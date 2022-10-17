ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gheens, LA

Seven arrests include drug, theft charges

Local agencies on Friday reported seven arrests, including charges of theft and drug possession. Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported these arrests:. --Shayla Micheal Morris, 35, Robertson Street, Franklin, was arrested at 10:51 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of theft. Morris was released on a $2,000 bond. --Nikki R. Mayon, 40,...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Heroin, meth, gun charges follow search of Franklin home

The Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section found heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana early Thursday during a search of a Franklin home, the Sheriff’s Office said. Sheriff Blaise Smith reports that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 24 complaints and made these arrests:. —Joseph Daniels...
FRANKLIN, LA
Three more arrests connected to Assumption Parish video-poker casino armed robbery

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported three additional arrests in relation to an armed robbery at an Assumption Parish video-poker casino near Donaldsonville. According to a news release, deputies arrested 18-year-old Jose Luis Gordillo of Gulfport, Miss., 20-year-old Hector Omar Barahona of New Orleans, and 18-year-old Brayon Chinchilla Pacheco of Harvey on armed robbery charges connected to a heist Sept. 29 at the Cane Row truck stop, RV park, and casino located along Hwy. 70 west of the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
Alleged Drug Dealer in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Marijuana, Hydrocodone, and Firearms Charges

Alleged Drug Dealer in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Marijuana, Hydrocodone, and Firearms Charges. Louisiana – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported on October 17, 2022, that narcotics agents arrested an alleged drug dealer from Gheens, Louisiana, the previous week. On October 13, 2022, Cameron Rodrigue, 22, was arrested.
GHEENS, LA
Monday arrests include one on drug, gun charges

Five arrests reported by local agencies Tuesday include one involving drug and weapon charges. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 24 complaints and made these arrests:. —Tyjon Alexander, 22, Franklin, was arrested at 6:21 p.m. Monday by the Narcotics...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Deputies: Child custody visitation leads to deadly shooting

HAMMOND, La. - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reports the murder of 21-year-old Howard Watkins, Jr of Hammond, Louisiana, after he was shot during an altercation stemming from a child custody visitation yesterday (Oct. 18, 2022). Chief Jimmy Travis reports Watkins was shot and killed by 25-year-old Ajante Jackson,...
HAMMOND, LA
Police searching for suspects in connection with illegally firing guns on interstate

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are seeking assistance in locating two suspects in connection with illegally firing guns on the interstate Sunday night (Oct. 16). Police identified 21-year-old India Fazande and 20-year-old Erica Settles as persons of interest in connection with illegally discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle on U. S. Highway 90 at the Loyola Avenue Exit.
2 women shot while working on vehicle in New Orleans East, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two women were shot in their legs Friday night (Oct. 21) while working on a vehicle in front of a house in New Orleans East, police said. The victims, aged 22 and 19, were wounded around 8:11 p.m. in the 4800 block of Cardenas Dr., according to police. Police did not detail the victims’ conditions or the extent of their injuries.
45-year-old woman fatally shot in Harvey ID'd by Jefferson Parish Coroner

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman who died after she was shot in Harvey Tuesday night as Courtney Belton, 45. Belton, who is from Harvey, was brought to a hospital in a private vehicle about 11 p.m. with a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. She was pronounced dead a short time later.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOPD arrests 2 juveniles for bringing guns to a youth football game

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have arrested a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old for being accused of bringing guns to a youth football game at Joe Brown Park. According to police, a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were arrested in connection with illegally carrying a weapon on Oct. 19 around 6:30 p.m. during a football game between Kipp East Academy and Laurel Middle School.
Video: Women record themselves firing guns out of a moving vehicle near Superdome

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for two women after a video posted to social media shows them randomly firing handguns out of a moving vehicle. NOPD investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding 21-year-old India Fazande and 20-year-old Erica Settles as persons of interest in the incident.

