Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
NFL sponsors $200M in Titans domed stadium deal after Dan Snyder deal for Commanders falls apart
News that the Tennessee Titans plan to build a $2.2 billion domed stadium wounds Washington, where Dan Snyder has vied for the same for the Commanders. Today is a great day to be a Tennessee Titans fan as the city of Nashville throws its weight behind building a brand-new domed stadium worth $2.2 billion.
FOX Sports
Did Russell Wilson retire 'Let's Ride?' An investigation into the Broncos QB
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos dropped to 2-4 on the season after losing 19-16 to their division rival Los Angeles Chargers Monday night. After Wilson showed flashes of his perennial-Pro-Bowler-self in the first quarter, the quarterback struggled to finish the game as the Broncos blew an early 10-0 lead.
First look: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans odds and lines
The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) visit the Tennessee Titans (3-2) in a battle for first place in the AFC South Sunday. Kickoff from Nissan Stadium is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Colts vs. Titans odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
WANE-TV
Shaq Leonard back on practice field for Colts
INDIANAPOLIS – Shaquille Leonard has embarked on his second comeback in two months. The Indianapolis Colts’ All-Pro linebacker was back on the practice field Wednesday, 17 days after suffering a concussion and a broken nose in week 4 against the Tennessee Titans. The fractured nose was “significant,’’ according to coach Frank Reich, and required surgery.
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Bills on top, Giants climb; how far do Packers, 49ers fall?
It's always kind of the NFL to drop one of these weeks on us to remind everyone that we don't know anything. Admittedly, Week 6 was not the most thrilling slate of games from beginning to end, but it sure as hell was one of the most surprising weekends of the year.
FOX Sports
Is Russell Wilson cooked? Broncos QB fades again in loss to Chargers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — A frustrated Justin Simmons perhaps put it best. "Everyone knows the definition of insanity," the Denver Broncos Pro Bowl safety said after his team's humbling road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. "We can't keep doing the same things week in and week out and think they are going to change. From that standpoint, we've just got to be better."
FOX Sports
Travis Kelce hints at Chiefs potentially signing Odell Beckham Jr.
That is what star Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hinted on Thursday during the latest episode of his podcast with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce. News broke earlier in the day that the Chiefs reportedly restructured Travis Kelce's contract, freeing up just under $3.5 million in salary-cap...
FOX Sports
Giants find ways to win; Packers are pretenders; Ranking NFL's top 10 teams
This season has really shown the football world how difficult it is to build a consistent NFL winner. We've seen a handful of contenders lose games that should have been penciled in as "Ws" on the schedule. That unpredictability has even the most astute observer questioning which teams are really the ones to watch as the heavyweights in the league.
FOX Sports
Maryland gets good news on Taulia Tagovailoa's knee injury
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa aggravated a previous knee problem last weekend, and coach Michael Locksley expressed relief that the injury wasn't more serious. Locksley said Tagovailoa would be a game time decision this Saturday against Northwestern after the standout quarterback was carted off during...
FOX Sports
Panthers trade Robbie Anderson to Cardinals after sideline ejection
Conflict was brewing in Carolina — but that conflict is now a thing of the past. Between the third and fourth quarters of the Carolina Panthers' road game at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, interim head coach Steve Wilks sent star wide receiver Robbie Anderson off the field. Wilks and Anderson exchanged words before Wilks motioned for Anderson to leave the sideline.
WTHR
Inside the Huddle: What's at stake against the Titans
INDIANAPOLIS — It's a huge week for the Indianapolis Colts. If the team beats the Tennessee Titans Sunday they'll take over the top spot in the AFC South. Quarterback Matt Ryan told 13Sports Director Dave Calabro that the team is fired up ahead of the big game. "We know...
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders would entertain Power Five head coaching opportunities
Deion Sanders believes God called him to Jackson State – called collect, in fact, he told CBS' 60 Minutes in an interview that aired Sunday. But while "Coach Prime" deeply believes in his mission to raise the profile of Jackson State and HBCU football programs as a whole, he also bluntly stated his openness to job offers from Power Five schools.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 8: UCLA will cover, other best bets
It’s already Week 8 in the college football season!. Last weekend, the home teams handled their business in big spots, and now it's time to look ahead to how the home teams will fare this week. My Ducks are at home this week. Are they one of the teams...
FOX Sports
FOX Bet Super 6: Win $25,000 in Week 8 College Football Pick 6 contest
In an instant college football classic last week, it got us thinking about a theme for this week. And the theme we came up with is "play to win." Every season, Nick Saban & Co. come into the season like the unbeatable Big Bad Wolf. But they are beatable. Texas A&M proved that last regular season, Georgia proved it in the National Championship Game and the Vols reminded us again in Week 7.
Colts' Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines practicing to begin Week 7
Indianapolis Colts running backs Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Nyheim Hines (concussion) were both on the field for practice to begin Week 7. Both Taylor and Hines were inactive in Week 6 when the Colts beat the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. It was Deon Jackson who carried the backfield, taking 22 touches for 121 total yards and a touchdown.
FOX Sports
Why Penn State hasn't handed the reins to 5-star QB Drew Allar
In the fourth quarter of Saturday’s loss to Michigan, after he was knocked from the game with an undisclosed injury, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford distanced himself from everyone on the Nittany Lions’ sideline. The sixth-year senior with more than 9,000 yards of total offense stood alone at the end of the bench, sans helmet because his day was through, and watched the backup lead two fruitless drives in a 41-17 defeat.
FOX Sports
Carson Wentz likely out 4-6 weeks; Eagles sputtering after halftime
Like it or not, the Washington Commanders traded for Carson Wentz for a reason. They liked what they saw when they studied him. They believed they needed an upgrade from their quarterback play last year. So it's hardly ideal that Wentz will probably miss the next 4-6 weeks or so...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 7: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL writers has assembled a comprehensive guide to every game that will be played in Week 7, laying out the full schedule, telling you what to expect and making predictions on the outcomes. Make sure to check the site and app throughout the season for great analysis and storytelling each week.
FOX Sports
How the Vikings made a key offensive adjustment, and what it shows
The Minnesota Vikings are 5-1, and while they haven't enjoyed the most convincing of wins, their best football may still be ahead of them. There are many reasons to be encouraged by what we've seen so far out of new head coach Kevin O'Connell. He operates out of the Shanahan/McVay offensive tree, most recently calling plays for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams prior to getting the head job for the Vikings.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 8: How to bet Minnesota-Penn State
The 4-2 Minnesota Golden Gophers are traveling to Happy Valley this Saturday to take on the 5-1 Penn State Nittany Lions. The Gophers started the year 4-0 but have fallen short in their last two games to Purdue and Illinois. In both of those losses, the offense struggled mightily, scoring a combined 24 points. That isn't going to cut it and this week won't be any easier.
