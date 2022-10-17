ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oldest Ice Cream Store In North Carolina Is For Sale

According to WSOC-TV, a landmark Dairy Queen in west Charlotte has been listed for sale. The shop in west Charlotte was built in 1947. It’s the oldest franchise of the ice cream chain in North Carolina and the third oldest in the southeast. The store is at 2732 Wilkinson...
Two North Carolina Cities Rise In “Rattiest Cities” Rankings

This is one list you don’t want to be near the top of. And luckily for North Carolina, we aren’t, the newest “rattiest cities” list by Orkin was released and both Charlotte and Raleigh are fairly low in the rankings. Both cities did rise a few spots, however, from where they ranked last year. I’ve personally never seen a rat in either city, in fact, the only time I truly remember seeing one on the street was in Boston. It’s number 13 on this list. I’m heading soon to New York City where there’s also a good chance I’ll encounter rodents. I always say, I don’t like animals I’m not expecting to see. And I’m never expecting to see a rat.
Take a stroll on the North Carolina Halloween train ride

SALISBURY, N.C. — The North Carolina Transportation Museum is offering train rides for its Halloween event. According to officials, the scarecrow stroll will operate on Oct 22 and again on Oct 29 and 30. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5...
Drag event at NC art museum canceled after protest

An event billed as “a drag queen story hour” for children as young as two at the North Carolina Museum of Art and funded in part by taxpayer dollars, has reportedly been canceled amid community protest. “Artful Story Time” was brought to light nationally with posts on Twitter...
‘Impractical Jokers’ Coming To North Carolina In 2023

James Murray, Sal Vulcano and Brian Quinn, creators and stars of truTV’s hit show Impractical Jokers, have announced a brand new live comedy tour. The 30+ city tour launches in February 2023. It’s the first time the comedians have toured together in three years and they’re coming to the Carolinas.
List: The Top 11 Places To Retire In North Carolina

It’s never too early to dream about retiring. How can I be one of those people who retire in their 30s? #goals. And if you’re retirement dreams include moving to a quaint town full of relaxation, amenities, and activities then you’re in luck. There are some fantastic places to retire in North Carolina. Whether you want to golf, the beach, the mountains, or a slightly more suburban feel you won’t be bored in these places!
N.C. Granite has solid future, leader says

It’s quite unusual for a speaker at a meeting in Mount Airy to be introduced using French, but this occurred before an official of North Carolina Granite Corp. addressed a local Rotary Club this week. Yet regardless of the exact language used, the message conveyed by Denis Deshales was...
North Carolina City One of the Best Places to Travel for Thanksgiving Weekend

As we slowly approach November, some people are getting ready for their Thanksgiving festivities. From hosting at their place, going to a local family member’s home, or traveling out of town. Thanksgiving weekend gives us time to embrace our families and be thankful for what we have. One thing with my family that I truly enjoyed growing up, is that we would take family vacations for Thanksgiving. Not every year, but those years we were on trips were some of my favorite holiday memories. It was not about the food, but the time we all got to spend with each other. Our top travel idea was taking a family cruise during Thanksgiving weekend. It is one of the coolest memories I have of growing up.
North Carolina facility will cook and freeze-dry MREs for the military, bringing 440 jobs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee approved two development grants during its semimonthly meeting on Thursday. Combined the grantees are committed to adding about 571 jobs to new facilities in Scotland and Richmond counties. Both incentives passed unanimously. Sopakco, based in South Carolina and described as one of […]
A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in an area slammed by Hurricane Ian

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. The odds of hitting the jackpot in the Powerball or Mega Millions lottery are 1 in 292 million - not great. So it's pretty wild that one of the winning tickets in Friday's Mega Millions jackpot was sold at a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers. Three weeks ago, Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in southwestern Florida, destroying thousands of homes. Now someone in Florida just won $247 million. This is MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
