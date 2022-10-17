Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bardstown City Council Members Failed To Attend Debate With Public Questions Co-moderated by Don Thrasher & Kenny FogleNelson County News-Sentinel
Bardstown City Council Repeals Mayor's Pay Increase After Gaye Ballard (Council Candidate) Asks For InvestigationNelson County News-SentinelBardstown, KY
Bardstown Business Owner Fighting City's Double Standard on SignsNelson County News-SentinelBardstown, KY
Wave 3
FBI continues search for Crystal Rogers at Bardstown farm
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - For the third day in a row, federal agents are in Bardstown searching the family farm of Brooks Houck, who is the former boyfriend of Crystal Rogers and the only named suspect in her disappearance. Rogers was last seen on the July 4th holiday weekend back...
Wave 3
Woman pleads guilty in Lexington case that had gone cold for a decade
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has pleaded guilty in a Lexington murder case. Rachel Martin was arrested in October 2020 in connection with the May 2009 murder of 71-year-old Charlie Sowers. Sowers, a Lexington bar owner, was found dead inside his Augusta Drive home. After the death of Sowers,...
wdrb.com
2 former LMPD officers sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to throwing drinks at people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Calling their actions "egregious, conscious shocking behavior," a federal judge sentenced two former Louisville Metro Police officers to prison Wednesday on civil rights violations for throwing drinks at people while on duty in the city's west end. Despite a recommendation of probation by both prosecutors and...
WKYT 27
Lexington police search for overnight shooting suspects
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for two men they say shot at someone overnight. Officers were called to Parkers Mill Road, off Versailles Road, around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. A man told police he confronted two people who were looking into his vehicle, when one of them started...
Wave 3
Autopsy results for Serenity McKinney released
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The autopsy results for 4-year-old Serenity McKinney have been released. We do want to warn you that some of the details may be disturbing. The autopsy report by the Bullitt County Medical Examiner & Coroner’s Office said the 4-year-old was found in a suitcase wrapped in plastic. Her right wrist and her right leg were broken.
WLKY.com
Duo accused in deadly 2021 Fern Creek home invasion plead guilty to lesser charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a woman accused in a deadly home invasion in 2021 pleaded guilty to amended charges in court Tuesday. Facing a judge, Tony Johnson and Juanisha Rippy plead guilty to lesser charges than they were originally faced with after a botched home invasion on June 18, 2021, on Shibley Drive in Fern Creek left Michael Bright, 53, dead.
'A lose-lose situation': Judge dismisses lawsuit accusing Bail Project of contributing to Louisville teenager's death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After nearly eight months, a Jefferson Circuit judge has dropped a lawsuit filed by the family of Madelynn Troutt, the 17-year-old teenager who died after a driver hit her car head-on in March 2021. This week, Judge Ann Bailey Smith said the suit accusing the Bail...
Wave 3
Police seeking leads on suspects in burglary at JCPS high school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools police and Louisville Metro police are searching for the persons who burglarized one of the district’s high schools this morning. The burglary happened around 3 a.m. at Central High School, located at 1130 W. Chestnut. Surveillance video shows two men in...
fox56news.com
Friend of Lexington’s latest homicide victim concerned over his death
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Days after a man was found dead in Lexington his friends are still trying to find out why someone would stab him to death. Robert “Bobbi” Wallace Jr., 53, was Lexington’s 38th homicide of the year. Which sets a record no one wanted to break.
Wave 3
10th lawsuit filed against Jeffersonville funeral director
Both men pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to violate civil rights. The 4-year-old's cause of death was ruled a homicide by undetermined means by the Bullitt County Medical Examiner & Coroner's Office. Goode Weather Blog 10/19. Updated: 7 hours ago. WAVE Weather Blog update with Brian Goode. New...
Wave 3
Louisville man charged in Taylor Berry neighborhood homicide indicted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville man charged in connection to a Taylor Berry neighborhood homicide has been indicted. The Jefferson County Grand Jury returned an indictment against Hunter Williams Thrasher, 23, charging him with one count of murder, one count of obscuring the identity of a machine over $10,000, one count of tampering with physical evidence, one count of abuse of corpse, one county criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, and for being a persistent felony offender in the second degree, according to a release from the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
wdrb.com
Search for evidence on Bardstown farm in Crystal Rogers case could wrap up soon
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Day three of the search for evidence in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers continues in Bardstown. FBI agents said the search could wrap up Wednesday or Thursday. Agents began searching before sunrise Monday at the farm on Paschal Ballard Lane that's owned by the Houck family....
Wave 3
LMPD investigate after child sustains shooting-related injury to the face
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a child sustained a shooting-related injury to the face Tuesday afternoon. It happened in the Portland neighborhood just after 4 p.m., Louisville Metro spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said. Officers were called to respond to a shooting at Griffiths Avenue and North 29th...
Wave 3
Metro Corrections Officer receives award for saving lives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Corrections Officer was recognized at a regional corrections event Wednesday. According to LMDC, Officer Ivan Sample was honored with a valor award for saving five inmates lives within a two week period, two of which were in one day. There was four overdoses...
Wave 3
Man arrested for setting Frankfort Ave. warehouse fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators have charged a man after they determined that he intentionally set a fire which destroyed a warehouse in the Clifton neighborhood. Jeffrey J. Burton, 47, was arrested October 19 on one count of arson 3rd degree. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and scheduled to be arraigned this morning.
Wave 3
Gun found in student’s backpack at Butler Traditional HS sign-in office
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The principal of Butler Traditional High School sent a letter to families after a student brought a gun on school property on Wednesday. Staff noticed a strong odor of marijuana when a student was signing in late. A gun was found in the student’s backpack after a school security member searched it, according to the letter.
Wave 3
Man wounded in late night shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after he was shot late Wednesday night in the Russell neighborhood. The shooting happened around Midnight in the 2600 block of W. Chestnut. Louisville Metro police officers called to the location found the victim, an adult man, who had been shot in the leg.
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested weeks after woman's remains found in Scott County, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested several weeks after a woman's body was discovered on abandoned property in Scott County, Indiana. According to online records, 67-year-old Melvin Evans was booked into the Scott County Detention Center Monday afternoon. Evans was arrested in connection with the remains...
Wave 3
One dead in shooting at Jeffersonville apartment complex
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - One person has died in a shooting on Monday at an apartment complex in southern Indiana. Jeffersonville police officers were called to Hallmark At Jeffersonville on Paddle Wheel Court around 10:20 a.m. on a report of shots fired at the complex. Upon arrival, officers found a...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River
