Blythewood, SC

Soda City Biz WIRE

Wingard’s Market Announces the Dates of their Holiday Soiree

Lexington, SC – Wingard’s Market will host their Holiday Soiree and Open House on Friday, November 4th from 9 AM to 6 PM and Saturday, November 5th from 9 AM – 5 PM. The festive holiday event will feature Faithful Foods, Sour and Salt Bakery, Creative Energy Candles, along with other vendors. Holiday inspired Cocktails and Charcuterie will be served in the afternoon; plus several specials and giveaways during the event. For more details visit our Facebook and Instagram page.
LEXINGTON, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Owners of local landmark eatery to receive statewide honor

Brian and Kelly Glynn, owners of local landmark Village Idiot Pizza, will be inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame in November. The husband-and-wife team met at Village Idiot in their 20s while working in the original restaurant in Five Points and purchased the enterprise together in 2003. They...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Sumter American Legion Fair celebrates 106 years

SUMTER, S.C. — While the South Carolina State Fair is happening in Columbia, over in Sumter the county fair is kicking off. This is the 106th year of the Sumter American Legion Fair, hosted for Sumter, Lee, Kershaw and Clarendon Counties. "We are the hometown feel for a county...
SUMTER, SC
thelakemurraynews.net

Honoring Barbara Duncan Willm

Barbara was dearly loved by our newspapers and a great influence on the towns that those newspapers serve. Through her leadership at Lexington Medical Center, she brought much-needed medical centers to many of our coverage areas throughout the Midlands. Her support of the Okra Strut brought it from a parking...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Journey, Toto coming to the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Journey, the popular rock band, is stopping by Columbia as part of its Freedom Tour 2023. The band will perform with Toto at the Colonial Life Arena on February 10. You can buy tickets starting Friday (10/21) at 10 a.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

'Pumpkin Smash' underway at Riverbanks Zoo

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Not only do we like pumpkins and pumpkin flavored things, so do the animals at Riverbanks Zoo. This fall treat benefits otters, lions, gorillas, meerkats and other animals. These smooth, ribbed, deep orange squash are sweet treats and actually nutritious. Greg Peccie is the mammal curator at Riverbanks Zoo.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Craig Morgan Coming to the Midlands

Award winning, TV personality, chart-topping, country music singer-songwriter, Craig Morgan, is bringing the party to Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College (HT@ MTC). In town for one night only, put on your boots and get ready for some toe tapping classics such as “Redneck Yacht Club”, “International Harvester”, and “That’s What I Love About Sunday”.
COLUMBIA, SC
Kennardo G. James

Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South

Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

New restaurant coming to old Yesterdays location in Five Points

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Yesterdays is gone and now a new brunch chain is moving into the iconic Five Points location. Ruby Sunshine, a Louisiana-based restaurant chain specializing in brunch, will be opening at 2024 Devine St. sometime during the summer of 2023. A representative from the company says a formal announcement will be made soon but did confirm reports that is the site of Columbia's first location. There is a Ruby Sunshine in at 171 E Bay St in downtown Charleston and plans for another restaurant later this quarter at 835 Savannah Hwy in the Avondale neighborhood in Charleston.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Richland Mall in photos

Richland Mall aerial view of the original open-air mall from 1960. Forest Drive runs top left to bottom right.
thelakemurraynews.net

Merritt McNeely named CEO of Flock and Rally

Merritt McNeely has been named chief executive officer (CEO) of Flock and Rally, a woman-owned integrated communications and marketing agency headquartered in Columbia. McNeely, who has served in an executive role at Flock and Rally since spring 2018, now will lead strategic planning, financial management, business development and more for the company, serving as the agency’s key spokesperson.
COLUMBIA, SC

