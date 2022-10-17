Read full article on original website
centraloregondaily.com
Bend City Councilors approve recommendations for Midtown crossings project
In 2020, Bend voters passed a bond measure ultimately funding a key city of Bend project known as the midtown pedestrian and bicycle crossing. The project focuses on Greenwood and Franklin Avenue under crossings and Hawthorne avenue over crossing. The project would attempt to widen sidewalks, create new biking lanes,...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Pioneer High School relocation work in Prineville nearly complete
Construction on relocating Pioneer High School in Prineville is almost done. The school has only 80 students, so there’s a smaller learning environment. The school allows students to catch up or recover credits. Students will have easy access to walk to career and technical education classes and arts classes...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend homeless shelter prepares for the cold: What changes has city made?
As we approach the coldest weekend of fall so far in Central Oregon, and with winter coming, shelters like The Lighthouse in Bend are become increasingly important for unhoused people. The City of Bend says it has increased overnight winter shelter capacity from a maximum of 60 people to 100.
‘They’re distraught’: Second Street homeless residents prepare for another city of Bend camp cleanup
The City of Bend is planning a homeless camp clean up on 2nd Street between NE Greenwood and NE Franklin for October 25th. The post ‘They’re distraught’: Second Street homeless residents prepare for another city of Bend camp cleanup appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Fate of staff, programming, comes down to Madras Aquatic Center levy vote
Every five years since the Madras Aquatic Center opened, it relies on a 5-year operation levy to keep programs and services in place. Come this November, and it is on the ballot once again. “It will keep the hours that we currently have open and potentially expand,” said Madras Aquatic...
BACK IN TIME - 1997: Couple working to reopen Pine Theater
Believes that if the efforts are successful, the closed theater might once again announce showing feature films 110 years ago October 12, 1912 The La Pine Commercial Club, which has been interesting itself in stocking rainbow trout in East Lake, which lies in the Paulina mountains, about 15 miles east of La Pine, has just completed the planting of 25 10-gallon cans of rainbow fry in that lake. This last planting is regarded as one of the most successful undertaken in the state, as only about 200 out of the entire shipment were lost, although they were carried by team...
kbnd.com
Bend HWY 97/20 North Corridor Groundbreaking Celebration
BEND, OR -- Oregon’s Department of Transportation officially broke ground Monday on the Bend North Corridor U.S. Highway 97 and 20 improvement project. State and federal officials joined local dignitaries at Robal and Nels Anderson road. ODOT regional manager Gary Farnsworth is enthusiastic for the scope of the work,...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Haystack Reservoir empty due to problem with control gate inside the dam
Haystack Reservoir near Madras is empty and it’s not because of the drought. “Over the past couple of years we’ve had some issues with our emergency gate. We have a regulating gate and an emergency gate,” said Josh Bailey, general manager of the North Unit Irrigation District that maintains the dam at Haystack Reservoir.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Haystack Reservoir drained to ‘deadpool status’ for dam repair
If you’re thinking about fishing or boating at Haystack Reservoir this fall, you’d better find another body of water. The reservoir east of Culver was almost completely drained Monday as dam operators draw down the water to make inspections and repairs. The North Irrigation Unit, which operates the dam, says they need to fix the emergency gate which hasn’t been opening and closing properly. All other efforts until now to fix it have failed.
centraloregondaily.com
Which doll is the creepiest? Deschutes Historical Museum wants your vote
Do you like creepy dolls? The Deschutes Historical Museum wants you to vote in its first-ever creepiest doll contest. The museum says its staff selected five dolls from its collection to represent the museum this Halloween. You can vote for your favorite on the DCHS website. And the museum is...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Taste This! SuperDeluxe
Some people consider fast-food to be somewhat of a guilty pleasure, but it is convenient and consistent. There are many drive-thru options out there and now you can add SuperDeluxe to your choices in Bend. Emily Kirk sat down for lunch to see what sets them apart in this month’s...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Just a drill: 1st responders practice airplane off runway at Redmond Airport
Some of our local first responders got the chance to practice for disasters Wednesday near Redmond Municipal Airport. RDM partnered with Redmond Fire and Rescue and other agencies to simulate an airplane running off the runway. Students from Redmond Proficiency Academy and some silver mannequins acted as victims for emergency...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Women’s self-defense class by Deschutes Co. Sheriff’s Office taking sign-ups
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is offering free self defense classes specifically for women in November. It’s a two-night class on November 1 and November 3 from 6:00 – 9:30 p.m. at La Pine High School. Women 14 years and older can register in the hands-on course.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘FINALLY!’ Excitement for Bend’s 1st Asian market’s planned spring opening
If you want authentic Asian food products, a lot of the time you’ll have to drive to Eugene or Portland to get them. But one Central Oregon woman is seeking to change that. Two weeks ago, Bend native Jessica Scott launched social media accounts for Tomi Mart, Bend’s first Asian market. The response was an outpouring of hundreds of comments and reactions across Facebook, Instagram, and Reddit.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Local company’s solar-powered solution for preventing agricultural spoilage
A Bend-based company called SolarX Works was not satisfied with traditional uses of solar energy, so they started thinking outside the box. The company has developed a solar generated refrigeration system primarily aimed at preventing agricultural produce spoilage called X-Cold. But it has other potential uses. “Every hour that produce...
cascadebusnews.com
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Announces First Show for 2023
(Photo | Courtesy of Hayden Homes Amphitheater) The famed fivesome hit the road this summer in celebration of their new album Asphalt Meadows which dropped last month. We missed their wistful indie rock in 2021 and are thrilled to welcome them back with special guest Lomelda Saturday, June 17!. Online...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon gas prices plummeting, but still well over $5
Remember when gas prices in Oregon were skyrocketing a few weeks ago? They’re coming back down quickly — but are still well above $5 per gallon. The average price for regular unleaded in Oregon went down five cents Wednesday and is down 25 cents from a week ago to $5.25 per gallon.
centraloregondaily.com
Prineville house fire leaves two children dead
A Prineville house fire early Saturday morning killed two children, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Javier Sanchez said the fire started just before 6 a.m. on Saturday morning. Deputies from the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and Crook County Fire and Rescue found the home in Juniper...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Student debt relief website up; OSU-Cascades students call it game changer
The White House on Monday announced the official launch of the student debt relief application website, giving students in debt a chance to eliminate as much as $20,000 of what they owe. “It’s easy, it’s fast, at the end of my remarks, I’m going to be officially launch this new...
kbnd.com
Redmond Woman Killed In Hwy 26 Crash
WARM SPRINGS, OR -- A Redmond woman was killed in a weekend crash near Warm Springs. According to State Police, an eastbound car driven by a Texas man traveled into the westbound lane, at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say he collided with a westbound car driven by 63-year-old Carla...
