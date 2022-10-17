ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, OR

Election 2022: Chamber Candidates Forum

By Herb Swett
The Chief
Columbia County voters had the opportunity to learn more about six candidates for local and state offices during the South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce candidates forum.

Candidates participating in the forum included Sheriff Brian Pixley and challenger Terry Massey, Kelly R. Niles and Kellie Jo Smith for county commissioner, Anthony Sorace for representative from House District 31, and Melissa Busch for Senate District 16.

Sorace and Busch are Democrats. Prior commitments kept the Republican candidates, Brian Stout for the House and Suzanne Weber for the Senate, from participating.

Following opening remarks, each candidate answered three questions from the Chamber and several questions from the audience. Here are the questions and their responses.

Sheriff

Massey, an officer in the St. Helens Police Department who is a former businessman, said in his opening remarks, said that leading his business taught him to lead people to their fullest potential.

Pixley began by saying, “I’m running for re-election because of everyone in this room.” He said that in his 3-1/2 years in office, he had obtained grants, trained deputies, reduced crime, and improved transparency, all with “a meager budget.”

The candidates were asked about county Sheriff’s Office deputy response times to service calls. Massey said that responses were slow and that he would provide 24-hour coverage. Pixley said he has repeatedly asked the Columbia County Board of Commissioners for funds to hire more deputies, but funding resources have been limited.

Asked how, with population increasing, how the Sheriff’s Office could make business owners feel safe, Massey said 24-hour coverage would be the answer. Pixley pointed to lack of resources to help the homeless and said that the best way for anyone to help them would be to drive them to Portland.

Another question to the Massey and Pixley concerned meeting the needs of customers, Massey noted that the Sheriff’s Office is creating a rehabilitation center for walk-in patients and is planning a detoxification center. Pixley responded that the department keeps asking for more deputies at a time and that it cooperates with police departments.

County commissioner

Niles opened by saying that he would focus on communication, collaboration, and reliability. He pointed to his background in government and state budgeting. Smith, who with her husband owns Oregon Trail Lanes, a bowling alley, said that she was experienced in customer service and pointed to her nine years on the St. Helens School Board.

The first question was what the candidates knew about the business community and how they would support it. Niles replied that he would collaborate with the Columbia Economic Team and its offshoots. Smith, calling the current Board of Commissioners “a bit siloed (not in frequent enough communication),” said she would “definitely be in the community.”

They were asked what they knew about urban renewal districts and enterprise zones. Niles said that “they can be good or bad” and cannot cover everything but that he would support them if they had sunset dates. Smith, admitting that she knew little about them, said they were not the responsibility of the board.

Asked how he would contribute to the economy, Niles, who has had a long career in forestry, said he supported bringing in businesses as long as they were “the right fit” for the area. Smith said she would “keep reaching out” to collaborate with businesses.

Oregon Legislature

“I want to make sure there is progress in the things we have been doing all our lives,” Sorace said in his opening remarks. He expressed concern for providing the educational and health resources for his son, now three years old.

Busch pointed to her experience as a home health nurse and a mother of three children, and to having put a baby out for adoption when she was 15. She said, “I know what makes our community sick, and it’s not just germs.”

They were asked what they knew about urban renewal districts. Sorace said that the state sets parameters, which districts use to set things up, and that the state needs to make sure districts set the right priorities. Busch said, “They’re generally not a purview of the Legislature.”

The next question was what each candidate saw as the Legislature’s role in supporting businesses.

Calling it “a broad question,” Sorace said that tax policies are “really complex” and that his priorities are housing costs and mental health services. Busch, saying she had met with small business owners throughout the district, replied that housing, healthcare, and education were their priorities.

They were asked what the role of government should be in establishing business policies. Sorace said that the job of government is to “set the floor and make sure people don’t fall through the cracks.” He called medical debt the biggest problem. Busch, calling fair wages, benefits, and working conditions “the backbone of communities like ours,” said government should hold them accountable.

Audience takes over

Then it was the audience’s turn. The candidates for sheriff were asked how they would ensure transparency. Massey said he would require an audit of jail funds. Pixley said that his department reports to the Board of Commissioners, which has replied, “You’re doing a great job.”

The legislative candidates were asked about strategies to help people become independent. Busch replied that the Legislature should see that people have the tools to they need to become self-reliant. Sorace said that the Legislature should provide the tools and that the specifics depend on the problem.

Both were asked how they would set the priorities for schools, safety, law enforcement, and prisons. Sorace answered that those things are almost always interconnected and that for him, schools would head the list. Busch called the issue complex and said there was no one-size-fits-all solution, rather that we should look at every angle.

The candidates forum was held Sept. 29 at the South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce office in St. Helens.

See more information about the candidates in the Oregon Voter’s Pamphlet and follow Election 2022 at thechiefnews.com and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.

Comments / 0

The Chief

