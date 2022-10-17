ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

via.news

MercadoLibre Stock Impressive Jump On Tuesday, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with MercadoLibre jumping 12.39% to $850.66 on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a very positive trend trading session today. MercadoLibre’s last close was $850.66,...
via.news

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock 14.18% Up On Tuesday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Sorrento Therapeutics jumping 14.18% to $1.53 on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a very positive trend exchanging session today. Sorrento Therapeutics’s last close...
via.news

Zai Lab Stock Drops By 36% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) fell by a staggering 36.65% in 21 sessions from $46.5 to $29.46 at 12:22 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend. Zai Lab’s...
NIH Director's Blog

Two popular diabetes drugs outperformed others in large clinical trial

In a large clinical trial that directly compared four drugs commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes, researchers found that insulin glargine and liraglutide performed the best of four medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to maintain blood glucose levels in the recommended range. Blood glucose management is a key component of keeping people with type 2 diabetes healthy. All four medications evaluated were added to treatment with metformin, which is the first-line drug to treat type 2 diabetes. The trial was funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health.
contagionlive.com

Moderna’s Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Elicits Superior Antibody Responses

Moderna’s new bivalent COVID-19 booster, which includes 25 micrograms each of messenger RNAs from the Wuhan-Hu-1 and Omicron B.1.1.529 variants of SARS-CoV-2, elicited antibody responses that were superior to those elicited by the original vaccine. Moderna’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine containing the Omicron variant elicited superior neutralizing antibody responses against...
News-Medical.net

Study reviews hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir antiviral potency against SARS‐CoV‐2

In a recent study published in the Journal of Heterocyclic Chemistry, researchers outlined the synthesis and the possible mechanism of action (MOA) of two potential severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) repurposing drug candidates. The researchers reviewed remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as their pharmacokinetics and optimal dosage is already...
via.news

Marathon Stock Was 13.5% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Marathon (MARA) rising 13.5% to $11.69 on Tuesday while NASDAQ jumped 3.43% to $10,675.80. Marathon’s last close was $11.69, 85.99% below its 52-week high of $83.45. About Marathon. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a company that produces digital asset technology....
NEVADA STATE
via.news

MicroVision Stock Was Up By 12.1% On Tuesday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with MicroVision rising 12.1% to $3.48 on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ rose 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a very up trend trading session today. MicroVision’s last close was $3.48,...
WASHINGTON STATE
via.news

FibroGen Stock Bullish By 39% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) rose by a staggering 39.06% in 21 sessions from $12.11 at 2022-09-21, to $16.84 at 13:56 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 3.43% to $10,675.80, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Is 23% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MACK) rose by a staggering 23.88% in 10 sessions from $3.56 at 2022-10-04, to $4.41 at 12:46 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals’s...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
via.news

Freshpet Stock Jumps By 41% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) jumped by a staggering 41.28% in 21 sessions from $39.24 at 2022-09-21, to $55.44 at 11:02 EST on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 3.43% to $10,675.80, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

Biogen Stock Went Up By Over 35% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) jumped by a staggering 35.22% in 21 sessions from $199.34 at 2022-09-21, to $269.55 at 12:26 EST on Wednesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 3.43% to $10,675.80, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

Fastly Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.21% Rise On Tuesday

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Fastly (FSLY) jumping 9.21% to $8.12 on Tuesday while NYSE rose 2.32% to $13,923.21. Fastly’s last close was $8.12, 87.33% below its 52-week high of $64.07. About Fastly. Fastly, Inc. has an edge cloud platform that processes, serves, and secures...
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

Tesla Stock Turnaround? – Over 29% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) slid by a staggering 29.03% in 21 sessions from $309.07 at 2022-09-19, to $219.35 at 10:41 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend. Tesla’s last close...
TEXAS STATE
via.news

Gevo Stock 10.75% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Gevo (GEVO) jumping 10.75% to $2.22 on Tuesday while NASDAQ jumped 3.43% to $10,675.80. Gevo’s last close was $2.22, 72.01% below its 52-week high of $7.93. About Gevo. Gevo, Inc. is a company that produces renewable fuels. The company operates...
COLORADO STATE
via.news

NASDAQ 100 Recovery Seems Unlikely – (NDX) Is 3% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is currently on bullish momentum. At 07:08 EST on Thursday, 20 October, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is at $11,062.53, going up by 3.46% since the last session’s close. Interest rates continue to rise, and that will almost certainly have quite a bit of negativity...
via.news

Bilibili Stock Slides By 29% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) dropped by a staggering 29.67% in 21 sessions from $17.19 to $12.09 at 13:09 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend. Bilibili’s last close was $12.09,...

