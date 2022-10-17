Read full article on original website
Former Opelousas police officer accused of beating Black teen restrained in hospital bed, convicted of malfeasance
Opelousas police officer fired after beating a Black teen, convicted on three counts of malfeasance in office
theadvocate.com
The Schanda Handley story: Lafayette woman survived 2017 kidnapping plot that ended in husband's arrest
On Saturday, an exclusive interview between Lafayette native and "CBS Mornings" lead national correspondent David Begnaud and Schanda Handley will air for “48 Hours”, giving a firsthand account of the 2017 kidnapping masterminded by her estranged husband. In August 2017, Schanda Handley was abducted at gunpoint from her...
KPLC TV
JDPSO: Jennings man kills neighbor’s birds, claiming they were ‘keeping his mother awake’
Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A Jennings man faces animal cruelty charges after allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor’s guinea fowl Sunday, authorities say. Warren Joseph Bourgeois, 47, claimed that the birds were making noise and keeping his mother awake, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. Bourgeois...
Lake Charles American Press
Local nurse practitioner arrested for rape
A local nurse practitioner has been accused of raping a patient during an office visit at a local health care facility. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, La., has been charged with third-degree rape. Vincent said their office received a complaint...
Man to be sentenced for murdering woman, hiding her body in wooded area in Louisiana
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Florida man was convicted Wednesday and will be sentenced for in two weeks for killing a Pineville woman in 2019 and concealing her body in a wooded area in St. Landry Parish. Robert McPhearson, now 35, will likely face life in prison without the possibility of parole for […]
One wounded in Opelousas shooting
The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in Opelousas; police say a man was wounded and bullets also hit at least one house and a vehicle.
cenlanow.com
Pineville PD: Shots fired last night result in arrest of convicted felon
PINEVILLE, La (WNTZ) – Yesterday, the Pineville Police Department responded to a “shots fired” call in the area of Byron Street. Upon arrival of our patrol officers and assisted by investigators from the criminal investigation division, they identified suspects at 314 Byron Street. After further investigation, PPD...
cenlanow.com
Woman struck rear of truck in Evangeline Parish, suffered fatal wounds
EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police Troop I (LSP) responded to a two-vehicle crash in which one person was killed. Rita Vidrine, 75, was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 115 near O’Quin Loop in Evangeline Parish early Wednesday morning. The crash occurred when...
‘Rally for Rozas’ Fundraiser Event Being Held in Lafayette for Injured Police Officer Brian Rozas
We love a good gathering with food and music but when that gathering is for a good cause it makes it even better. On Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Parc International there will be an amazing event that will take place and all of the funds raised will go to support Officer Brian Rozas and his recovery.
Family calls for justice after 58-year-old man killed in hit-and-run on Ambassador Caffery Parkway
theadvocate.com
Man convicted of murdering girlfriend, hiding body in St. Landry Parish in 2019
A Florida man was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, a 43-year-old Pineville woman whose body was found in a wooded area off Highway 103 in the Washington area in early April 2019. Robert McPhearson was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder in the death of...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana woman tells '48 Hours': Millionaire husband had me kidnapped from Lafayette home
Schanda Handley was kidnapped at gunpoint from her own home in a plot officials say was orchestrated by her estranged husband. The two men hired by Lawrence Michael Handley to carry out the crime later drowned near Baton Rouge trying to evade police, according to court records. Schanda Handley's story,...
Victim runs to home after being shot in Opelousas
Opelousas Police responded to a shots fired call in the area of Hayward and Mouton St.
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on LA 115 After Colliding with a Logging Truck
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on LA 115 After Colliding with a Logging Truck. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle collision on Louisiana Highway 115 at O’Quin Loop in Evangeline Parish shortly after 9:00 a.m. on October 19, 2022. Rita Vidrine, 75, of St. Landry, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Evangeline Sheriff's deputies investigating homecoming shooting
The shooting was one of two that disrupted homecoming events at Acadiana schools this past weekend; the other was in Vermilion Parish.
‘How could you?’ Indoor playground owner questions why someone would steal from a business that helps young people
Lafayette Police are searching for a suspect who burglarized a children's play arena
evangelinetoday.com
Chief Neal Lartigue reports multiple shootings and an arrest
On October 14, 2022 at approximately 1:15 a.m. p.m.Officers with the Ville Platte Police Department responded to the area of Chataignier and Main where shots were being fired. Upon arrival it was determined that multiple people were injured during the shooting. According to Officers at the scene, one person was shot in the back area of the head, one person was shot in the jaw and two others were injured in the arm.
Opelousas policing efforts increase as gun violence rises
After experiencing a massive increase in gun related violence across Opelousas, the police department and members of the community are hitting the streets to get gun violence under control.
Motorcycle crash on Camellia Blvd. leaves one dead
A Lafayette man is dead after his motorcycle struck another vehicle on Camellia Blvd.
westcentralsbest.com
Corrections Cadet Arrested for Malfeasance
Avoyelles Parish, La – Raymond Laborde Correctional Center (RLCC) investigators secured evidence and a contraband smuggler's confession. Monday night, RLCC officers questioned 38-year-old Nikki Bergeron of Marksville, Louisiana. Bergeron admitted to recently smuggling two contraband cell phones to inmates at the prison. Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Deputies booked Bergeron into...
