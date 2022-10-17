Read full article on original website
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns.
Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall, yields rise as investors pore over corporate earnings
U.S. stocks snapped a winning streak to end a back-and-forth session lower Wednesday as a rally that kicked off the week faltered despite better-than-feared earnings reports. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank 0.7% after the index gained more than 4% in the past two days, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed around 100 points, or 0.3%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was off by 0.9%. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note spiked above 4.1%.
3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years
The Nasdaq has given back a third of its previous 10-year return this year. Investors can buy quality stocks at attractive valuations.
Kohl’s Receives Demand Letter From Investor Group Following Unsuccessful Sale, Adding Pressure to Close More Locations
The investor entity blames the superchain’s corporate office for abject mismanagement. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Reuters.com, Google.com, SeekingAlpha.com, and BusinessWire.com.
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible Americans' bank accounts.
Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible American residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'
Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
Coca-Cola Looks Like a Screaming Buy Near Its 52-Week Low
Coca-Cola has shined as a defensive stock, down only modestly even as major indexes have tanked. The company's stability is reflected in its dividend, which it has increased for 60 years in a row. But it's also launching new products, notably in the ready-to-drink cocktail category.
2 Stocks That Are Beating Expectations In the Bear Market
Walgreens' stock has taken a beating this year, but the company's recent results are encouraging. PepsiCo delivered strong performance in the latest quarter, including 20% growth in a key segment.
3 Reasons Why PepsiCo Stock Is a Buy
The consumer goods giant isn't having much trouble passing along higher prices.
US Stocks Mostly Lower As Dow Drops 30 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 30 points on Wednesday. Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.10% to 30,492.51 while the NASDAQ fell 0.79% to 10,686.99. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.58% to 3,698.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Tesla Stock Drops on Earnings Release: 7 Key Metrics You Should See
The EV pioneer turned in a strong third quarter, despite headwinds from raw material cost inflation, the strengthening of the U.S. dollar, and inefficiencies at its two newer Gigafactories. Revenue grew 56% year over year, missing the 60% growth Wall Street had projected. Adjusted earnings per share soared 69%
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 6.40% to $207.83 Thursday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of $21.45 billion, up 56% year-over-year. The total came in shy of analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. The company also reported automotive revenue of $18.69 billion in the third quarter, up 55% year-over-year.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Higher as Positive Momentum Continues
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green as yesterday’s positive momentum continues. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 1.13%, 1.16%, and 0.77%, respectively. The healthcare sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 0.56%. Conversely, the industrial sector...
Bed Bath & Beyond on “Last Legs as a Company” According to Goldman Sachs
Prior to word of an October 4th stock raise upon news of bondholder organization, company value has been down 58% from the same period in 2021. This article is based on current media reports. All listed facts and projections shared within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingWikipedia.com, Finance.Yahoo.com, CNN.com, and Barrons.com.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Climb
Stocks closed lower Wednesday as rising government bond yields offset a round of well-received corporate earnings reports. For Stocks, the Midterms May Not Matter. Here's Why That's A Good Thing. On the earnings front, Netflix (NFLX) stock rallied 13.1% after the streaming giant unveiled better-than-expected third-quarter results and gave details...
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%
U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
Viking Therapeutics Stock Bullish Momentum With A 14.98% Jump Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Viking Therapeutics jumping 14.98% to $3.76 on Tuesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ jumped 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a very bullish trend trading session today. Viking Therapeutics’s...
Wayfair Stock Impressive Rise On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Wayfair jumping 13.76% to $32.25 on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE rose 2.32% to $13,923.21, following the last session’s downward trend on what was an all-around positive trend exchanging session today. Wayfair’s last close...
Fastly Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.21% Rise On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Fastly (FSLY) jumping 9.21% to $8.12 on Tuesday while NYSE rose 2.32% to $13,923.21. Fastly’s last close was $8.12, 87.33% below its 52-week high of $64.07. About Fastly. Fastly, Inc. has an edge cloud platform that processes, serves, and secures...
S&P 500 Bullish Momentum With A 2% Jump In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) is currently on bullish momentum. At 01:08 EST on Thursday, 20 October, S&P 500 (GSPC) is at $3,677.95, going up by 2.65% since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 2557227000, 13.25% above its average volume of...
