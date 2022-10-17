ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Benzinga

Earnings Season Is Here: Tesla, Netflix, IBM, AT&T And More On Deck - But This Stock Could Be 'Most Important'

The week of Oct. 17 is one of the busiest weeks for publicly traded companies reporting quarterly earnings. Several of the largest and most well-known companies — Johnson & Johnson JNJ, Goldman Sachs GS, Lockheed Martin LMT, Hasbro Inc. HAS, United Airlines UAL, American Movil AMX and Netflix Inc NFLX — are expected to share their results (and that's just Tuesday).
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Adobe and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — The streaming giant's shares skyrocketed more than 14% after the bell Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the most recent quarter. It also added 2.41 million net global subscribers, which is more than twice what it projected a quarter ago.
Benzinga

World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'

Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 62.6% to 66.3%, According to Wall Street

Moderna has invested COVID-19 vaccine profits into the development of new vaccines that could drive growth in the years ahead. DigitalOcean is a niche provider of cloud services to lone-wolf developers and smaller teams. Doximity runs a highly profitable social media platform for physicians. You’re reading a free article with...
via.news

MercadoLibre Stock Impressive Jump On Tuesday, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with MercadoLibre jumping 12.39% to $850.66 on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a very positive trend trading session today. MercadoLibre’s last close was $850.66,...
via.news

Cloudflare Stock Is 13% Up So Far On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) rose by a staggering 13.17% to $51.72 at 14:07 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 2.32% to $13,923.21, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, up to now, an all-around up trend trading session today.
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

MicroVision Stock Was Up By 12.1% On Tuesday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with MicroVision rising 12.1% to $3.48 on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ rose 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a very up trend trading session today. MicroVision’s last close was $3.48,...
WASHINGTON STATE
via.news

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, Fanhua, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI), Fanhua (FANH), Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) 4.97 -0.6% 21.73% 2022-10-16 09:08:08. 2 Fanhua (FANH) 5.54...
via.news

Marathon Stock Was 13.5% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Marathon (MARA) rising 13.5% to $11.69 on Tuesday while NASDAQ jumped 3.43% to $10,675.80. Marathon’s last close was $11.69, 85.99% below its 52-week high of $83.45. About Marathon. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a company that produces digital asset technology....
NEVADA STATE
via.news

Groupon Stock Bearish Momentum With A 28% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) dropped by a staggering 28.59% in 21 sessions from $10.32 at 2022-09-19, to $7.37 at 12:45 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend. Groupon’s last close...
ILLINOIS STATE
via.news

Plug Power Stock Slides By 32% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) dropped by a staggering 32.8% in 21 sessions from $27.71 at 2022-09-19, to $18.62 at 13:17 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend. Plug Power’s...
via.news

Li Auto Stock Over 28% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) slid by a staggering 28.19% in 21 sessions from $26.39 at 2022-09-26, to $18.95 at 21:57 EST on Wednesday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 3.43% to $10,675.80, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

Wayfair Stock Went Up By Over 13% As Session Comes To An End Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Wayfair (NYSE: W) jumped by a staggering 13.76% to $32.25 at 15:22 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 2.32% to $13,923.21, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, up until now, an all-around up trend exchanging session today.

