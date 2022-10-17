Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"Kennardo G. JamesHemingway, SC
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water SupplyYoel DavidsonHonolulu, HI
Top Three Flights To Take From Myrtle Beach International Airport This FallKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
wpde.com
Residents sue management, board of directors of evacuated condos in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Residents and condo owners have filed a federal class-action lawsuit against the board of directors and companies that manage the Renaissance Towers in Horry County. The suit was filed roughly a week ago as some condo owners allege they are still without a home,...
Surfside Beach says rumors, bad information led to stop-work order on pier
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Surfside Beach town official told News13 on Wednesday that a stop-work order issued involving the pier was issued due to rumors and bad information. There were two stop-work orders issued recently, one for the pier and one for the buildings connected to the pier Construction on the pier has […]
WMBF
Developers withdraw rezoning request, development agreement for River Oaks housing project
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Developers for a housing project proposal in the River Oaks area have withdrawn their rezoning request. The project proposal was intended to build over 500 new single-family homes in the last 18 holes of the River Oaks Golf Club, which left residents in the area uneasy.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Midtown Motel purchased for $8.2 million. City now owns most of this block
The City of Myrtle Beach completed its purchase of the Midtown Motel and its related parcels for $8.2 million. The title is now docked stamped and the sale complete. The intentions of the City of Myrtle Beach are to own the entire square block from Ocean Boulevard on 7th North to 9th North running west to Highway 17 business.
myhorrynews.com
Conway council shuts down rezoning request after neighbors speak out
Conway City Council voted down a rezoning request on Church Street after a group of neighbors voiced their opinions against the zoning change. Owners of a half-acre lot located at 1301 Church St. in Conway wished to rezone the property from residential to highway commercial in order to sell it. But now they will have to wait a year if they wish to apply again for the rezoning since council voted against the request during Monday’s meeting.
WECT
State agencies suspend funding to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office due to concerns about discrimination
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - State agencies have paused funding to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, citing concerns about racist comments made by Sheriff Jody Greene, who was suspended pending the hearing on a petition for removal. The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program requires grant recipients to comply with...
Coastal Observer
Town starts cleaning up storm debris from beach
A contractor is due to start in the next week cleaning up debris strewn along the beach at Pawleys Island by Hurricane Ian. The work also includes pushing up a new dune along about 2,500 feet of beach from Pawleys Pier Village north to an area beyond Second Street. Town...
wpde.com
Horry County tax assessor speaks after residents report tax increase
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The line at the tax assessor's office in Myrtle Beach was out the door Monday with residents complaining of waiting for hours to talk to someone about their property tax bill. Many are hoping to lower their tax bills from the county. Horry County...
Project could bring more than 200 single-family homes to Market Common
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A proposed project could bring more than 200 single-family homes to the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach. The project is called Market Walk at Market Common and will be located on the north side of Farrow Parkway at the Phillis Boulevard intersection, according to an application filed with the […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
When a “Free Beach Parking Law” isn’t really a law
Hurricane Ian swept into the Grand Strand wiping out the dunes on her way northwest. The total damage assessment is still being tallied by the Army Corp or Engineers. A Myrtle Beach spokesperson said the city would consider it a success if the work to replenish the beach is completed in the next two years.
wfxb.com
Myrtle Beach City Leaders Will Make An New Ordinance For Beaches
Myrtle Beach city leaders held a meeting to discuss what shade devices are allowed on local beaches. The discussion came about due to the popular use of wind shade devices. Currently, only round umbrellas with a diameter of 7.5 feet and children’s tents are allowed in commercial and residential areas.
Endangered woman missing from Myrtle Beach area found safe, Horry County Police Department says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An endangered woman missing from the Myrtle Beach area Wednesday afternoon was found safe, according to the Horry County Police Department. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
Fugitive from Myrtle Beach arrested in New York
RUTLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A fugitive wanted on felony charges in South Carolina was arrested in Jefferson County, New York on Thursday, according to a press release from State Police. Shamoray R. Holmes, 22, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested without incident at a residence on Route 3 in the Town of Rutland, New York Thursday, […]
Crash involving overturned vehicle injures 2 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are being taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County in which one of the vehicles overturned, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR said “extrication operations” were needed after crews were dispatched at 7:59 a.m. Thursday to the crash in the area of Highway […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach man dies at hospital after being transported from Myrtle Beach jail
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a Myrtle Beach man died at a hospital after being taken there from the Myrtle Beach Police Department jail. According to the City of Myrtle Beach online records, Brandon Campbell, 30, was arrested for public intoxication Wednesday evening, just before 6:30 p.m.
Celebration of life for Brittanee Drexel to be held in Myrtle Beach area Friday
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A celebration of life will be held Friday for Brittanee Drexel in the Myrtle Beach area. The celebration of life will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Journey Church at Inlet Square Mall on Highway 17 in Murrells Inlet, according to a flyer posted to Facebook […]
Alex Murdaugh to appear in Florence County court Thursday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — Alex Murdaugh will appear Thursday morning in a Florence County court after South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Wednesday he believes recently filed motions by defense attorneys for Murdaugh should be denied. A hearing will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Florence County Courthouse before Judge Clifton Newman. Murdaugh’s […]
thededicatedhouse.com
The Pros and Cons of Buying an Oceanfront Condo in Myrtle Beach
Hello World! Welcome Friends! More and more people are choosing Myrtle Beach as their permanent abode. It is no longer for their quick holiday escapades, but something they want to be part of their lives forever. When considering relocating to Myrtle Beach, it is best to look at potential oceanfront condos for sale myrtle beach sc to call your future home, aside from getting acquainted with the area. A popular choice today, especially in the Grand Strand area, is oceanfront condominiums.
myhorrynews.com
Conway revisits talks about alcohol ‘consumption zone’ in downtown district
Conway officials once again discussed allowing people to walk around downtown with a drink in hand and creating a midnight cutoff for alcohol sales. The proposed ordinance by city staff came back to city council Monday for a workshop discussion with the hopes of more specific rules to incorporate, including requiring people to carry their alcoholic beverages in cups. In other words, patrons could not walk around downtown with a bottle of wine or liquor, drinking it from the bottle.
Veterans benefit from more than 2 dozen tiny homes being built in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A tiny homes project in Myrtle Beach began with the goal of helping one veteran at a time, but it quickly morphed into a much larger project. “In the next eight weeks, we’ve got [to get] 25 veterans off the street, that’s the goal,” said Scott Dulebohn, the executive director […]
Comments / 1