courierpapers.com
MHS Marching Band wins at Lincoln-Way Marching Invitational
The Morton High School Marching Band adds to their list of accomplishments in 2022 by winning best in their Class and overall Grand Champion at the Lincoln-Way Marching Invitational at Lincoln-Way High School in New Lenox, IL. The Marching Potters competed against four other bands in their Class and 21 bands in all competed in the tournament that took place on October 15, 2022.
letsbeardown.com
FORMER BEAR KHALIL MACK SELLS GOLD COAST CONDO FOR $7M
According to the real deal, former Bears linebacker Khalil Mack sold a Gold Coast condo late last month for $6.9 million. Traded to the Los Angeles Chargers last spring after four seasons with the Chicago Bears, Mack sold the condo for $50,000 more than he paid for it in March 2021.
fox32chicago.com
National show to spotlight missing Bradley sisters from Chicago
CHICAGO - It has been 21 years and three months since the Bradley sisters went missing, and there's been no sign of them since. This week, producers of a national true-crime show are hoping that changes. "This is just another opportunity, we hope, to reach the right person who has...
West Ridge Landlord Killed In Gruesome Attack Was A Talented Pianist With A Lifelong Love Of Classical Music, Family Says
WEST RIDGE — Frances “Fran” Walker played the piano every day growing up in suburban Downers Grove, practicing scales and songs using a metronome. About 10 years after Arnold Walker last saw his sister practicing at home, he watched her play as a featured soloist in a show. There, he heard Fran Walker’s graceful mastery of a piano’s keys without the ridged clicking of a metronome and was left astounded, he said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with aggravated DUI in fatal I-94 crash
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with aggravated DUI Thursday after allegedly causing a two-car crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway, which killed one person in May. Brandon Lagunas, 24, was charged with one felony count of aggravated DUI resulting in death, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.
Family of Cary 3 year old hit and killed by bus sues school districts
CHICAGO (CBS) – A little boy was riding his scooter outside his house earlier this year when a bus rounded the corner and hit him.The 3-year-old boy from far northwest suburban Cary later died.His family is suing and said they're afraid this will happen again. CBS 2's Lauren Victory looked into their fears and outlined some hefty allegations against the driver and more.There's no question the little boy was playing in the street, but his family said that's how life is in rural Cary.The 3 year old's mother spoke exclusively with CBS 2 on Tuesday after filing a lawsuit she...
cwbchicago.com
Friends, family remember father of 3 killed at Lincoln Park rooftop lounge
Friends and family are sharing memories online of Cordaryl Allen, the 35-year-old man who was shot to death at the J. Parker lounge atop Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, over the weekend. Chicago police have not announced any arrests. The medical examiner’s office said Allen, a father of three, died...
Chicago shooting: Ford assembly plant worker fatally shot on South Side was married father of 4
Police said the married father of four was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.
qrockonline.com
Morris Family Loses Everything In Early Friday Morning Fire ~ Donations Needed
The family of Varsity football player Malachi Congo suffered a house fire in the early morning hours on Friday, October 14th. The family of 5, and their 2 dogs, were able to escape safely, but left with nothing more than the clothing on their backs. I’m told that Dad ran back in and saved the dogs during all the chaos! What a hero!!!!
Campus police investigate death of Northern Illinois University student
CHICAGO (CBS) – Campus police at Northern Illinois University are investigating the death of a student.The student was found unconscious inside Patterson Hall on Friday.A school spokesman said the student died shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday.The cause is still unclear.NIU officials said they do not suspect foul play.Counselors from the NIU Counseling Center are available to speak with any members of the campus community who feel they need support and can be reached at 815-753-1206.
nwi.life
Community Healthcare System welcomes new practitioners to Community Care Network
Community Healthcare System recently welcomed four doctors to the Community Care Network, Inc. (CCNI) team of physicians. Specialties these providers represent include general surgery, intervention cardiology, family medicine and orthopedic surgery. CCNI physicians are closely affiliated with Community Healthcare System’s hospitals: Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.
'Frustrating and terrifying': CPD investigating 3 kidnappings, armed robberies near Wrigley Field
In the West Loop, Katalin Rodriguez Ogren is teaching free self-defense classes after a series of attempted kidnappings there last month.
Carjacked Corvette crashes, catches fire on ramp from I-57 to Bishop Ford Freeway
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A suspect is in custody after crashing a carjacked Corvette on the ramp from I-57 to the Bishop Ford Freeway.Illinois State Police said Country Club Hills police were chasing a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette following a carjacking Tuesday morning, when the Corvette got onto the northbound lanes of Interstate 57.The Corvette then crashed on the ramp from I-57 to the eastbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway around 9:15 a.m. The Corvette caught fire after the crash, and was completely destroyed.The driver, who suffered minor injuries, was taken into custody. Illinois State Police said they do not believe any other suspects are on the loose.
CPD release video, photos of suspect in West Rogers Park attempted robbery that killed grandfather
Police have released surveillance images and video of the suspect in the attempted robbery and shooting that killed Salim Khamo.
This lovable pup is ready to learn new tricks and find a forever home
Meet energetic one-year-old pup Bonnie! This small but mighty dog came to PAWS Chicago from Chicago Animal Care & Control. She is incredibly smart and loves to learn new tricks. And she can’t wait to show you what she’s learned.
Suburban Teen Dies After Incident During Choir Event at Naperville School: Authorities
A 17-year-old high school student died tragically during a musical event at Naperville North High School Friday, authorities said. The DuPage County coroner's office said it was investigating the death of 17-year-old Daniel Moshi of Franklin Park, who died suddenly Friday evening. Naperville fire officials confirmed they responded to the...
Franciscan Health Crown Point names new chief medical officer
Franciscan Health Crown Point has a new chief medical officer. The post Franciscan Health Crown Point names new chief medical officer appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
959theriver.com
TRUE: A Cougar Was Hit on I-88 Near Maple Park on Sunday
I saw the following post the other day, and as everyone should, questioned it’s authenticity. Maybe it shouldn’t be so surprising…the local baseball team is named after the animal, after all!. So, I reached out to the Illinois State Police to get information on it, and sure...
Chicago shootings: 2 teens among 6 killed, 24 others injured in weekend violence, police say
A 13-year-old found dead on a park bench is among two teenagers killed in weekend Chicago gun violence, police said.
ABC7 Chicago
Man charged with DUI in deadly Dan Ryan crash that sent pick-up truck flying off overpass
CHICAGO -- Bail was set at $75,000 Wednesday for a 24-year-old man accused of driving under the influence at the time of a deadly crash last spring on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Bridgeport. Brandon Lagunas faces a felony count of aggravated DUI causing death, as well as multiple lesser...
