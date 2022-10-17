ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warming trend expected in Kern County’s forecast

Get your shorts and winter jacket out as you might need both this week! A warming trend is going to take over Kern County in the next few days due to a ridge of high pressure over the area. By Friday, a trough of low pressure will dive in from the Gulf of Alaska bringing […]
Warming trend continues throughout the week for Kern County

The warming trend will continue today through Thursday across our portion of Central California, thanks to an upper-level high pressure ridge building over the Western U.S. Expect highs to rise at least a few degrees today and a few more on Wednesday and Thursday. By the weekend we will see some gusty winds in the […]
Kern Living: Vida Juicery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join co-owner of Vida Juicery, Emmanuel Rangel, and host Ryan Nelson as they talk about the history of Vida Juicery and the delicious and healthy juice options that Vida Juicery carries. Vida Juicery is a farm-to-bottle juicery that focuses on health while still achieving delicious taste.
Kern County dispatcher helps deliver 3 babies in 4 hours

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Not all heroes wear capes - some of them wear headsets!. One Kern County dispatcher helped deliver three babies, all in one night. The Bakersfield City and Kern County Fire Emergency Communication Center posted the video, adding baby magnets. Great job Donna!
Families enjoy fall traditions in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fall is here and this weekend many beloved local events are back in Kern County. Fall brings a big handful of fun events for the whole family to enjoy. Carving pumpkins is a popular event and this weekend kids and their parents picked their very own personal pumpkins. Many of them […]
At-risk woman found by KCSO helicopter

MOJAVE, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — An at-risk missing woman, Louise Bartley, 76, was found Tuesday after she went missing the day before in Mojave in a search and rescue effort with multiple agencies, said the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Bartley left her home on foot in...
KCSO Air support locates at-risk woman

Update Oct. 19: Bartley has been located after a three hour search and rescue effort between multiple Kern County enforcement agencies in Mojave on Oct. 18. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Air Support, Air 2, flew to the area and conducted an aerial search for Bartley. Air 2 located the woman on the ground in […]
Kern Living: Houchin Heartbeats with Houchin Community Blood Bank

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Join Yessica Diaz-Conti, Account Coordinator for Houchin Community Blood Bank, and host Ryan Nelson as they discuss Houchin's new program aimed at high schoolers, the Houchin Heartbeat Program. High school students who donate blood through the Houchin Heartbeats Program will receive a free pizza from Rusty's Pizza Parlor and a Houchin Heartbeats t-shirt.
Portion of Highway 119 reduced to one-way traffic: Caltrans

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Caltrans announced Highway 119, between Wible Road and Akers Road/Van Horn Road will be reduced to one-way traffic tomorrow through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pavement repairs. Drivers are reminded to stay attentive and undistracted while driving, and be aware of workers...
1 dead in crash at Outlets at Tejon

Update 12:48 p.m.: The driver of the 2001 Tesla has been confirmed to be a 35-year-old man from Eureka, Calif., according to a news release. The identity of the driver will be released at a later time. It is unknown if intoxication/impairment played a role in the crash. No roadways...
Kern River Golf Course offers footgolf

A fun game that has been gaining steam around the world in recent years is footgolf — a combination of soccer and golf that can be played by people of all ages. Footgolf is played a lot like golf, in terms of the aim of the game, but players use a soccer ball instead of a golf ball. It is normally played on a golf course and the soccer ball is kicked toward, and ultimately into, a 52-centimeter cup, according to the American Footgolf Federation. The player who completes the course with the fewest shots is the winner.
Craig Aaron Yeates

Craig was born on January 29, 1985, to parents Scott Yeates and Donna Carpenter. Surrounded by his loved ones, Craig went home to heaven on October 8, 2022. Craig left behind many loved ones, father Scott Yeates and Stepmom Rita Yeates of Taft, Mother Donna Carpenter of Alaska, and His two children Faith Yeates of Taft and Paul Lacoy of Arkansas. Brothers Christopher Yeates and Jackie of Bakersfield, Steven Yeates and Crystal of Taft, Travis Hibbard and Angela of Texas, and Stepbrothers Jeff Wimmer and Scott and Samantha Wimmer.
Crash on District Blvd and Ashe Rd kills pedestrian: BPD

This story has been updated BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Wednesday morning in southwest Bakersfield. The crash happened around 9:38 a.m. at the intersection of District Boulevard and Ashe Road. Police say a driver ran a red light going northbound striking a second vehicle, losing control, then […]
2 Bedroom Unfinished Tiny House in Bakersfield Priced at $30k

You might have come across tiny houses that are ready to move into, and they’re great if you are a buyer who’s just looking to downsize and move into a fully furnished and ready home. This unfinished tiny house, on the other hand, could be a great property for anyone who has experience building tiny homes, or has a contractor who they can reach out to and finish it up.
Pet of the Week: 10/18

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Meet the Pet of the Week Lady from Bakersfield SPCA!. To adopt Lady or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3000 Gibson Street or call (661) 323-8353 ext. 2.
