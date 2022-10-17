I mean, you SAY you have the cutest dog or cat in the world… but do you have any proof of that? Here’s your chance?. The Oregon Humane Society is holding their annual Photo Contest Fundraiser, and you can enter right now! The link is here, and you can enter an adorable photo of your four-legged family member for the chance at bragging rights, and also to make your pet famous as being part of the OHS Calendar!

OREGON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO