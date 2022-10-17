ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Search underway for driver involved in hit-and-run of severely-injured 22-year-old woman in Westlake

By CBSLA Staff
 2 days ago

Authorities are searching for the hit-and-run driver involved in a collision that left a 22-year-old woman severely injured in Westlake.

Los Angeles Police Department

The incident occurred on Oct. 1, when the woman was crossing the street at the intersection of 8th Street and Carondelet Street at around 9:50 a.m.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, a dark-colored Toyota Tacoma, traveling westbound on 8th St. struck the woman and left her in the road as they fled the area.

"The driver fled the scene without stopping to render aid and identify him or herself," police said.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital with severe injuries, where she has remained since the collision.

Graphic surveillance footage from the scene shows the woman fly several feet into the air upon impact before the car is seen speeding away.

Anyone with information on the case to contact Detective Juan Campos at (213) 833-3713.

