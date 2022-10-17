Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
MercadoLibre Stock Impressive Jump On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with MercadoLibre jumping 12.39% to $850.66 on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a very positive trend trading session today. MercadoLibre’s last close was $850.66,...
via.news
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock 14.18% Up On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Sorrento Therapeutics jumping 14.18% to $1.53 on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a very positive trend exchanging session today. Sorrento Therapeutics’s last close...
via.news
Zai Lab Stock Drops By 36% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) fell by a staggering 36.65% in 21 sessions from $46.5 to $29.46 at 12:22 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend. Zai Lab’s...
NIH Director's Blog
Two popular diabetes drugs outperformed others in large clinical trial
In a large clinical trial that directly compared four drugs commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes, researchers found that insulin glargine and liraglutide performed the best of four medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to maintain blood glucose levels in the recommended range. Blood glucose management is a key component of keeping people with type 2 diabetes healthy. All four medications evaluated were added to treatment with metformin, which is the first-line drug to treat type 2 diabetes. The trial was funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health.
contagionlive.com
Moderna’s Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Elicits Superior Antibody Responses
Moderna’s new bivalent COVID-19 booster, which includes 25 micrograms each of messenger RNAs from the Wuhan-Hu-1 and Omicron B.1.1.529 variants of SARS-CoV-2, elicited antibody responses that were superior to those elicited by the original vaccine. Moderna’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine containing the Omicron variant elicited superior neutralizing antibody responses against...
News-Medical.net
Study reviews hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir antiviral potency against SARS‐CoV‐2
In a recent study published in the Journal of Heterocyclic Chemistry, researchers outlined the synthesis and the possible mechanism of action (MOA) of two potential severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) repurposing drug candidates. The researchers reviewed remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as their pharmacokinetics and optimal dosage is already...
via.news
Marathon Stock Was 13.5% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Marathon (MARA) rising 13.5% to $11.69 on Tuesday while NASDAQ jumped 3.43% to $10,675.80. Marathon’s last close was $11.69, 85.99% below its 52-week high of $83.45. About Marathon. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a company that produces digital asset technology....
via.news
MicroVision Stock Was Up By 12.1% On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with MicroVision rising 12.1% to $3.48 on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ rose 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a very up trend trading session today. MicroVision’s last close was $3.48,...
via.news
FibroGen Stock Bullish By 39% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) rose by a staggering 39.06% in 21 sessions from $12.11 at 2022-09-21, to $16.84 at 13:56 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 3.43% to $10,675.80, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Is 23% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MACK) rose by a staggering 23.88% in 10 sessions from $3.56 at 2022-10-04, to $4.41 at 12:46 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals’s...
via.news
Freshpet Stock Jumps By 41% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) jumped by a staggering 41.28% in 21 sessions from $39.24 at 2022-09-21, to $55.44 at 11:02 EST on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 3.43% to $10,675.80, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Biogen Stock Went Up By Over 35% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) jumped by a staggering 35.22% in 21 sessions from $199.34 at 2022-09-21, to $269.55 at 12:26 EST on Wednesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 3.43% to $10,675.80, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Fastly Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.21% Rise On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Fastly (FSLY) jumping 9.21% to $8.12 on Tuesday while NYSE rose 2.32% to $13,923.21. Fastly’s last close was $8.12, 87.33% below its 52-week high of $64.07. About Fastly. Fastly, Inc. has an edge cloud platform that processes, serves, and secures...
via.news
Carnival Corp. Offers $1.25 Billion Of High Yield Bonds, Due 2028: (CCL) Over 32% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) slid by a staggering 32.56% in 21 sessions from $10.78 to $7.27 at 13:24 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 2.32% to $13,923.21, following the last session’s downward trend. Carnival’s last close...
via.news
AGNC Investment Corp., MIND C.T.I. Ltd., Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (MNDO), Nustar Energy L.P. (NS) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) 8.48 0.65% 16.59% 2022-10-03 11:11:06. 2 MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (MNDO) 2.10...
via.news
Tesla Stock Turnaround? – Over 29% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) slid by a staggering 29.03% in 21 sessions from $309.07 at 2022-09-19, to $219.35 at 10:41 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend. Tesla’s last close...
via.news
Gevo Stock 10.75% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Gevo (GEVO) jumping 10.75% to $2.22 on Tuesday while NASDAQ jumped 3.43% to $10,675.80. Gevo’s last close was $2.22, 72.01% below its 52-week high of $7.93. About Gevo. Gevo, Inc. is a company that produces renewable fuels. The company operates...
via.news
NASDAQ 100 Recovery Seems Unlikely – (NDX) Is 3% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is currently on bullish momentum. At 07:08 EST on Thursday, 20 October, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is at $11,062.53, going up by 3.46% since the last session’s close. Interest rates continue to rise, and that will almost certainly have quite a bit of negativity...
via.news
Howard Hughes Corporation And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC), Old Second Bancorp (OSBC), Brunswick Corporation (BC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
Bilibili Stock Slides By 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) dropped by a staggering 29.67% in 21 sessions from $17.19 to $12.09 at 13:09 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend. Bilibili’s last close was $12.09,...
Comments / 0