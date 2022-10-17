Read full article on original website
Related
Warming trend expected in Kern County’s forecast
Get your shorts and winter jacket out as you might need both this week! A warming trend is going to take over Kern County in the next few days due to a ridge of high pressure over the area. By Friday, a trough of low pressure will dive in from the Gulf of Alaska bringing […]
Warming trend continues throughout the week for Kern County
The warming trend will continue today through Thursday across our portion of Central California, thanks to an upper-level high pressure ridge building over the Western U.S. Expect highs to rise at least a few degrees today and a few more on Wednesday and Thursday. By the weekend we will see some gusty winds in the […]
Campgrounds in this Tulare County forest closing for winter
TULARE COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A campground that has some of the biggest and oldest giant sequoia trees in the world will soon be closing for winter. Cal Fire announced Tuesday that the annual closure of Mountain Home Demonstration State Forest will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 30. Officials say the routine […]
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Vida Juicery
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join co-owner of Vida Juicery, Emmanuel Rangel, and host Ryan Nelson as they talk about the history of Vida Juicery and the delicious and healthy juice options that Vida Juicery carries. Vida Juicery is a farm-to-bottle juicery that focuses on health while still achieving delicious taste.
Bakersfield Now
Kern County dispatcher helps deliver 3 babies in 4 hours
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Not all heroes wear capes - some of them wear headsets!. One Kern County dispatcher helped deliver three babies, all in one night. The Bakersfield City and Kern County Fire Emergency Communication Center posted the video, adding baby magnets. Great job Donna!
Families enjoy fall traditions in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fall is here and this weekend many beloved local events are back in Kern County. Fall brings a big handful of fun events for the whole family to enjoy. Carving pumpkins is a popular event and this weekend kids and their parents picked their very own personal pumpkins. Many of them […]
Bakersfield Now
At-risk woman found by KCSO helicopter
MOJAVE, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — An at-risk missing woman, Louise Bartley, 76, was found Tuesday after she went missing the day before in Mojave in a search and rescue effort with multiple agencies, said the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Bartley left her home on foot in...
KCSO Air support locates at-risk woman
Update Oct. 19: Bartley has been located after a three hour search and rescue effort between multiple Kern County enforcement agencies in Mojave on Oct. 18. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Air Support, Air 2, flew to the area and conducted an aerial search for Bartley. Air 2 located the woman on the ground in […]
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Houchin Heartbeats with Houchin Community Blood Bank
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Join Yessica Diaz-Conti, Account Coordinator for Houchin Community Blood Bank, and host Ryan Nelson as they discuss Houchin's new program aimed at high schoolers, the Houchin Heartbeat Program. High school students who donate blood through the Houchin Heartbeats Program will receive a free pizza from Rusty's Pizza Parlor and a Houchin Heartbeats t-shirt.
Bakersfield Now
Portion of Highway 119 reduced to one-way traffic: Caltrans
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Caltrans announced Highway 119, between Wible Road and Akers Road/Van Horn Road will be reduced to one-way traffic tomorrow through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pavement repairs. Drivers are reminded to stay attentive and undistracted while driving, and be aware of workers...
KGET 17
1 dead in crash at Outlets at Tejon
Update 12:48 p.m.: The driver of the 2001 Tesla has been confirmed to be a 35-year-old man from Eureka, Calif., according to a news release. The identity of the driver will be released at a later time. It is unknown if intoxication/impairment played a role in the crash. No roadways...
Apple Festival returns to Tehachapi
The annual Tehachapi Apple Festival kicked off this weekend with families trying local vendors and participating in family friendly events.
Customers may have set fire at Rosedale Promenade shopping center Party City
One person was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene and released. There were no other injuries or fatalities.
kernvalleysun.com
Kern River Golf Course offers footgolf
A fun game that has been gaining steam around the world in recent years is footgolf — a combination of soccer and golf that can be played by people of all ages. Footgolf is played a lot like golf, in terms of the aim of the game, but players use a soccer ball instead of a golf ball. It is normally played on a golf course and the soccer ball is kicked toward, and ultimately into, a 52-centimeter cup, according to the American Footgolf Federation. The player who completes the course with the fewest shots is the winner.
Taft Midway Driller
Craig Aaron Yeates
Craig was born on January 29, 1985, to parents Scott Yeates and Donna Carpenter. Surrounded by his loved ones, Craig went home to heaven on October 8, 2022. Craig left behind many loved ones, father Scott Yeates and Stepmom Rita Yeates of Taft, Mother Donna Carpenter of Alaska, and His two children Faith Yeates of Taft and Paul Lacoy of Arkansas. Brothers Christopher Yeates and Jackie of Bakersfield, Steven Yeates and Crystal of Taft, Travis Hibbard and Angela of Texas, and Stepbrothers Jeff Wimmer and Scott and Samantha Wimmer.
Crash on District Blvd and Ashe Rd kills pedestrian: BPD
This story has been updated BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Wednesday morning in southwest Bakersfield. The crash happened around 9:38 a.m. at the intersection of District Boulevard and Ashe Road. Police say a driver ran a red light going northbound striking a second vehicle, losing control, then […]
Bakersfield Californian
Bolthouse Properties names tenants as construction begins on next phase of Belcourt Village
New shops are coming to the southwest corner of White Lane and Buena Vista Road as part of the Belcourt Village shopping center Bolthouse Properties continues to expand on the southern portion of southwest Bakersfield's Seven Oaks master-planned community. Four tenants — three of them food-related — were announced Tuesday...
itinyhouses.com
2 Bedroom Unfinished Tiny House in Bakersfield Priced at $30k
You might have come across tiny houses that are ready to move into, and they’re great if you are a buyer who’s just looking to downsize and move into a fully furnished and ready home. This unfinished tiny house, on the other hand, could be a great property for anyone who has experience building tiny homes, or has a contractor who they can reach out to and finish it up.
Bakersfield Now
Pet of the Week: 10/18
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Meet the Pet of the Week Lady from Bakersfield SPCA!. To adopt Lady or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3000 Gibson Street or call (661) 323-8353 ext. 2.
2 People Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Monday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened on Corcoran Road north of Highway 46 at around 6:41 a.m.
Comments / 0