Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Vols make list of favorites for four-star, in-state athlete Boo Carter
Tennessee is among the top contenders for one of its in-state priorities in the 2024 class. Four-star junior athlete Boo Carter of Chattanooga (Tenn.) Christian School announced his top 12 college choices Thursday in a post on his Twitter account, revealing that the Vols are one of four SEC teams currently in the running for him.
Stock Report: Alabama edition
No. 6 Tennessee knocked off No. 3 Alabama in thrilling and historic fashion this past Saturday afternoon inside of Neyland Stadium. Here’s a look at whose stock is up, and whose stock is down, following the win over Alabama. Stock Up: Jalin Hyatt. Jalin Hyatt exploded for five receiving...
Tennessee's tempo on offense unlike Kentucky has faced all year
For the Kentucky fans hoping UK's experience playing against the tempo of Lane Kiffin's offense at Ole Miss would help the team for its upcoming matchup against undefeated and No. 3 ranked Tennessee, think again. The Volunteers' offense runs at a pace that Kentucky fifth-year linebacker DeAndre Square says does...
Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game
A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
Vols Fans Suck And Need To Be Charged With Crimes
Alabama football is my college football team, and the Cowboys are my pro team (my uncle played for them) on Saturdays and Sundays. I believe as a die-hard fan that you must have some PERSPECTIVE. I'm referring to the prospective definition meaning to think about a situation in a WISE...
247Sports
Lane Kiffin shares reactions to Tennessee's breakout 2022, victory over Alabama
Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss undefeated at 7-0, but he paid attention to his former program Saturday when Tennessee upset Alabama. Kiffin was the head coach in Knoxville in 2009 before departing for USC. Kiffin also ran Nick Saban's offense at Alabama. He tweeted a picture of himself in the Tennessee football offices.
Tennessee's dramatic win over Alabama draws massive TV audience
All eyes were on Tennessee on Saturday during the Vols' highly anticipated showdown with rival Alabama. In addition to the sellout crowd of nearly 102,000 that packed into Neyland Stadium, a massive TV audience tuned in to watch a matchup between unbeaten, top-10 teams with College Football Playoff implications. Tennessee's...
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Instate Corner Announces Imminent Commitment Date
Four-star class of 2024 corner Kaleb Beasley is announcing his college commitment Friday night following his high school football game, the Nashville native announced on Twitter. Beasley is committing between a top group of LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Tennessee. Beasley plays at Nashville area power Lipscomb Academy. The Mustangs...
247Sports
UT Martin football coach Jason Simpson explains attending Tennessee's win over Alabama, respect for Vols
UT Martin football coach Jason Simpson knows Saturday's game at Tennessee will be an extremely difficult matchup for his football team. After attending the Vols' win over Alabama over the weekend, he expects Neyland Stadium to bring its best once again. The Skyhawks come off their open week as heavy underdogs against the nation's No. 3 team.
landgrantholyland.com
Assessing the Carnell Tate situation and the continued pursuit by Tennessee
It wouldn’t be recruiting if there wasn’t some sort of drama. Dealing with teenagers is unpredicatable, and in the recruiting world that sometimes can be even more of the case as they make their way through one of the biggest decisions in their lives. Every school at some point has to deal with recruiting drama around their prospective players or even commits, and Ohio State isn’t removed from that list.
wymt.com
Kentucky man killed at Smithfield Foods plant in Middlesboro
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Middlesboro man has died following a work place accident Monday. Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steele said he was called to the plant before noon. Steele said Mark Allen Tapp, 61, of Middlesboro, was working on a machine when his garment got too close....
247Sports
55K+
Followers
385K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0