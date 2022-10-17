ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Thursday, October 20 Midday Weather

AS PEOPLE STRUGGLE UNDER THE PRESSURE OF RISING COSTS, MANY ARE FEARFUL OF AN IMPENDING RECESSION. FINANCIAL PROFESSIONAL BRAD PISTOLE FROM TRINITY INSURANCE & FINANCIAL SERVICES JOINS US TO EXPLAIN WHAT’S HAPPENING IN THE ECONOMY AND OFFER TIPS TO PREPARE FOR A POSSIBLE ECONOMIC DOWNTURN. MoDOT warns of issues...
Ozarks First.com

Savannah's Midday Forecast

Springfield heating bills will likely increase this …. Springfield heating bills will likely increase this winter. Springfield City Utilities return from Florida after …. In September, crews with Springfield City Utilities made the trip down to Florida to help those affected by Hurricane Ian. Will recreational marijuana become legal? Some...
Ozarks First.com

Springfield Contemporary Theatre’s Production of “Roe”

Springfield Contemporary Theatre’s latest local production is play “Roe” based off of landmark court ruling Roe v. Wade. Hear directly from the director and a few of the actresses featured in the play. Roe opens this weekend at the Springfield Art Musuem and ticketing information can be found at springfieldcontemporarytheatre.org.
KOLR10 News

Four tips on how to deal with recession fear

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Although the public isn’t generally told we are in a recession until about a year after it happens, many people are struggling under the pressure of rising costs. Financial professional Brad Pistole from Trinity Insurance & Financial Services explains what is happening in the economy and offers tips to prepare for a […]
