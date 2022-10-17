ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Did Russell Wilson retire 'Let's Ride?' An investigation into the Broncos QB

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos dropped to 2-4 on the season after losing 19-16 to their division rival Los Angeles Chargers Monday night. After Wilson showed flashes of his perennial-Pro-Bowler-self in the first quarter, the quarterback struggled to finish the game as the Broncos blew an early 10-0 lead.
DENVER, CO
WANE-TV

Shaq Leonard back on practice field for Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – Shaquille Leonard has embarked on his second comeback in two months. The Indianapolis Colts’ All-Pro linebacker was back on the practice field Wednesday, 17 days after suffering a concussion and a broken nose in week 4 against the Tennessee Titans. The fractured nose was “significant,’’ according to coach Frank Reich, and required surgery.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Is Russell Wilson cooked? Broncos QB fades again in loss to Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — A frustrated Justin Simmons perhaps put it best. "Everyone knows the definition of insanity," the Denver Broncos Pro Bowl safety said after his team's humbling road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. "We can't keep doing the same things week in and week out and think they are going to change. From that standpoint, we've just got to be better."
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Travis Kelce hints at Chiefs potentially signing Odell Beckham Jr.

That is what star Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hinted on Thursday during the latest episode of his podcast with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce. News broke earlier in the day that the Chiefs reportedly restructured Travis Kelce's contract, freeing up just under $3.5 million in salary-cap...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Giants find ways to win; Packers are pretenders; Ranking NFL's top 10 teams

This season has really shown the football world how difficult it is to build a consistent NFL winner. We've seen a handful of contenders lose games that should have been penciled in as "Ws" on the schedule. That unpredictability has even the most astute observer questioning which teams are really the ones to watch as the heavyweights in the league.
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX Sports

Maryland gets good news on Taulia Tagovailoa's knee injury

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa aggravated a previous knee problem last weekend, and coach Michael Locksley expressed relief that the injury wasn't more serious. Locksley said Tagovailoa would be a game time decision this Saturday against Northwestern after the standout quarterback was carted off during...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
FOX Sports

Panthers trade Robbie Anderson to Cardinals after sideline ejection

Conflict was brewing in Carolina — but that conflict is now a thing of the past. Between the third and fourth quarters of the Carolina Panthers' road game at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, interim head coach Steve Wilks sent star wide receiver Robbie Anderson off the field. Wilks and Anderson exchanged words before Wilks motioned for Anderson to leave the sideline.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WTHR

Inside the Huddle: What's at stake against the Titans

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a huge week for the Indianapolis Colts. If the team beats the Tennessee Titans Sunday they'll take over the top spot in the AFC South. Quarterback Matt Ryan told 13Sports Director Dave Calabro that the team is fired up ahead of the big game. "We know...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Deion Sanders would entertain Power Five head coaching opportunities

Deion Sanders believes God called him to Jackson State – called collect, in fact, he told CBS' 60 Minutes in an interview that aired Sunday. But while "Coach Prime" deeply believes in his mission to raise the profile of Jackson State and HBCU football programs as a whole, he also bluntly stated his openness to job offers from Power Five schools.
JACKSON, MS
FOX Sports

FOX Bet Super 6: Win $25,000 in Week 8 College Football Pick 6 contest

In an instant college football classic last week, it got us thinking about a theme for this week. And the theme we came up with is "play to win." Every season, Nick Saban & Co. come into the season like the unbeatable Big Bad Wolf. But they are beatable. Texas A&M proved that last regular season, Georgia proved it in the National Championship Game and the Vols reminded us again in Week 7.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Sports

Why Penn State hasn't handed the reins to 5-star QB Drew Allar

In the fourth quarter of Saturday’s loss to Michigan, after he was knocked from the game with an undisclosed injury, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford distanced himself from everyone on the Nittany Lions’ sideline. The sixth-year senior with more than 9,000 yards of total offense stood alone at the end of the bench, sans helmet because his day was through, and watched the backup lead two fruitless drives in a 41-17 defeat.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FOX Sports

NFL Week 7: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game

FOX Sports' staff of NFL writers has assembled a comprehensive guide to every game that will be played in Week 7, laying out the full schedule, telling you what to expect and making predictions on the outcomes. Make sure to check the site and app throughout the season for great analysis and storytelling each week.
FOX Sports

How the Vikings made a key offensive adjustment, and what it shows

The Minnesota Vikings are 5-1, and while they haven't enjoyed the most convincing of wins, their best football may still be ahead of them. There are many reasons to be encouraged by what we've seen so far out of new head coach Kevin O'Connell. He operates out of the Shanahan/McVay offensive tree, most recently calling plays for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams prior to getting the head job for the Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 8: How to bet Minnesota-Penn State

The 4-2 Minnesota Golden Gophers are traveling to Happy Valley this Saturday to take on the 5-1 Penn State Nittany Lions. The Gophers started the year 4-0 but have fallen short in their last two games to Purdue and Illinois. In both of those losses, the offense struggled mightily, scoring a combined 24 points. That isn't going to cut it and this week won't be any easier.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

