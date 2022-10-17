Read full article on original website
Wednesday Practice Report: Defense Taking Ownership
Dabo Swinney speaks with the media one final time before Clemson hosts Syracuse in a battle of unbeaten teams.
Here's why Clemson football's Will Shipley feels like he gets better as games go on
CLEMSON – Sometimes it takes awhile for Clemson football running back Will Shipley to get going. In the past three games combined, Shipley had 23 yards on 10 carries in the first quarters. Last week at Florida State, it was a quiet 9 yards on three carries. At that point, he’s just surveying the landscape. Against FSU, he went for 58 yards on seven carries in the second quarter and then 46 yards on seven carries in the fourth after the Seminoles changed their approach against him after halftime.
Enough is Enough, Clemson Defense Holds Players-Only Meeting
Earlier this week, the defensive leaders on the unit called for a defensive players-only meeting, as they try to figure out why they have been inconsistent this season.
Clemson basketball's P.J. Hall makes second-team All-ACC; Tigers picked 11th
Clemson basketball player P.J. Hall is preseason All-ACC. Hall, a 6-foot-10 junior center from Spartanburg (Dorman High School), was picked Tuesday for second team and received two votes for player of the year. He averaged 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds with 38 blocks while playing nearly all season on a fractured foot as a sophomore. He was named the ACC's most improved player. Hall also had knee surgery in July but is expected to be ready for the season.
What Dabo Swinney said Clemson's DJ Uiagalelei, Syracuse's Garrett Shrader definitely won't do
CLEMSON – Don’t expect these quarterbacks to shy away from contact. They’re not going to duck out of bounds and they’re definitely not going to slide. “I don’t believe in sliding,” Clemson's D.J. Uiagalelei said. Neither does Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader, who will lead...
Clemson football’s ‘Philly Connection’ thriving, even without cheesesteaks and hoagies
CLEMSON – Cheesesteaks, hoagies and soft pretzels. Phillies, Eagles and Flyers. These are the things of which Philadelphians are made. “I’m a big Phillies and Eagles fan – all Philly sports, really,” Keith Maguire said. Suffice it to say these are good days for Maguire. The...
2023 OL Zechariah Owens Once Again Committed to Clemson
After decommitting last week, 2023 OL Zechariah Owens is back in the fold with the Tigers.
Makes and misses: Both figure prominently in the memories of Clemson football's B.T. Potter
CLEMSON – In keeping with a truism shared by most placekickers, Clemson’s Benjamin Thomas Potter, aka B.T., remembers his missed kicks as much as he does the kicks he’s made. Included in those memories is a missed PAT against Boston College in 2020 – his lone errant...
15 Best Things to Do in Clemson, SC
With a generally humid climate, the city of Clemson in Pickens and Anderson counties, South Carolina, promises places and adventures all year round. People seek outdoor adventures that let them reconnect with nature in this city. Education is also the main highlight in the city with the historic and world-renowned...
Week 9: Friday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area will take to the field Friday for the eighth week of the 2022 high school football season. To see scores on the app, click here.
TL Hanna’s Reagan Scanlon cheers through pain
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - TL Hanna’s cheer squad is one of the best in the Upstate. Junior Reagan Scanlon was looking forward to her first year on the varsity squad. She had to fight through the pain to stay on the sidelines. Reagan Scanlon worked hard to...
Police find missing man in Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department announced they have found a missing man who was last seen on Monday, October 10. According to police, Brandon Ray Hopkins was last seen near Keith Street and McCollum area at around 11:59 p.m.
15 Best Restaurants in Hendersonville, NC
The city of Hendersonville sits in Henderson County, North Carolina. This city serves as the county seat for Henderson County and is located about 22 miles south of Asheville. In 2020, the population of Hendersonville was estimated to be around 14,351. The downtown area of Hendersonville is the state's second-largest.
Fall for Greenville has lasting impacts on local businesses
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Though Fall for Greenville is over, its lasting impacts on local small businesses remain. As countless customers crammed into downtown Greenville's streets, business owners like Bonjour Main's Mayra Gallo worked long hours to accommodate the crowds. "It was a lot of work, but it was worth...
McCrory Wins National Design-Build Award and Southeast’s Best Project Award for Manufacturing Facility in Anderson
McCrory Construction has been honored with two separate project recognition awards – one national and one regional – for its single-source delivery of a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Anderson, S.C., for Pregis, an industry leader in the packaging space. First, McCrory won the 2022 National Design-Build Award of...
Pilot attempted to land 3 times before Lake Hartwell plane crash, report says
WASHINGTON — More than a month after a small plane crashed in Lake Hartwell killing the pilot, the NTSB release a preliminary report Wednesday, detailing the pilot made three attempts to land before the crash. The body of Todd Jeffrey Carrell, 55, of Florida, was removed from the sunken...
A piece of history: Poinsett Bridge
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In the hills of Travelers Rest, you’ll find Poinsett Bridge. “The Poinsett Bridge is a real gem for the state of South Carolina,” said Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Cathy Cannon-Hubka. “It was built in the 1820s and it took about a year, which to me, is a short amount of time to have built this bridge.”
29-year-old shot, killed at South Carolina bar
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 29-year-old man died early Sunday morning after a shooting near a Spartanburg County bar, authorities said. Shavonte Littlejohn, 29, of Greenville, was found with at least one gunshot wound after authorities were called to Twerkerz Southside Bar & Grill at 1010 South Church Street in reference to a shooting, […]
Carrie Underwood’s Son Calling Out To Her In Greenville Will Melt Your Heart
If this doesn’t melt your heart, you might want to check your pulse. Carrie Underwood kicked off her Denim and Rhinestones tour in Greenville, South Carolina this week and she of course knocked it out of the park. The real highlight was a few moments she shared on her social media.
Greenville, Spartanburg counties make final decision on Volvo tax breaks
Over the last few weeks, Greenville and Spartanburg County Councils have heard out the public on whether Volvo Cars USA’s fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreements should be approved. The FILOT applies to specific sites occupied by parts makers in the Upstate to prepare the company’s Ridgeville plant for building its new and fully electric flagship SUV.
