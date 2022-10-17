ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

toofab.com

Black Adam Spoilers: Which Other DC Stars Make Cameos In the Film?

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's "Black Adam" introduces a whole new crop of superheroes to the DC Extended Universe -- but a trio of familiar faces from previous films also pop up throughout the movie. It should be pretty clear we're about to get into spoiler territory here -- so if...
The Guardian

Joe Rogan review – ‘dumb guy’ comedy grounded in an alpha male world

“Talking shit used to be fun,” complains Joe Rogan. “It didn’t used to have so many consequences.” He sounds quite sensitive, Rogan, to the pushback against him saying the N-word on his hit podcast, or broadcasting anti-vaccine misinformation. Which is ironic, because every routine here is bookended by a peeve about how sensitive people are these days. The consequences Rogan has faced for “talking shit”, meanwhile, have not been entirely negative. Spotify bought his podcast for a reported $100m, and here he is performing his standup to 20,000-capacity crowds.
toofab.com

Seth Meyers Asked if He's Taking Over Saturday Night Live When Lorne Michaels Retires

Fellow alum Leslie Jones knows who she'd like to see take over, but the real question is -- can anyone fill Michaels' shoes after nearly five decades?. It's been one of the biggest stories in television for a few years now, and it's only going to grow as "Saturday Night Live" approaches its 50th season.

