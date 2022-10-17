ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Californian

Side effects of being a freshman at UC Berkeley

Dodging the frenzy of flyers thrown at us as we scurry through Sproul on our way to our first class, emerging through the coveted Sather Gate, confidently aware that we are now officially “UC Berkeley” students, is when we may naively believe that all our issues are resolved. After surviving the pressure-cooker of high school and making it to an elite institution, we can’t help but pat ourselves on the back.
indybay.org

Ultra-Conservative Club and Assembly-Member Grayson Stocking Concord CA Candidate's Coffer

The Lincoln Club is a prominent ultra-conservative political donation network here in California. Aside from supporting California candidates, they also backed Trump's 2016 and 2020 campaigns. Trump associate Sean Spicer was the guest speaker at The Lincoln Club's 2022 annual dinner. A southern California chapter has endorsed Proud Boy affiliated candidates for Huntington Beach city council. The northern California chapter is officially endorsing Robert Ring for Concord city council. On October 11th, they sent him a gift of one-thousand dollars. This is the candidate who had previously received money from the Christian nationalist organization The American Council, a PAC organized through Destiny Church of Rocklin.
californiaglobe.com

SF Mayor Pivots To Entice New Companies To Move Downtown

San Francisco Mayor continued to lament office workers in the city opting to work remotely rather than return to downtown offices in an interview with Bloomberg earlier this week, pushing her and the city to pivot more towards attracting new businesses rather than continue to entice old workers to return.
KTLA

California offering $200k for information on four unsolved murders

California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state. Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded. The victims […]
Narcity USA

This Californian Revealed Where To Take Someone You Hate In San Francisco

A new TikTok trend has been making its rounds on the video-sharing platform, where locals in major U.S. cities explain where they would take someone they hate around town. One local from San Francisco chimed in, making an itinerary of places they would go to with someone that they didn't like if they were visiting the city. The video has amassed nearly 200,000 views since it was originally posted on October 10, 2022.
daytrippen.com

15 San Francisco Road Trip ideas

Here is an excellent list of road trip ideas within a four-hour drive of San Francisco. You will need to get an early start if you plan a day trip. Consider staying at least one night to explore these destinations fully. Travel time 2 hours, 77 miles. Whether you wish...
