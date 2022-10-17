Read full article on original website
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Observes National Disability Employment Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Lexington woman earns four blue ribbons for her quilts in South Carolina State Fair craft contests
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Women from a local Lexington quilting group are set up at the South Carolina State Fair teaching visitors how to quilt and members are doing live sewing demonstrations. "I thought, 'Well, I'll just go see what it's about," Morse remembers. "And then I got hooked." Now,...
coladaily.com
Oktoberfest returns to Lexington bringing free German food, music, and fun
Lexington-based company Pine Press Printing is giving back to the community by hosting Oktoberfest. The free event will take place Friday from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at 120 and 142 Ellis Avenue, located across the street from the Lexington post office. Lori Moroz, the owner of Pine Press Printing, said...
Free compost giveaway Saturday, Oct. 22, in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There may be a nip in the air, but there's always work to be done in the garden. Whether you are amending a winter garden or prepping and area for the spring, the City of Columbia has what you need -- for free -- to help make your garden grow better.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Wingard’s Market Announces the Dates of their Holiday Soiree
Lexington, SC – Wingard’s Market will host their Holiday Soiree and Open House on Friday, November 4th from 9 AM to 6 PM and Saturday, November 5th from 9 AM – 5 PM. The festive holiday event will feature Faithful Foods, Sour and Salt Bakery, Creative Energy Candles, along with other vendors. Holiday inspired Cocktails and Charcuterie will be served in the afternoon; plus several specials and giveaways during the event. For more details visit our Facebook and Instagram page.
columbiabusinessreport.com
Owners of local landmark eatery to receive statewide honor
Brian and Kelly Glynn, owners of local landmark Village Idiot Pizza, will be inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame in November. The husband-and-wife team met at Village Idiot in their 20s while working in the original restaurant in Five Points and purchased the enterprise together in 2003. They...
WLTX.com
Sumter American Legion Fair celebrates 106 years
SUMTER, S.C. — While the South Carolina State Fair is happening in Columbia, over in Sumter the county fair is kicking off. This is the 106th year of the Sumter American Legion Fair, hosted for Sumter, Lee, Kershaw and Clarendon Counties. "We are the hometown feel for a county...
WLTX.com
"The meal was amazing": Sharing God's Love BBQ fundraiser in Irmo
IRMO, S.C. — Lexington County residents gathered together Tuesday to eat BBQ for a good cause, Sharing God's Love, a non-profit in Irmo. This fundraiser is really giving them a leg up. BBQ, baked beans and hushpuppies were just a few of the lunch items at this seven year tradition fundraiser.
thelakemurraynews.net
Honoring Barbara Duncan Willm
Barbara was dearly loved by our newspapers and a great influence on the towns that those newspapers serve. Through her leadership at Lexington Medical Center, she brought much-needed medical centers to many of our coverage areas throughout the Midlands. Her support of the Okra Strut brought it from a parking...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia accepting applications for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Keeper Scholarships
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Nominations are being accepted for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Keeper Scholarship Awards. The scholarship is awarded to applicants who display unselfish service, political empowerment, and social responsibility, amongst other criteria. To be eligible for this reward, applicants must be age 18 or younger...
WIS-TV
Journey, Toto coming to the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Journey, the popular rock band, is stopping by Columbia as part of its Freedom Tour 2023. The band will perform with Toto at the Colonial Life Arena on February 10. You can buy tickets starting Friday (10/21) at 10 a.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error...
'Pumpkin Smash' underway at Riverbanks Zoo
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Not only do we like pumpkins and pumpkin flavored things, so do the animals at Riverbanks Zoo. This fall treat benefits otters, lions, gorillas, meerkats and other animals. These smooth, ribbed, deep orange squash are sweet treats and actually nutritious. Greg Peccie is the mammal curator at Riverbanks Zoo.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Craig Morgan Coming to the Midlands
Award winning, TV personality, chart-topping, country music singer-songwriter, Craig Morgan, is bringing the party to Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College (HT@ MTC). In town for one night only, put on your boots and get ready for some toe tapping classics such as “Redneck Yacht Club”, “International Harvester”, and “That’s What I Love About Sunday”.
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South
Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
Housing, a park, and more businesses are planned to hopefully take the place of the current Richland Mall
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday night, the Richland County Council voted to approve tax incentives on the Richland Mall property to offset the cost of redevelopment for developers interested in buying pieces of the mall. Councilman Paul Livingston says he believes this is the right move for the county.
New restaurant coming to old Yesterdays location in Five Points
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Yesterdays is gone and now a new brunch chain is moving into the iconic Five Points location. Ruby Sunshine, a Louisiana-based restaurant chain specializing in brunch, will be opening at 2024 Devine St. sometime during the summer of 2023. A representative from the company says a formal announcement will be made soon but did confirm reports that is the site of Columbia's first location. There is a Ruby Sunshine in at 171 E Bay St in downtown Charleston and plans for another restaurant later this quarter at 835 Savannah Hwy in the Avondale neighborhood in Charleston.
The City of Camden is remembering a local Bishop and planning to engrave his memory forever
CAMDEN, S.C. — The Camden community is mourning the loss of Bishop Thomas C. Bell, who passed away on September 27th. "A lover of God first and foremost, and a lover of people," is how Pamela Jones, described Bishop Bell. Jones worked alongside Bell since 1996 and says the...
WLTX.com
Richland Mall in photos
Richland Mall aerial view of the original open-air mall from 1960. Forest Drive runs top left to bottom right.
thelakemurraynews.net
Merritt McNeely named CEO of Flock and Rally
Merritt McNeely has been named chief executive officer (CEO) of Flock and Rally, a woman-owned integrated communications and marketing agency headquartered in Columbia. McNeely, who has served in an executive role at Flock and Rally since spring 2018, now will lead strategic planning, financial management, business development and more for the company, serving as the agency’s key spokesperson.
The history behind the iconic rocket at the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The iconic rocket at the north entrance of the South Carolina State Fair is a landmark you can’t miss. The staple has a long-standing history: it's been here since the 1960s. "I think it just fits in with what your South Carolina State Fair is...
abccolumbia.com
Kids & teens learn the ropes to avoid trouble through the Boxing B4 Bars program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One program is looking to teach your kids and teenagers the art of boxing to try and keep them out of trouble with the law. The Boxing B4 Bars program is being held at the Warrior Warehouse at 7230 Middle Street in Columbia. Curtis spoke...
