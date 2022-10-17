Read full article on original website
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival is back and filled with lots of music and fun.Tina HowellJean Lafitte, LA
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Related
stmarynow.com
Seven arrests include drug, theft charges
Local agencies on Friday reported seven arrests, including charges of theft and drug possession. Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported these arrests:. --Shayla Micheal Morris, 35, Robertson Street, Franklin, was arrested at 10:51 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of theft. Morris was released on a $2,000 bond. --Nikki R. Mayon, 40,...
stmarynow.com
Heroin, meth, gun charges follow search of Franklin home
The Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section found heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana early Thursday during a search of a Franklin home, the Sheriff’s Office said. Sheriff Blaise Smith reports that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 24 complaints and made these arrests:. —Joseph Daniels...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Three more arrests connected to Assumption Parish video-poker casino armed robbery
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported three additional arrests in relation to an armed robbery at an Assumption Parish video-poker casino near Donaldsonville. According to a news release, deputies arrested 18-year-old Jose Luis Gordillo of Gulfport, Miss., 20-year-old Hector Omar Barahona of New Orleans, and 18-year-old Brayon Chinchilla Pacheco of Harvey on armed robbery charges connected to a heist Sept. 29 at the Cane Row truck stop, RV park, and casino located along Hwy. 70 west of the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Violent October 16 Road Rage Incident
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Violent October 16 Road Rage Incident. Louisiana – On October 20, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported that Bryan Cage, 37, was arrested in relation to a battery. Cage is charged with second-degree battery and hit-and-run driving. Earlier, deputies responded to a...
Alleged Drug Dealer in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Marijuana, Hydrocodone, and Firearms Charges
Alleged Drug Dealer in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Marijuana, Hydrocodone, and Firearms Charges. Louisiana – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported on October 17, 2022, that narcotics agents arrested an alleged drug dealer from Gheens, Louisiana, the previous week. On October 13, 2022, Cameron Rodrigue, 22, was arrested.
stmarynow.com
Monday arrests include one on drug, gun charges
Five arrests reported by local agencies Tuesday include one involving drug and weapon charges. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 24 complaints and made these arrests:. —Tyjon Alexander, 22, Franklin, was arrested at 6:21 p.m. Monday by the Narcotics...
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Arrest Log - October 20, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on October 20, 2022.
NOPD asks public's help in finding wanted juvenile
The New Orleans Police Department has taken the rare step of identifying a juvenile criminal suspect. Authorities say 15-year-old Tevin Cooper is wanted for multiple violent crimes.
fox8live.com
Bourbon Street ‘shot girl’ accused of robbing woman who refused to pay
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A group of Bourbon Street “shot girls” allegedly attacked and robbed a woman who refused to pay for their alcohol Friday night (Oct. 21), New Orleans police said. Only one of the three suspects was identified and arrested, police said. The woman -- 27-year-old...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office seeking the identity of a murder suspect
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies seeking public assistance in locating a murder suspect. Lawrence Francois was shot multiple times on the 1800 block of Westminister Boulevard in Marrero. He later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. According to deputies, surveillance footage from the scene shows a masked individual with a...
WDSU
Houma police investigating after argument escalates to man being stabbed
NEW ORLEANS — A Houma man was injured in a stabbing Thursday. According to Houma police, a person was stabbed during an argument with another man on Beaumont Street. The man arrived at an area hospital and is considered stable, according to police. Houma police are searching for a...
NOLA.com
Longtime Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office contractor terminates agreement amid poaching allegations
A longtime contractor terminated its agreement with the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office to provide technology services earlier this year after the agency began hiring the firm’s employees as part of a move to do the work in house. Major Services Inc., an IT services provider formerly owned by...
fox8live.com
Deputies: Child custody visitation leads to deadly shooting
HAMMOND, La. - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reports the murder of 21-year-old Howard Watkins, Jr of Hammond, Louisiana, after he was shot during an altercation stemming from a child custody visitation yesterday (Oct. 18, 2022). Chief Jimmy Travis reports Watkins was shot and killed by 25-year-old Ajante Jackson,...
fox8live.com
Police searching for suspects in connection with illegally firing guns on interstate
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are seeking assistance in locating two suspects in connection with illegally firing guns on the interstate Sunday night (Oct. 16). Police identified 21-year-old India Fazande and 20-year-old Erica Settles as persons of interest in connection with illegally discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle on U. S. Highway 90 at the Loyola Avenue Exit.
fox8live.com
2 women shot while working on vehicle in New Orleans East, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two women were shot in their legs Friday night (Oct. 21) while working on a vehicle in front of a house in New Orleans East, police said. The victims, aged 22 and 19, were wounded around 8:11 p.m. in the 4800 block of Cardenas Dr., according to police. Police did not detail the victims’ conditions or the extent of their injuries.
NOLA.com
Suspect wanted in Marrero double murder is a 'coward,' victim's mother says
The man accused of executing David Sumera and his girlfriend, Alexxis Eymard, was no stranger to the victims, according to Sumera's mother, Rhonda Bowles. Sumera was well acquainted with Michael Harris, 36, she said Wednesday. "My son knew him, but he still shot him in the back of the head,"...
NOLA.com
45-year-old woman fatally shot in Harvey ID'd by Jefferson Parish Coroner
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman who died after she was shot in Harvey Tuesday night as Courtney Belton, 45. Belton, who is from Harvey, was brought to a hospital in a private vehicle about 11 p.m. with a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. She was pronounced dead a short time later.
New Orleans pastor pleads guilty to money laundering
Dr. Charles J. Southall III, 64, faces up to ten years in prison after admitting financial crimes totaling nearly $900,000. WDSU's Arielle Brumfield reports.Oct. 21, 2022.
WDSU
NOPD arrests 2 juveniles for bringing guns to a youth football game
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have arrested a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old for being accused of bringing guns to a youth football game at Joe Brown Park. According to police, a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were arrested in connection with illegally carrying a weapon on Oct. 19 around 6:30 p.m. during a football game between Kipp East Academy and Laurel Middle School.
WWL-TV
Video: Women record themselves firing guns out of a moving vehicle near Superdome
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for two women after a video posted to social media shows them randomly firing handguns out of a moving vehicle. NOPD investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding 21-year-old India Fazande and 20-year-old Erica Settles as persons of interest in the incident.
