Burgess set to defend congressional seat against Libertarian Mike Kolls in District 26

Longtime U.S. House Rep. Michael Burgess is up for reelection again this year, defending his seat in Congress against Libertarian Mike Kolls. Here’s a rundown of the two candidates for U.S. House District 26, including their backgrounds and answers to several questions.

Texas’ 26th Congressional District has undergone substantial changes after last year’s redistricting. At the moment, it encompasses most of Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, but the new map was reworked to encompass all of Cooke County and about half of Wise County, with a tiny piece of Tarrant County. Importantly, the city of Denton is no longer included in District 26, alongside most of the county’s northwestern corner.

Texas’ new 26th Congressional District

Burgess Voter History