Viking Therapeutics Stock Impressive Rise On Wednesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Viking Therapeutics rising 14.98% to $3.76 on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ rose 3.43% to $10,675.80, after two successive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a very positive trend trading session today.
via.news
MicroVision Stock Was Up By 12.1% On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with MicroVision rising 12.1% to $3.48 on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ rose 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a very up trend trading session today. MicroVision’s last close was $3.48,...
via.news
via.news
Gevo Stock 10.75% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Gevo (GEVO) jumping 10.75% to $2.22 on Tuesday while NASDAQ jumped 3.43% to $10,675.80. Gevo’s last close was $2.22, 72.01% below its 52-week high of $7.93. About Gevo. Gevo, Inc. is a company that produces renewable fuels. The company operates...
via.news
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Is 23% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MACK) rose by a staggering 23.88% in 10 sessions from $3.56 at 2022-10-04, to $4.41 at 12:46 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals’s...
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible Americans' bank accounts.
Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible American residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
CNBC
Pfizer or Moderna: Which new omicron-specific Covid booster should you get?
Americans have two options for a new omicron-specific Covid booster shot: Pfizer or Moderna. Which one should you get?. The short answer: It mostly depends on what you're eligible for. Pfizer's booster is cleared for anyone 12 and older, while Moderna's booster is for people 18 and older. To get...
contagionlive.com
Moderna’s Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Elicits Superior Antibody Responses
Moderna’s new bivalent COVID-19 booster, which includes 25 micrograms each of messenger RNAs from the Wuhan-Hu-1 and Omicron B.1.1.529 variants of SARS-CoV-2, elicited antibody responses that were superior to those elicited by the original vaccine. Moderna’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine containing the Omicron variant elicited superior neutralizing antibody responses against...
News-Medical.net
Study reviews hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir antiviral potency against SARS‐CoV‐2
In a recent study published in the Journal of Heterocyclic Chemistry, researchers outlined the synthesis and the possible mechanism of action (MOA) of two potential severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) repurposing drug candidates. The researchers reviewed remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as their pharmacokinetics and optimal dosage is already...
via.news
Zai Lab Stock Drops By 36% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) fell by a staggering 36.65% in 21 sessions from $46.5 to $29.46 at 12:22 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend. Zai Lab’s...
via.news
Marathon Stock Was 13.5% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Marathon (MARA) rising 13.5% to $11.69 on Tuesday while NASDAQ jumped 3.43% to $10,675.80. Marathon’s last close was $11.69, 85.99% below its 52-week high of $83.45. About Marathon. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a company that produces digital asset technology....
via.news
MercadoLibre Stock Impressive Jump On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with MercadoLibre jumping 12.39% to $850.66 on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a very positive trend trading session today. MercadoLibre’s last close was $850.66,...
via.news
Groupon Stock Bearish Momentum With A 28% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) dropped by a staggering 28.59% in 21 sessions from $10.32 at 2022-09-19, to $7.37 at 12:45 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend. Groupon’s last close...
via.news
FibroGen Stock Bullish By 39% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) rose by a staggering 39.06% in 21 sessions from $12.11 at 2022-09-21, to $16.84 at 13:56 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 3.43% to $10,675.80, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Freshpet Stock Jumps By 41% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) jumped by a staggering 41.28% in 21 sessions from $39.24 at 2022-09-21, to $55.44 at 11:02 EST on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 3.43% to $10,675.80, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Fastly Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.21% Rise On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Fastly (FSLY) jumping 9.21% to $8.12 on Tuesday while NYSE rose 2.32% to $13,923.21. Fastly’s last close was $8.12, 87.33% below its 52-week high of $64.07. About Fastly. Fastly, Inc. has an edge cloud platform that processes, serves, and secures...
via.news
Tenaris S.A. And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Tenaris S.A. (TS), Halliburton Company (HAL), Littelfuse (LFUS) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
Viking Therapeutics And Fox Corporation On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Wednesday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Viking Therapeutics, Wayfair, and Cloudflare. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) 3.76...
via.news
Wayfair Stock Went Up By Over 13% As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Wayfair (NYSE: W) jumped by a staggering 13.76% to $32.25 at 15:22 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 2.32% to $13,923.21, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, up until now, an all-around up trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Cloudflare Stock 13.17% Up On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Cloudflare rising 13.17% to $51.72 on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE jumped 2.32% to $13,923.21, after two successive sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around bullish trend trading session today. Cloudflare’s...
