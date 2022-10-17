Read full article on original website
Walmart Now Offering Over-The-Counter Hearing Aids
– Today, Walmart announced it will begin offering over-the counter (OTC) hearing aids* at Walmart.com and Walmart Vision Centers in CO, MI, MO, OH, PA, TN and TX, and will soon be available at additional Walmart Vision Centers nationwide. – Walmart’s new offerings include an assortment of top brands like...
New Bose, Lexie Hearing Aid to Enter the Over-the-Counter Market
We'll be entering another world of hearing aids after a new rule from the US Food and Drug Administration goes into effect on Oct. 17, which will allow many hearing aids to be sold over the counter and without a prescription. To get a leg up in the new market,...
What to Know About Eargo, Jabra, Lexie, Sony, and Other Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids
Over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids are officially on the market. Until now, most people visited an audiologist or other hearing professional to buy hearing aids. The new devices—intended for people with mild or moderate hearing loss—will likely be easier to buy and often more affordable than traditional hearing aids. But while you might be tempted to buy a pair as soon as you can, it’s wise to do some careful research first.
Walmart Joins Best Buy in Offering OTC Hearing Aids
Walmart will begin selling over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids, taking advantage of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration ruling allowing the sale of the devices. “A person’s ‘whole health’ is a combination of many factors, including hearing, that influence physical and mental well-being,” said Walmart Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Wigneswaran in a Monday (Oct. 17) news release. “Offering easy access to OTC hearing aids — something that seems quite small — is a solution that can improve our customer’s health outcomes and their ability to live better and healthier.”
A 'game-changer' for millions of Americans: You can now buy hearing aids over the counter
On Monday, for the first time, adults with mild to moderate hearing loss in the US will be able to buy over-the-counter hearing aids. Those who are under 18 or who have severe hearing loss will still need a prescription.
Hearing aids now on store shelves at lower cost with no prescription needed
Hearing aids are now available in stores across the United States and will cost thousands of dollars less following President Joe Biden's executive order on promoting competition in the economy.
Americans Can Now Buy Low-Cost Hearing Aids Without a Prescription
Adults can now purchase hearing aids made for mild to moderate hearing loss without a prescription or exam.
Over-the-counter hearing aids are officially available
Hearing aids are now available over the counter for the first time in the United States. They’re on sale at places like Walgreens and Walmart, and companies like Sony have already developed new hearing aids for this new regulatory turn. The Food and Drug Administration announced the rule change...
A new law takes effect today making hearing aids available over the counter for as little as $200
Thanks to a new law that takes effect today, you can now buy hearing aids over-the-counter (and online) without a prescription. This new law expands access to hearing devices for those with low-to-moderate hearing loss. Many of these over-the-counter hearing devices are significantly more affordable than prescription hearing aids. In fact, we've found some for as low as $199. If you've been putting off getting one due to cost, check out these budget-friendly hearing aids.Top products in this article Lexie Lumen hearing aids for seniors and adults, $799Go Hearing Go Lite OTC hearing aids, $199Hearing Assist ReCharge behind the ear...
Walmart announces holiday shopping schedule and early sales – including a key day all stores will be closed
AS holiday shopping moves earlier each year, Walmart has announced its sales event will now take place two weeks before Thanksgiving. Walmart US CEO John Furner told Today that the company plans to do things differently this year. Instead of starting on the Friday after Thanksgiving, the company will begin...
Walmart Will Close on Thanksgiving For the Third Year in a Row
For the third year in a row, Walmart will close its doors on Thanksgiving. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company confirmed that all of its supercenters and neighborhood markets will be closed on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, 2022, a testament to the longevity of a new post-pandemic retail trend gaining momentum across the industry.
