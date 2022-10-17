ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

opb.org

Rare photographs, newly digitized, show Oregon life in the early 1900s

A new online photograph collection of rare images offer a look at Oregon life 120 years ago. The Oregon Historical Society reports that it recently digitized more than 200 historical photographs of the state from the turn of the 20th century. The Lars C. Henrichsen photograph collection features prints and...
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

I you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Oregon, this article is definitely for your. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

The Best Scenic Drives for Fall Colors in Oregon

When it comes to beautiful fall foliage, you don’t want to miss the brilliant colors throughout the state of Oregon. There is no denying the natural beauty throughout Oregon. The fall is one of the most breathtaking times to explore the state. As summer fades into fall, deciduous trees begin shedding their leaves and the landscape goes from green to shades of yellow, orange and red.
987thebull.com

Oregon Humane Society Photo Contest

I mean, you SAY you have the cutest dog or cat in the world… but do you have any proof of that? Here’s your chance?. The Oregon Humane Society is holding their annual Photo Contest Fundraiser, and you can enter right now! The link is here, and you can enter an adorable photo of your four-legged family member for the chance at bragging rights, and also to make your pet famous as being part of the OHS Calendar!
philomathnews.com

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Oregon

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
The Skanner News

Parents and Leading Advocates in Oregon Denounce Portland City Council Candidate: “Rene Gonzalez Traded Our Children’s Futures for His Own Agenda.”

(Portland, Ore.) – Today, parents and leading advocates fighting to protect every child in Oregon, especially their own denounced Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez in a press conference held at Portland City Hall.. Parents called attention to Rene Gonzalez’s acknowledgement last week that he sacrificed transgender and LGBQ+...
opb.org

Oregon looks to head off an earthquake-triggered fuel-spill disaster

Oregon is moving forward with a plan to prevent a mega earthquake from setting off catastrophic fuel spills in the Willamette and Columbia rivers. Environmental state officials are kicking off a yearlong effort, starting next week, that aims to safeguard sections of the two rivers where large concentrations of fuel tanks are vulnerable when the Big One — a magnitude 9 Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake — hits.
