FOX Sports
NFL Week 7: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL writers has assembled a comprehensive guide to every game that will be played in Week 7, laying out the full schedule, telling you what to expect and making predictions on the outcomes. Make sure to check the site and app throughout the season for great analysis and storytelling each week.
FOX Sports
Rodgers, Packers look to get back on track at Washington
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers walked into the locker room after a practice this week and felt a lively vibe that belied a rare Green Bay Packers losing streak. They've lost two in a row during the same regular season for the first time since Matt LaFleur took over as coach in 2019. Green Bay has the chance to end the skid at the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Saints-Cardinals, pick
The New Orleans Saints travel to the Southwest to face off against the Arizona Cardinals. Both teams are 2-4 and coming off Week 6 losses. The Saints lost to the Bengals 30-26, while the Cardinals fell to the Seattle Seahawks, 19-9. Here's everything you need to know about the NFL...
FOX Sports
Panthers trading RB Christian McCaffrey to 49ers
Christian McCaffrey's time in Carolina has come to an end. The Panthers are trading the former All-Pro running back to the San Francisco 49ers, per multiple outlets. In exchange, Carolina is receiving picks in the second, third and fourth round in the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as a 2024 fifth-rounder.
FOX Sports
Dak Prescott is back. How much better can Cowboys offense be?
Did anyone mark off on their bingo card that Dallas-Detroit would be one of this season's most-anticipated matchups?. With no disrespect intended toward the Lions, it certainly wasn't before now. Nestled nicely into Sunday's early window of games, this is one of just five Cowboys games this season slated for a Noon CT kickoff.
FOX Sports
Bill Belichick's once-panned 2022 draft class already looks like a coup
There was no shortage of snickering around the NFL when the New England Patriots wrapped up their 2022 draft. Scouts and draft analysts couldn't believe what Bill Belichick and director of player personnel Matt Groh had done. Every pick looked like a reach, from top to bottom. Because of the...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 7: Look for underdogs to bark, picks of the week
It’s time to look ahead to some Week 7 wagers I like before the lines move. I’m backing a hot team and fading another that was once the favorite to win their conference. This week, I'm looking at the underdogs to do some barking. Let's dive into my best early bets for this weekend (odds via FOX Bet).
FOX Sports
Five middling teams who should re-emerge as contenders
In the NFL, it takes about six games before coaches are able to thoroughly evaluate their teams to determine the strengths and weaknesses of their rosters. The optimism from offseason workouts and training camp is cast aside as the regular season reveals how well a team's personnel suits their tactics and schemes. Moreover, coaches are able to assess the film and make determinations on how to tweak their team's playing style to maximize the squad's overall potential and enhance their chances of making a playoff run.
FOX Sports
Do McCaffrey, Samuel give 49ers the NFL's most dynamic duo?
The San Francisco 49ers pulled off a blockbuster trade Thursday night, acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for four future draft picks. McCaffrey gives the 49ers an explosive playmaker at the running back position, which this team was lacking, especially after starter Elijah Mitchell suffered a sprained MCL in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 8: How to bet Ole Miss-LSU
The No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels will travel to play the LSU Tigers in the annual Magnolia Bowl in a key SEC West Division game Saturday. The Tigers (3-1 SEC West, 5-2 overall) lead the all-time series (which started in 1894) 64-41-4. The Rebels (3-0, 7-0) won last season's contest 31-17, snapping a five-game win streak for the Tigers in the rivalry.
FOX Sports
If the Lions look to the future, these 5 NFL Draft propects are fits
Writing an article about potential first-round draft prospects for the Detroit Lions is going to come off like I'm writing off their season. I'm not. And though they sit at 1-4, they have the sixth-easiest remaining schedule, according to PFF, upcoming game against the Dallas Cowboys with Dak Prescott under center now notwithstanding. The point is, they are a long way from being written off and are still scoring the third-most points per game in the league.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Steelers-Dolphins, pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading to Florida to square off against the Miami Dolphins in a Week 7 matchup. The Steelers are fresh off a 20-18 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Dolphins are coming off a 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings — their third straight loss.
FOX Sports
Atop AFC South, Titans have rare chance to sweep Colts again
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans know too well how much the Indianapolis Colts, especially owner Jim Irsay, want to flip the script in this AFC South rivalry. The Titans have won four straight and five of six against a team that dominated this series when the Colts had Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck at quarterback.
FOX Sports
Steelers QB Pickett clears concussion protocol, will start
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will start on Sunday night against Miami after being released from the NFL's concussion protocol on Friday. Pickett, the 20th overall pick in the draft, left last week's upset win over Tampa Bay in the third quarter after being knocked...
FOX Sports
Why Penn State hasn't handed the reins to 5-star QB Drew Allar
In the fourth quarter of Saturday’s loss to Michigan, after he was knocked from the game with an undisclosed injury, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford distanced himself from everyone on the Nittany Lions’ sideline. The sixth-year senior with more than 9,000 yards of total offense stood alone at the end of the bench, sans helmet because his day was through, and watched the backup lead two fruitless drives in a 41-17 defeat.
FOX Sports
Ravens activate Edwards, put Dobbins on injured reserve
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens activated running back Gus Edwards from the physically-unable-to-perform list and put running back J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve prior to Sunday's game against Cleveland. Edwards and Dobbins both missed all of last season with knee injuries. Edwards has not played this...
FOX Sports
Jets WR Elijah Moore asks for trade amid diminishing role
New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore has requested a trade, per NFL Network. The former second-rounder has grown increasingly frustrated over his role the past few weeks, voicing concerns about his low usage and target frequency. Yet, Gang Green reportedly has no plans to trade him. Moore was targeted...
FOX Sports
How sharps are betting on Chiefs-49ers, Giants-Jaguars, Iowa-Ohio State
Each Sunday night, I have a back-and-forth with John Murray, executive director of The SuperBook, about opening lines and early action on the upcoming week’s more noteworthy NFL games. This past Sunday, while looking over matchups for NFL Week 7 odds, my first thought was: What a letdown from Week 6.
FOX Sports
Dak's return a boon for Cowboys, but others must step up
Dak Prescott will make his triumphant return to Dallas on Sunday afternoon, and just in the nick of time for the Cowboys. They were slapped back into reality last Sunday night by the Philadelphia Eagles, who are threatening to run away from them in the NFC East. Cooper Rush admirably...
FOX Sports
Seahawks' stellar draft class; The Other LaFleur: Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet
Six weeks in, we've seen some rookies start to make a major impact, a couple veterans maintain their usual excellence and NFL standings that look a bit … uh, different. Let's get to this week's Cheat Sheet. 1. The "Other" LaFleur. When your older brother is under 50 and...
