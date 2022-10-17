ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blufftontoday.com

Here's why Clemson football's Will Shipley feels like he gets better as games go on

CLEMSON – Sometimes it takes awhile for Clemson football running back Will Shipley to get going. In the past three games combined, Shipley had 23 yards on 10 carries in the first quarters. Last week at Florida State, it was a quiet 9 yards on three carries. At that point, he’s just surveying the landscape. Against FSU, he went for 58 yards on seven carries in the second quarter and then 46 yards on seven carries in the fourth after the Seminoles changed their approach against him after halftime.
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Clemson basketball's P.J. Hall makes second-team All-ACC; Tigers picked 11th

Clemson basketball player P.J. Hall is preseason All-ACC. Hall, a 6-foot-10 junior center from Spartanburg (Dorman High School), was picked Tuesday for second team and received two votes for player of the year. He averaged 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds with 38 blocks while playing nearly all season on a fractured foot as a sophomore. He was named the ACC's most improved player. Hall also had knee surgery in July but is expected to be ready for the season.
CLEMSON, SC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Clemson, SC

With a generally humid climate, the city of Clemson in Pickens and Anderson counties, South Carolina, promises places and adventures all year round. People seek outdoor adventures that let them reconnect with nature in this city. Education is also the main highlight in the city with the historic and world-renowned...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

TL Hanna’s Reagan Scanlon cheers through pain

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - TL Hanna’s cheer squad is one of the best in the Upstate. Junior Reagan Scanlon was looking forward to her first year on the varsity squad. She had to fight through the pain to stay on the sidelines. Reagan Scanlon worked hard to...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police find missing man in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department announced they have found a missing man who was last seen on Monday, October 10. According to police, Brandon Ray Hopkins was last seen near Keith Street and McCollum area at around 11:59 p.m.
CLEMSON, SC
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Hendersonville, NC

The city of Hendersonville sits in Henderson County, North Carolina. This city serves as the county seat for Henderson County and is located about 22 miles south of Asheville. In 2020, the population of Hendersonville was estimated to be around 14,351. The downtown area of Hendersonville is the state's second-largest.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Fall for Greenville has lasting impacts on local businesses

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Though Fall for Greenville is over, its lasting impacts on local small businesses remain. As countless customers crammed into downtown Greenville's streets, business owners like Bonjour Main's Mayra Gallo worked long hours to accommodate the crowds. "It was a lot of work, but it was worth...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

A piece of history: Poinsett Bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In the hills of Travelers Rest, you’ll find Poinsett Bridge. “The Poinsett Bridge is a real gem for the state of South Carolina,” said Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Cathy Cannon-Hubka. “It was built in the 1820s and it took about a year, which to me, is a short amount of time to have built this bridge.”
TRAVELERS REST, SC
WBTW News13

29-year-old shot, killed at South Carolina bar

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 29-year-old man died early Sunday morning after a shooting near a Spartanburg County bar, authorities said. Shavonte Littlejohn, 29, of Greenville, was found with at least one gunshot wound after authorities were called to Twerkerz Southside Bar & Grill at 1010 South Church Street in reference to a shooting, […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
gsabusiness.com

Greenville, Spartanburg counties make final decision on Volvo tax breaks

Over the last few weeks, Greenville and Spartanburg County Councils have heard out the public on whether Volvo Cars USA’s fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreements should be approved. The FILOT applies to specific sites occupied by parts makers in the Upstate to prepare the company’s Ridgeville plant for building its new and fully electric flagship SUV.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy