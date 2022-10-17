Read full article on original website
Dad missing along with wife and two sons shared heartbreaking posts about family before their mystery disappearance
THE father who, along with his wife and two sons, has been missing since Sunday shared heartbreaking posts about family before they disappeared. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their sons, Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, haven't been heard from after Anthony displayed "paranoid behaviors," police said. Facebook posts from...
Female driver, 26, who killed her best friend by crashing Ford Fiesta while high on cocaine and booze on night-out is jailed for five years
A woman has been jailed for five years for causing the death of her friend in a horror crash, while high on cocaine and booze. Alex Nicholson, 26, had drunk large amounts of alcohol and taken cocaine in Kendal town centre, in Cumbria, before she jumped behind the wheel of her best friend's car.
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
Michigan family of four disappear after father made 911 call saying ‘he had information about 9/11’
Four members of a family have gone missing under mysterious circumstances, police say. Authorities in Fremont, Michigan, are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their teenage sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15. The four were last seen on Monday and are believed to be travelling in a 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan silver in colour, the police department said in a statement. The family was seen at a BP gas station in Gulliver, purchasing food and gas around 11am that day, UpNorthLive reported. There are no indications that they were taken against their...
Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft
Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
$40 Million of Counterfeit Designer Items Seized From Long Island Boutique: Cops
Lindsay Castelli, 31, owns a popular boutique on Long Island, New York. However, in the store's basement, police say there was a $40 million operation selling fake high-end items across the U.S. Authorities also found printing machines that Castelli allegedly used to print fake designer labels that turned her cheap knockoffs into high-end designer goods that fooled several of her customers. Now, many of these clothes will be donated to charities.
New York Man Pleads Guilty in Cold-Case Killing and Dismemberment of WWI Veteran Who Vanished in 1976
A New York man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the killing and dismemberment of a World War I veteran who went missing more than 45 years ago. Martin Motta, 75, is facing 20 years in prison for the slaying of George Clarence Seitz. He pleaded guilty to the killing on Tuesday.
We've spent 24 cumulative days on cruise ships, and these disappointing photos show what cruising is really like now
Over the past two years, Insider reporters have faced a few reality checks while sailing Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Disney, and Cunard cruise lines.
Hurricane Ian Volunteer Jim Hewitt Dies From Bacterial Infection Contracted While Helping
A Michigan man died while trying to help others after Hurricane Ian. Jim Hewitt felt the need to help, his daughter Kendall Smoes told WINK. Hewitt drove to Naples, Florida, to help a friend. While salvaging a boat, he told his family that he fell in the water and cut his leg. Thinking nothing of it, he put an antibiotic ointment on it and kept going. But the next morning, Hewitt awoke with a painful, swollen leg, and was rushed to the hospital. Hewitt died three days later.
Mysterious Buried Car at $15-Million California Mansion Sparks Investigation, Cops Say
Police are investigating the strange discovery of a buried car filled with bags of concrete on the grounds of a $15-million mansion in one of the country's most expensive neighborhoods, authorities said. The bizarre find was made by landscapers Thursday in the Silicon Valley town of Atherton, an enclave of...
Marine Mammal Rescue Team Tries to Free Tangled Humpback Whale off Canada Coast
There were tense moments for a humpback whale that found itself tangled in fishing ropes. The entrapped giant marine mammal was spotted in the waters off western Canada, near British Columbia’s Texada Island. It was struggling with the ropes of a buoy, part of a prawn fishing operation. As it tried to free itself, the trapped whale was joined by a fellow humpback. But a man-made problem sometimes requires a man-made solution.
Alaskan Snow Crabs Featured on 'Deadliest Catch' Mysteriously Vanish From Bering Sea
Crabs have mysteriously vanished from the Bering Sea, off the coast of Alaska, where the popular Discovery show "Deadliest Catch" is filmed. The crab population plummeted from 8 billion in 2018 to 1 billion today, prompting the cancellation of fishing season. There are several theories about what might have happened...
Texas Woman Steals Giant Skeleton Halloween Decoration and Tries to Stuff It Into SUV
Giant skeletons from Home Depot are once again the hottest Halloween decoration. So hot, in fact, that one woman was spotted stealing it right from a Texas homeowner’s front yard. Surveillance footage shows the thief trying to haul the estimated $300 skeleton into the back of her SUV. “They...
Artist Creates Sculpture With Beach Debris to Raise Awareness for Environment
Australia’s famed Bondi Beach is what drew an environmental artist to want to live in Sydney, but these days a woman calling herself Marina DeBris says she feels she’s trying to save it. Marina spends nearly every morning picking up trash that washes up on the beach, but instead of discarding it all she’s transforming it into art to call attention to this problem. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
Texas Woman Gored by Bison Says She Got 'Way Too Close' to Herd on Hiking Path
A Texas woman says she got “way too close” to several bison on the trail before one of them charged at her and gored her in the back. Rebecca Clark was hiking in a state park when she came upon the herd. She took out her phone and started recording.
TikTok-Famous Emmanuel the Emu Contracts Bird Flu Amid Florida Outbreak
A giant bird who got famous on social media for hamming it up for the camera is now fighting for his life. Emmanuel the emu can barely move after catching avian flu, also known as bird flu. Owner Taylor Blake tweeted, “My best friend is fighting for his life, and...
Alaska’s Snow Crab Season Canceled Over Plummeting Population
Crabs from the Bering Sea, off the coast of Alaska, have mysteriously vanished. It's where the popular Discovery show "Deadliest Catch" is filmed. The crab population plummeted from eight billion in 2018 to one billion today, causing the fishing season to be canceled. The disappearance of crabs also increased the price of crab legs across the U.S. At Benjamin Steakhouse in Manhattan, customers pay $119 for two king crab legs.
