ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bardstown, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

FBI continues search for Crystal Rogers at Bardstown farm

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - For the third day in a row, federal agents are in Bardstown searching the family farm of Brooks Houck, who is the former boyfriend of Crystal Rogers and the only named suspect in her disappearance. Rogers was last seen on the July 4th holiday weekend back...
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Woman pleads guilty in Lexington case that had gone cold for a decade

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has pleaded guilty in a Lexington murder case. Rachel Martin was arrested in October 2020 in connection with the May 2009 murder of 71-year-old Charlie Sowers. Sowers, a Lexington bar owner, was found dead inside his Augusta Drive home. After the death of Sowers,...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police search for overnight shooting suspects

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for two men they say shot at someone overnight. Officers were called to Parkers Mill Road, off Versailles Road, around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. A man told police he confronted two people who were looking into his vehicle, when one of them started...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Autopsy results for Serenity McKinney released

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The autopsy results for 4-year-old Serenity McKinney have been released. We do want to warn you that some of the details may be disturbing. The autopsy report by the Bullitt County Medical Examiner & Coroner’s Office said the 4-year-old was found in a suitcase wrapped in plastic. Her right wrist and her right leg were broken.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Duo accused in deadly 2021 Fern Creek home invasion plead guilty to lesser charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a woman accused in a deadly home invasion in 2021 pleaded guilty to amended charges in court Tuesday. Facing a judge, Tony Johnson and Juanisha Rippy plead guilty to lesser charges than they were originally faced with after a botched home invasion on June 18, 2021, on Shibley Drive in Fern Creek left Michael Bright, 53, dead.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police seeking leads on suspects in burglary at JCPS high school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools police and Louisville Metro police are searching for the persons who burglarized one of the district’s high schools this morning. The burglary happened around 3 a.m. at Central High School, located at 1130 W. Chestnut. Surveillance video shows two men in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

10th lawsuit filed against Jeffersonville funeral director

Both men pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to violate civil rights. The 4-year-old's cause of death was ruled a homicide by undetermined means by the Bullitt County Medical Examiner & Coroner's Office. Goode Weather Blog 10/19. Updated: 7 hours ago. WAVE Weather Blog update with Brian Goode. New...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Louisville man charged in Taylor Berry neighborhood homicide indicted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville man charged in connection to a Taylor Berry neighborhood homicide has been indicted. The Jefferson County Grand Jury returned an indictment against Hunter Williams Thrasher, 23, charging him with one count of murder, one count of obscuring the identity of a machine over $10,000, one count of tampering with physical evidence, one count of abuse of corpse, one county criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, and for being a persistent felony offender in the second degree, according to a release from the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD investigate after child sustains shooting-related injury to the face

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a child sustained a shooting-related injury to the face Tuesday afternoon. It happened in the Portland neighborhood just after 4 p.m., Louisville Metro spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said. Officers were called to respond to a shooting at Griffiths Avenue and North 29th...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Metro Corrections Officer receives award for saving lives

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Corrections Officer was recognized at a regional corrections event Wednesday. According to LMDC, Officer Ivan Sample was honored with a valor award for saving five inmates lives within a two week period, two of which were in one day. There was four overdoses...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man arrested for setting Frankfort Ave. warehouse fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators have charged a man after they determined that he intentionally set a fire which destroyed a warehouse in the Clifton neighborhood. Jeffrey J. Burton, 47, was arrested October 19 on one count of arson 3rd degree. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and scheduled to be arraigned this morning.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Gun found in student’s backpack at Butler Traditional HS sign-in office

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The principal of Butler Traditional High School sent a letter to families after a student brought a gun on school property on Wednesday. Staff noticed a strong odor of marijuana when a student was signing in late. A gun was found in the student’s backpack after a school security member searched it, according to the letter.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man wounded in late night shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after he was shot late Wednesday night in the Russell neighborhood. The shooting happened around Midnight in the 2600 block of W. Chestnut. Louisville Metro police officers called to the location found the victim, an adult man, who had been shot in the leg.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

One dead in shooting at Jeffersonville apartment complex

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - One person has died in a shooting on Monday at an apartment complex in southern Indiana. Jeffersonville police officers were called to Hallmark At Jeffersonville on Paddle Wheel Court around 10:20 a.m. on a report of shots fired at the complex. Upon arrival, officers found a...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River

‘My family just needs answers’: FBI search Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case. Rogers has not been seen since July 3, 2015. A missing persons report was filed by her family two days later. Woman convicted of shooting man released on HIP now back in custody. Updated:...
BARDSTOWN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy