Knoxville, TN

247Sports

Stock Report: Alabama edition

No. 6 Tennessee knocked off No. 3 Alabama in thrilling and historic fashion this past Saturday afternoon inside of Neyland Stadium. Here’s a look at whose stock is up, and whose stock is down, following the win over Alabama. Stock Up: Jalin Hyatt. Jalin Hyatt exploded for five receiving...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Tennessee's tempo on offense unlike Kentucky has faced all year

For the Kentucky fans hoping UK's experience playing against the tempo of Lane Kiffin's offense at Ole Miss would help the team for its upcoming matchup against undefeated and No. 3 ranked Tennessee, think again. The Volunteers' offense runs at a pace that Kentucky fifth-year linebacker DeAndre Square says does...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game

A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
KNOXVILLE, TN
95.3 The Bear

Vols Fans Suck And Need To Be Charged With Crimes

Alabama football is my college football team, and the Cowboys are my pro team (my uncle played for them) on Saturdays and Sundays. I believe as a die-hard fan that you must have some PERSPECTIVE. I'm referring to the prospective definition meaning to think about a situation in a WISE...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee's dramatic win over Alabama draws massive TV audience

All eyes were on Tennessee on Saturday during the Vols' highly anticipated showdown with rival Alabama. In addition to the sellout crowd of nearly 102,000 that packed into Neyland Stadium, a massive TV audience tuned in to watch a matchup between unbeaten, top-10 teams with College Football Playoff implications. Tennessee's...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Instate Corner Announces Imminent Commitment Date

Four-star class of 2024 corner Kaleb Beasley is announcing his college commitment Friday night following his high school football game, the Nashville native announced on Twitter. Beasley is committing between a top group of LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Tennessee. Beasley plays at Nashville area power Lipscomb Academy. The Mustangs...
KNOXVILLE, TN
landgrantholyland.com

Assessing the Carnell Tate situation and the continued pursuit by Tennessee

It wouldn’t be recruiting if there wasn’t some sort of drama. Dealing with teenagers is unpredicatable, and in the recruiting world that sometimes can be even more of the case as they make their way through one of the biggest decisions in their lives. Every school at some point has to deal with recruiting drama around their prospective players or even commits, and Ohio State isn’t removed from that list.
COLUMBUS, OH
wymt.com

Kentucky man killed at Smithfield Foods plant in Middlesboro

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Middlesboro man has died following a work place accident Monday. Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steele said he was called to the plant before noon. Steele said Mark Allen Tapp, 61, of Middlesboro, was working on a machine when his garment got too close....
MIDDLESBORO, KY
