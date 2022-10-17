ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside Beach, SC

myrtlebeachsc.com

Midtown Motel purchased for $8.2 million. City now owns most of this block

The City of Myrtle Beach completed its purchase of the Midtown Motel and its related parcels for $8.2 million. The title is now docked stamped and the sale complete. The intentions of the City of Myrtle Beach are to own the entire square block from Ocean Boulevard on 7th North to 9th North running west to Highway 17 business.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Conway council shuts down rezoning request after neighbors speak out

Conway City Council voted down a rezoning request on Church Street after a group of neighbors voiced their opinions against the zoning change. Owners of a half-acre lot located at 1301 Church St. in Conway wished to rezone the property from residential to highway commercial in order to sell it. But now they will have to wait a year if they wish to apply again for the rezoning since council voted against the request during Monday’s meeting.
CONWAY, SC
Coastal Observer

Town starts cleaning up storm debris from beach

A contractor is due to start in the next week cleaning up debris strewn along the beach at Pawleys Island by Hurricane Ian. The work also includes pushing up a new dune along about 2,500 feet of beach from Pawleys Pier Village north to an area beyond Second Street. Town...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

When a “Free Beach Parking Law” isn’t really a law

Hurricane Ian swept into the Grand Strand wiping out the dunes on her way northwest. The total damage assessment is still being tallied by the Army Corp or Engineers. A Myrtle Beach spokesperson said the city would consider it a success if the work to replenish the beach is completed in the next two years.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

Myrtle Beach City Leaders Will Make An New Ordinance For Beaches

Myrtle Beach city leaders held a meeting to discuss what shade devices are allowed on local beaches. The discussion came about due to the popular use of wind shade devices. Currently, only round umbrellas with a diameter of 7.5 feet and children’s tents are allowed in commercial and residential areas.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Fugitive from Myrtle Beach arrested in New York

RUTLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A fugitive wanted on felony charges in South Carolina was arrested in Jefferson County, New York on Thursday, according to a press release from State Police. Shamoray R. Holmes, 22, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested without incident at a residence on Route 3 in the Town of Rutland, New York Thursday, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Crash involving overturned vehicle injures 2 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are being taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County in which one of the vehicles overturned, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR said “extrication operations” were needed after crews were dispatched at 7:59 a.m. Thursday to the crash in the area of Highway […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Alex Murdaugh to appear in Florence County court Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — Alex Murdaugh will appear Thursday morning in a Florence County court after South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Wednesday he believes recently filed motions by defense attorneys for Murdaugh should be denied. A hearing will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Florence County Courthouse before Judge Clifton Newman. Murdaugh’s […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
thededicatedhouse.com

The Pros and Cons of Buying an Oceanfront Condo in Myrtle Beach

Hello World! Welcome Friends! More and more people are choosing Myrtle Beach as their permanent abode. It is no longer for their quick holiday escapades, but something they want to be part of their lives forever. When considering relocating to Myrtle Beach, it is best to look at potential oceanfront condos for sale myrtle beach sc to call your future home, aside from getting acquainted with the area. A popular choice today, especially in the Grand Strand area, is oceanfront condominiums.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Conway revisits talks about alcohol ‘consumption zone’ in downtown district

Conway officials once again discussed allowing people to walk around downtown with a drink in hand and creating a midnight cutoff for alcohol sales. The proposed ordinance by city staff came back to city council Monday for a workshop discussion with the hopes of more specific rules to incorporate, including requiring people to carry their alcoholic beverages in cups. In other words, patrons could not walk around downtown with a bottle of wine or liquor, drinking it from the bottle.
CONWAY, SC

