Brazilian 16-year-old Endrick scores 1st goals as pro
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's 16-year-old Endrick scored his first two professional goals playing on Tuesday for Brazil's Palmeiras. The striker was a key to the team's 3-1 win at Athletico, which put the Sao Paulo club closer to its 11th Brazilian championship title. Endrick made his debut earlier...
Ronaldo returning to Man United squad for Europa League game
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo is back in contention for Manchester United after talks with manager Erik ten Hag. The Portugal striker could play against FC Sheriff in the Europa League on Thursday after being cut from the 1-1 draw with Chelsea last weekend and being made to train away from the first-team squad.
Schalke turmoil deepens as sporting director quits
GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Schalke was plunged into more turmoil on Wednesday as the sporting director credited with its promotion back to the Bundesliga left abruptly citing personal reasons. Schalke is last in the Bundesliga and on a run of six losses in all competitions. It's been without a...
Japan gets tough World Cup draw in group with Germany, Spain
TOKYO (AP) — Japan's goal at the World Cup will be to break the round-of-16 hex. The Japanese will be appearing in their seventh consecutive World Cup, and three times the team has reached the round of 16. But it’s never gone further.
England to host Brazil in women's Finalissima in April
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — European champion England will host South American champion Brazil in the first Women’s Finalissima game in London next year, UEFA said Wednesday. The showpiece game for women’s soccer will take place on April 6 at Wembley Stadium, three months before both teams go to the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
