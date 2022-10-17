ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Unity High School alumni fund legacy scholarship through Iredell-Statesville Schools Foundation for Excellence in Education

iredellfreenews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iredellfreenews.com

I-SS Board of Education candidates discuss issues, experience at public forum

Republican candidates decide not to participate in forum sponsored by Statesville Chamber and Our Schools First. Candidates vying for three open Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education seats answered four questions that touched on policies for bullying, library book selection decisions, the responsibilities of a school board member and more during a candidates forum on Wednesday evening.
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Giving Back: 7th Annual Pay It Forward 5K set for November 19

The 7th Annual Pay It Forward 5K is scheduled for Saturday, November 19, at Stumpy Creek Park in Mooresville. This unique event is hosted by Rocky Mount Church, which located on Perth Road. This is a typical race! The Pay It Forward 5K event takes all the proceeds from registration...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

City of Concord pursuing National Register of Historic Places designation for Logan Community

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord is continuing efforts to achieve a National Historic District designation for the Logan Community, a historically rich neighborhood and one of the largest African American communities in the city. Community members are invited to share photographs, yearbooks, documents, and stories that can help inform the National Register nomination process. Citizens can share their memories and photographs at a community meeting on October 25 at 4 p.m. at the Logan Multi-Purpose Center or by submitting materials online.
CONCORD, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Local pastor publishes foster and adoption prayerbook

The Rev. Robert W. Lee, raised at Broad Street United Methodist Church in Statesville was instilled with the idea that prayer was important. But it wasn’t until Lee and his wife Stephanie adopted two girls from Catawba County that the pastor turned author really came to understand the power of prayer.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education questionnaire

Editor’s note: The Record & Landmark reached out to the candidates for the Iredell-Statesville Schools seats with a series of questions about their background and experience, as well as plans or priorities for a term in office. Brian Sloan (District 1) and Anita Kurn (District 7) did not respond...
STATESVILLE, NC
wschronicle.com

Choir rehearsal may have saved her life thanks to alert fellow choir member

“During choir rehearsal at First Waughtown Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, I had been feeling some tingling, but I didn’t know what that meant. I really did not know the signs of a stroke, other than maybe twisting of the mouth or sometimes, not being able to speak, or having slurred speech,” said Marilyn Roseboro. “My mother had suffered three strokes before she passed, but the only symptom she noticed was that her leg felt like it was asleep. My symptoms were completely different.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Charlotte Stories

2 Charlotte-Area Schools Rank Among 2023’s Top 10 Best Colleges

To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
CHARLOTTE, NC
duke.edu

Ebony Boulware, MD, MPH, Named Dean of Wake Forest University School of Medicine

L. Ebony Boulware, MD, MPH, Director of the Duke Clinical and Translational Science Institute (CTSI), Vice Dean for Translational Science in the School of Medicine, and Associate Vice Chancellor for Translational Research at Duke University, will step down from her positions at Duke on December 31, 2022, to begin a new role as Dean of the Wake Forest University School of Medicine in January 2023. Dr. Boulware will also serve as the Vice Chief Academic Officer and Chief Science Officer at Atrium Health.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
focusnewspaper.com

New Look For Hickory Downtown Development Association

Hickory – Along a newly remodeled Downtown Hickory comes a new logo for HDDA. The HDDA held a contest for a new logo in the summer of 2022 and received a number of excellent entries. After narrowing the field, the final three entries were sent to the Board of Directors for the final vote. A design by Patrick Westmoreland of Hickory was chosen for the new look to represent the Hickory Downtown Development Association!
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

2022 St. Jude Dream Dream Home winner announced!

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – The winner has been revealed!. Ben Houser of Vale, North Carolina, has won the brand new St. Jude Dream Home in Thursday night’s drawing!. It’s been nine months since ground was broken on the home on Arden Drive in Monroe. In July, 26,000...
MONROE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy