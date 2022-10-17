ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Related
The Independent

Michigan family of four disappear after father made 911 call saying ‘he had information about 9/11’

Four members of a family have gone missing under mysterious circumstances, police say. Authorities in Fremont, Michigan, are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their teenage sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15. The four were last seen on Monday and are believed to be travelling in a 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan silver in colour, the police department said in a statement. The family was seen at a BP gas station in Gulliver, purchasing food and gas around 11am that day, UpNorthLive reported. There are no indications that they were taken against their...
The Independent

Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft

Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
insideedition.com

$40 Million of Counterfeit Designer Items Seized From Long Island Boutique: Cops

Lindsay Castelli, 31, owns a popular boutique on Long Island, New York. However, in the store's basement, police say there was a $40 million operation selling fake high-end items across the U.S. Authorities also found printing machines that Castelli allegedly used to print fake designer labels that turned her cheap knockoffs into high-end designer goods that fooled several of her customers. Now, many of these clothes will be donated to charities.
insideedition.com

Hurricane Ian Volunteer Jim Hewitt Dies From Bacterial Infection Contracted While Helping

A Michigan man died while trying to help others after Hurricane Ian. Jim Hewitt felt the need to help, his daughter Kendall Smoes told WINK. Hewitt drove to Naples, Florida, to help a friend. While salvaging a boat, he told his family that he fell in the water and cut his leg. Thinking nothing of it, he put an antibiotic ointment on it and kept going. But the next morning, Hewitt awoke with a painful, swollen leg, and was rushed to the hospital. Hewitt died three days later.
insideedition.com

Marine Mammal Rescue Team Tries to Free Tangled Humpback Whale off Canada Coast

There were tense moments for a humpback whale that found itself tangled in fishing ropes. The entrapped giant marine mammal was spotted in the waters off western Canada, near British Columbia’s Texada Island. It was struggling with the ropes of a buoy, part of a prawn fishing operation. As it tried to free itself, the trapped whale was joined by a fellow humpback. But a man-made problem sometimes requires a man-made solution.
insideedition.com

Artist Creates Sculpture With Beach Debris to Raise Awareness for Environment

Australia’s famed Bondi Beach is what drew an environmental artist to want to live in Sydney, but these days a woman calling herself Marina DeBris says she feels she’s trying to save it. Marina spends nearly every morning picking up trash that washes up on the beach, but instead of discarding it all she’s transforming it into art to call attention to this problem. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
insideedition.com

Alaska’s Snow Crab Season Canceled Over Plummeting Population

Crabs from the Bering Sea, off the coast of Alaska, have mysteriously vanished. It's where the popular Discovery show "Deadliest Catch" is filmed. The crab population plummeted from eight billion in 2018 to one billion today, causing the fishing season to be canceled. The disappearance of crabs also increased the price of crab legs across the U.S. At Benjamin Steakhouse in Manhattan, customers pay $119 for two king crab legs.
