for power outage affecting nearly 2,000 in Oregon
A power outage that affected 1,953 customers in Oregon was blamed on a single culprit: a squirrel.
Opinion: Don't compensate owners of Oregon City's 'piggy bank'
Paul Edgar: Public funds should be carefully allocated, if they are to go to private developmentDevelopers of the proposed Abernethy Green site tout that they will landscape the equivalent of 14 football fields to beautify and enhance the community. My concern is with the use of over $10 million in Oregon City's public money going to a private group to subsidize the property owner who damaged the landfill property, and to a developer group who will create a new beginning on the damaged property. My logic is when public money is the key to creating a new "capital asset" that...
travelawaits.com
11 Delicious Restaurants In Salem, Oregon — From Cajun And Creole Fare To Spanish Tapas
It should come as no surprise that Salem, Oregon, is home to a delicious dining scene. After all, the city in northwestern Oregon sits in the midst of the fertile Willamette Valley, is near the birthplace of the luscious marionberry, and is just an hour and a half drive from the seafood bounty of the Pacific Ocean.
Salem’s mayor talks ‘Moving to Work’ program, homeless crisis
It's time for Mayor Monday. AM Extra headed to one of Oregon’s largest communities, the capital city of Salem. There’s a lot that goes on inside the state capital building, but there's also a lot that happens outside of the capital. Salem Mayor Chuck Bennett joined us to share updates with the community. Bennett discussed Salem’s Moving to Work program and how the city is tackling the homeless crisis. Watch the full video in the player above.
One killed in Oregon pile-up involving over 60 vehicles
Authorities believe heavy fog is to blame.
hereisoregon.com
Oregon School for the Deaf’s Nightmare Factory has become a Salem tradition
Dr. Linderhall, a scientist as mad as they come, perfected a method to extract people’s worst fears from their subconscious minds to create a mortifying museum of the macabre known as the Nightmare Factory. Jenna O’Day found herself wandering the dark reaches of the Nightmare Factory when she was...
Former Oregon House Speaker Dave Hunt unaware he faces $10K fine from US Coast Guard for alleged illegal charter
Former Speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives Dave Hunt faces steep U.S. Coast Guard fines for allegedly operating an illegal charter with the family boat -- a fine for which he says he was unaware he was facing.
Heavy fog blamed for deadly I-5 crash in Linn County, over 60 vehicles involved
Oregon State Police told KOIN 6 that at least one person was killed in the crash. At least seven semi-trucks were reportedly involved in the collision.
Wife of woman shot to death in Camas found deceased in hotel
Authorities announced on Thursday that a suspicious death investigation has turned into a homicide investigation after a deceased woman was discovered at a vacant Camas property, according to Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Officials identify driver killed in massive I-5 crash
Authorities on Thursday released the name of the driver killed in the Interstate 5 crash involving more than 60 vehicles near the Halsey-Brownville exit in Linn County.
kptv.com
Sheriff: Oregon City couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide identified
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A couple from Oregon City who were found dead following an apparent murder-suicide earlier this month has been identified by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began on Oct. 9 after a real estate agent who was viewing a rural property in Camas...
kezi.com
Residents near Fern Ridge Path react to shots fired
EUGENE, Ore. -- Some neighbors said they're fed up with crime in one area of Eugene after a man was arrested for firing a gun near a popular bike path. "Oh, geez, again? It happens all the time," said nearby resident Rowan Random. Random's house backs up to the Fern...
