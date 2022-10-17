Dale Raymond Statz, age 62 of rural Harshaw, passed away Oct. 12, 2022, with his loving family by his side after a tenacious battle with cancer. Dale was born Sept. 10, 1960, to Edward and Donna (Hanson) Statz in Madison. After graduation from Middleton High School, Dale earned a second all team conference honor in football at UW-La Crosse. Dale continued to live and work in the Cross Plaines, Madison area. After meeting the love of his life Pam, they bought and created their dream home in the Northwoods of Wisconsin. Their profound love for one another was second to none. Dale found the most joy spending time with Pam and their families and friends. Those who knew him could attest to his ever-present sense of humor. Dale always was a caregiver and put the needs of Pam and others before his own.

