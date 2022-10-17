Read full article on original website
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 834% From Its 52-Week Low, According to This Top Tech Investor
The stock market is down in the dumps right now, but here's a reminder to focus on the long term.
Earnings Season Is Here: Tesla, Netflix, IBM, AT&T And More On Deck - But This Stock Could Be 'Most Important'
The week of Oct. 17 is one of the busiest weeks for publicly traded companies reporting quarterly earnings. Several of the largest and most well-known companies — Johnson & Johnson JNJ, Goldman Sachs GS, Lockheed Martin LMT, Hasbro Inc. HAS, United Airlines UAL, American Movil AMX and Netflix Inc NFLX — are expected to share their results (and that's just Tuesday).
Why Ford Stock Is Trailing the Market Today
One analyst worries that a recession could wipe out its profits.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Adobe and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — The streaming giant's shares skyrocketed more than 14% after the bell Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the most recent quarter. It also added 2.41 million net global subscribers, which is more than twice what it projected a quarter ago.
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible Americans' bank accounts.
Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible American residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'
Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
2 Semiconductor Stocks With 149% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street
A tumbling stock market is an ideal opportunity for long-term investors to go shopping. Although semiconductor stocks have been pummeled in 2022, the industry offers double-digit growth potential throughout the decade. Wall Street's high-water price targets for these two widely owned chipmakers implies some hefty upside. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 62.6% to 66.3%, According to Wall Street
Moderna has invested COVID-19 vaccine profits into the development of new vaccines that could drive growth in the years ahead. DigitalOcean is a niche provider of cloud services to lone-wolf developers and smaller teams. Doximity runs a highly profitable social media platform for physicians. You’re reading a free article with...
via.news
MercadoLibre Stock Impressive Jump On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with MercadoLibre jumping 12.39% to $850.66 on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a very positive trend trading session today. MercadoLibre’s last close was $850.66,...
via.news
Viking Therapeutics Stock Impressive Rise On Wednesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Viking Therapeutics rising 14.98% to $3.76 on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ rose 3.43% to $10,675.80, after two successive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a very positive trend trading session today.
via.news
Cloudflare Stock Is 13% Up So Far On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) rose by a staggering 13.17% to $51.72 at 14:07 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 2.32% to $13,923.21, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, up to now, an all-around up trend trading session today.
via.news
MicroVision Stock Was Up By 12.1% On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with MicroVision rising 12.1% to $3.48 on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ rose 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a very up trend trading session today. MicroVision’s last close was $3.48,...
via.news
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, Fanhua, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI), Fanhua (FANH), Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) 4.97 -0.6% 21.73% 2022-10-16 09:08:08. 2 Fanhua (FANH) 5.54...
via.news
Marathon Stock Was 13.5% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Marathon (MARA) rising 13.5% to $11.69 on Tuesday while NASDAQ jumped 3.43% to $10,675.80. Marathon’s last close was $11.69, 85.99% below its 52-week high of $83.45. About Marathon. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a company that produces digital asset technology....
via.news
ACM Research And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – ACM Research (ACMR), Darling Ingredients (DAR), Genpact Limited (G) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
Groupon Stock Bearish Momentum With A 28% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) dropped by a staggering 28.59% in 21 sessions from $10.32 at 2022-09-19, to $7.37 at 12:45 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend. Groupon’s last close...
via.news
Plug Power Stock Slides By 32% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) dropped by a staggering 32.8% in 21 sessions from $27.71 at 2022-09-19, to $18.62 at 13:17 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend. Plug Power’s...
via.news
Li Auto Stock Over 28% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) slid by a staggering 28.19% in 21 sessions from $26.39 at 2022-09-26, to $18.95 at 21:57 EST on Wednesday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 3.43% to $10,675.80, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Wayfair Stock Went Up By Over 13% As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Wayfair (NYSE: W) jumped by a staggering 13.76% to $32.25 at 15:22 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 2.32% to $13,923.21, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, up until now, an all-around up trend exchanging session today.
