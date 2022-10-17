ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
courierpapers.com

MHS Marching Band wins at Lincoln-Way Marching Invitational

The Morton High School Marching Band adds to their list of accomplishments in 2022 by winning best in their Class and overall Grand Champion at the Lincoln-Way Marching Invitational at Lincoln-Way High School in New Lenox, IL. The Marching Potters competed against four other bands in their Class and 21 bands in all competed in the tournament that took place on October 15, 2022.
NEW LENOX, IL
letsbeardown.com

FORMER BEAR KHALIL MACK SELLS GOLD COAST CONDO FOR $7M

According to the real deal, former Bears linebacker Khalil Mack sold a Gold Coast condo late last month for $6.9 million. Traded to the Los Angeles Chargers last spring after four seasons with the Chicago Bears, Mack sold the condo for $50,000 more than he paid for it in March 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

National show to spotlight missing Bradley sisters from Chicago

CHICAGO - It has been 21 years and three months since the Bradley sisters went missing, and there's been no sign of them since. This week, producers of a national true-crime show are hoping that changes. "This is just another opportunity, we hope, to reach the right person who has...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

West Ridge Landlord Killed In Gruesome Attack Was A Talented Pianist With A Lifelong Love Of Classical Music, Family Says

WEST RIDGE — Frances “Fran” Walker played the piano every day growing up in suburban Downers Grove, practicing scales and songs using a metronome. About 10 years after Arnold Walker last saw his sister practicing at home, he watched her play as a featured soloist in a show. There, he heard Fran Walker’s graceful mastery of a piano’s keys without the ridged clicking of a metronome and was left astounded, he said.
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with aggravated DUI in fatal I-94 crash

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with aggravated DUI Thursday after allegedly causing a two-car crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway, which killed one person in May. Brandon Lagunas, 24, was charged with one felony count of aggravated DUI resulting in death, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Family of Cary 3 year old hit and killed by bus sues school districts

CHICAGO (CBS) – A little boy was riding his scooter outside his house earlier this year when a bus rounded the corner and hit him.The 3-year-old boy from far northwest suburban Cary later died.His family is suing and said they're afraid this will happen again. CBS 2's Lauren Victory looked into their fears and outlined some hefty allegations against the driver and more.There's no question the little boy was playing in the street, but his family said that's how life is in rural Cary.The 3 year old's mother spoke exclusively with CBS 2 on Tuesday after filing a lawsuit she...
CARY, IL
cwbchicago.com

Friends, family remember father of 3 killed at Lincoln Park rooftop lounge

Friends and family are sharing memories online of Cordaryl Allen, the 35-year-old man who was shot to death at the J. Parker lounge atop Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, over the weekend. Chicago police have not announced any arrests. The medical examiner’s office said Allen, a father of three, died...
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

Morris Family Loses Everything In Early Friday Morning Fire ~ Donations Needed

The family of Varsity football player Malachi Congo suffered a house fire in the early morning hours on Friday, October 14th. The family of 5, and their 2 dogs, were able to escape safely, but left with nothing more than the clothing on their backs. I’m told that Dad ran back in and saved the dogs during all the chaos! What a hero!!!!
MORRIS, IL
CBS Chicago

Campus police investigate death of Northern Illinois University student

CHICAGO (CBS) – Campus police at Northern Illinois University are investigating the death of a student.The student was found unconscious inside Patterson Hall on Friday.A school spokesman said the student died shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday.The cause is still unclear.NIU officials said they do not suspect foul play.Counselors from the NIU Counseling Center are available to speak with any members of the campus community who feel they need support and can be reached at 815-753-1206.
DEKALB, IL
nwi.life

Community Healthcare System welcomes new practitioners to Community Care Network

Community Healthcare System recently welcomed four doctors to the Community Care Network, Inc. (CCNI) team of physicians. Specialties these providers represent include general surgery, intervention cardiology, family medicine and orthopedic surgery. CCNI physicians are closely affiliated with Community Healthcare System’s hospitals: Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.
HOBART, IN
CBS Chicago

Carjacked Corvette crashes, catches fire on ramp from I-57 to Bishop Ford Freeway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A suspect is in custody after crashing a carjacked Corvette on the ramp from I-57 to the Bishop Ford Freeway.Illinois State Police said Country Club Hills police were chasing a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette following a carjacking Tuesday morning, when the Corvette got onto the northbound lanes of Interstate 57.The Corvette then crashed on the ramp from I-57 to the eastbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway around 9:15 a.m. The Corvette caught fire after the crash, and was completely destroyed.The driver, who suffered minor injuries, was taken into custody. Illinois State Police said they do not believe any other suspects are on the loose.
COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, IL
959theriver.com

TRUE: A Cougar Was Hit on I-88 Near Maple Park on Sunday

I saw the following post the other day, and as everyone should, questioned it’s authenticity. Maybe it shouldn’t be so surprising…the local baseball team is named after the animal, after all!. So, I reached out to the Illinois State Police to get information on it, and sure...
MAPLE PARK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy