iredellfreenews.com
Statesville Council approves special-use permit for expansion of Sherwin-Williams facility
The Statesville City Council voted on Monday to approve a special-use permit that will allow for the expansion of the Sherwin-Williams paint manufacturing facility. The expansion will add 50,000 square feet to the plant. “This expansion is part of a $324 million project that Sherwin Williams is undertaking, $121 million...
'It's out of place' | Matthews residents concerned about possible development on Idlewild Road
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews residents are once again hoping to put a stop to a large development that could be built on Idlewild Road. In 2010, residents along Idlewild Road rallied against plans for a town home and single-family home community off Stallings Road. The proposal was then denied by town council.
WBTV
Two Rowan County roads scheduled for culvert replacements
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to temporarily close two roads in Rowan County for culvert replacements throughout next week. Beginning Oct. 24, Smith Road near Enochville will be closed at the 9200 block near Back Acres Lane. Work is expected to be complete...
wccbcharlotte.com
Truck Hauling Bulldozer Crashes into House on Monroe Road
CHARLOTTE — A truck hauling a bulldozer on a trailer crashed into a house in the 7500 block of Monroe Road in east Charlotte. It happened around 9:20 p.m. Thursday. The driver told first responders that he was traveling east when another vehicle turned in front of him. Instead of hitting the other vehicle, he careened off the right side of the road and crashed into a home.
No people hurt, several pets die in Hickory house fire, officials say
HICKORY, N.C. — Residents were able to escape when their home caught fire on Thursday afternoon in Hickory, but several pets died in the blaze, according to the Hickory Fire Department. Firefighters said they responded before 5 p.m. to 25th Avenue NW near North Center Street and found heavy...
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle City Council approves vacate orders for two properties on Eben Street
Over the last several years, the City of Albemarle’s planning staff has tried to get two properties on Eben Street in compliance with applicable codes and to make sure they are structurally sound for people to live in them. The owners have been given the opportunity to bring the properties up to the standards of the Minimum Housing Code, but the conditions of the properties have continued to worsen.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Winston-Salem diner has 1 employee – the owner – keeping iconic eatery open through a shutdown, a labor shortage and more.
John Nikas thought he knew what he was getting into when he bought the venerable Murphy’s Breakfast and Lunch in 2010. “Mostly,” he says with a weary laugh. His father owned restaurants, and since 2000 Nikas had owned and operated the Courtside Cafe across from the Forsyth County Hall of Justice — and a steady stream of hungry lawyers and unfortunates unable to duck jury duty.
ourdavie.com
Donuts on Main Street: Driver arrested after mid-day chase through town
A Winston-Salem teen was taken into custody after leading police on a chase from Downtown Mocksville to where he crashed the vehicle he was driving on US 158 near Farmington Road. John Harper Kaye, 19, was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, failure to heed...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County Commissioners approve changes to animal services ordinances
The Iredell County Board of Commissioners moved forward with changes to ordinances involving animals on Tuesday night. Changes made were to define what constitutes adequate shelter, which includes dry bedding for the animals. Areas underneath outside steps, decks and stoops, inside vehicles, underneath vehicles, buildings without proper ventilation, and metal barrels won’t constitute adequate shelter.
lakenormanpublications.com
Josh’s dispute with Mooresville involves permits, inventory, compliance
MOORESVILLE – Josh Graham and the town agree on one thing: The operation of his market – a longtime tradition on Mooresville’s west side – was never intended to be permanent in a field beside the Lowe’s YMCA off Morrison Plantation Parkway. Josh’s Farmers Market...
Residential development spanning 126 acres near Lake Norman gains approval
LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — A group has secured a key approval for a large proposed project near Lake Norman. The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a planned development district request from NC Land Acquisitions Mooresville LLC for a 126-acre site between U.S. Highway 21 and N.C. Highway 115. The entity that sought approval is affiliated with Land South, an asset management firm based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
WBTV
Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.
iredellfreenews.com
Mooresville commissioners approve plan for 560-home project; developer to build new connector road
Mooresville town commissioners on Monday approved a development plan with LandSouth for a 126-acre project that includes the construction of a new road that will connect U.S. Highway 21 and U.S. Highway 115. Construction of the Timber Road Extension will cost an estimated $15 million. The town will contribute a...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville residents ask for more light in neighborhoods
They may walk by faith, not by sight, but a few more lights wouldn’t hurt either. All four of the speakers who came for the public comment period at the Statesville City Council meeting all but had the same theme as they asked for more support with programs and resources on the south side of town, as well as the city’s other wards.
iredellfreenews.com
Jet East announces plans for new aviation maintenance facility at Statesville Regional Airport
Jet East, a Gama Aviation Company, has signed an agreement to open a full-service flagship maintenance facility at the Statesville Regional Airport. This additional site will compliment Jet East’s current footprint which includes coast to coast maintenance bases and an expansive AOG network. The new base is comprised of...
Sheriff: Daycare worker accused of sharing obscene material at Burke County school
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County deputies are investigating an allegation about a daycare worker sharing obscene material at an elementary school. The Burke County sheriff told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty the case involves an after-school daycare worker at Salem Elementary School. He said his office first learned of the allegation back on Oct. 10.
Firefighters take extra precaution as research finds possible link to cancer-causing materials in fire gear
The extra steps are taken, and they use every fire call because no alternatives have been found for their gear.
Man killed in Mooresville two-vehicle collision: Police
Ryan Joseph Rich, 27, was identified as the man killed.
iredellfreenews.com
Giving Back: 7th Annual Pay It Forward 5K set for November 19
The 7th Annual Pay It Forward 5K is scheduled for Saturday, November 19, at Stumpy Creek Park in Mooresville. This unique event is hosted by Rocky Mount Church, which located on Perth Road. This is a typical race! The Pay It Forward 5K event takes all the proceeds from registration...
Pharr Mill Brewing Co. adds Concord taproom, restaurant
CONCORD, N.C. — Pharr Mill Brewing Co. is now dishing up hickory-smoked barbecue in Concord. The Harrisburg brewery has expanded its footprint with a second taproom and its first bricks-and-mortar restaurant. Pharr Mill Brewing & BBQ offers everything from Carolina-style pulled pork to Texas-inspired brisket. Owner Alston Richardson says...
