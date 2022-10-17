Unity High School alumni fund legacy scholarship through Iredell-Statesville Schools Foundation for Excellence in Education

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iredellfreenews.com
Mitchell Community College honors employees for service and excellence in education
The following Mitchell Community College employees were honored for their service and dedication at the college’s Fall 2022 kickoff assembly:. Robert “Chef Bob” Williams, Deb Lazenby, Allison Snyder, Tony Briceno, Donna Vanhorn. 10 Years of Service. Glenn Roseman, Carole Ireland, Kimberly Singh. 15 Years of Service. Chad...
iredellfreenews.com
Mitchell Community College renames buildings after two long-time supporters (Photos)
Mitchell Community College recognized the contributions of two dedicated supporters of the college by renaming two buildings on the Mooresville campus in their honor. Long-time Board of Trustees members Sara Haire Tice and George Whitfield Brawley Jr. both attended a dedication ceremony held in their honor on Tuesday. Dr. Ralph...
iredellfreenews.com
Letter to the Editor: Trent will provide a voice for students, parents on I-SS Board of Education
Iredell County native and lifelong resident Abby Trent is the Republican nominee on the November 8 ballot for the Iredell-Statesville Schools’ Board District 3 seat. Abby won the Republican primary in May 2022, defeating two other candidates vying for the District 3 seat. Abby is a 2016 graduate of...
iredellfreenews.com
I-SS Board of Education candidates discuss issues, experience at public forum
Republican candidates decide not to participate in forum sponsored by Statesville Chamber and Our Schools First. Candidates vying for three open Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education seats answered four questions that touched on policies for bullying, library book selection decisions, the responsibilities of a school board member and more during a candidates forum on Wednesday evening.
iredellfreenews.com
Giving Back: 7th Annual Pay It Forward 5K set for November 19
The 7th Annual Pay It Forward 5K is scheduled for Saturday, November 19, at Stumpy Creek Park in Mooresville. This unique event is hosted by Rocky Mount Church, which located on Perth Road. This is a typical race! The Pay It Forward 5K event takes all the proceeds from registration...
Sheriff: Daycare worker accused of sharing obscene material at Burke County school
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County deputies are investigating an allegation about a daycare worker sharing obscene material at an elementary school. The Burke County sheriff told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty the case involves an after-school daycare worker at Salem Elementary School. He said his office first learned of the allegation back on Oct. 10.
WBTV
City of Concord pursuing National Register of Historic Places designation for Logan Community
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord is continuing efforts to achieve a National Historic District designation for the Logan Community, a historically rich neighborhood and one of the largest African American communities in the city. Community members are invited to share photographs, yearbooks, documents, and stories that can help inform the National Register nomination process. Citizens can share their memories and photographs at a community meeting on October 25 at 4 p.m. at the Logan Multi-Purpose Center or by submitting materials online.
iredellfreenews.com
Local pastor publishes foster and adoption prayerbook
The Rev. Robert W. Lee, raised at Broad Street United Methodist Church in Statesville was instilled with the idea that prayer was important. But it wasn’t until Lee and his wife Stephanie adopted two girls from Catawba County that the pastor turned author really came to understand the power of prayer.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education questionnaire
Editor’s note: The Record & Landmark reached out to the candidates for the Iredell-Statesville Schools seats with a series of questions about their background and experience, as well as plans or priorities for a term in office. Brian Sloan (District 1) and Anita Kurn (District 7) did not respond...
wschronicle.com
Choir rehearsal may have saved her life thanks to alert fellow choir member
“During choir rehearsal at First Waughtown Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, I had been feeling some tingling, but I didn’t know what that meant. I really did not know the signs of a stroke, other than maybe twisting of the mouth or sometimes, not being able to speak, or having slurred speech,” said Marilyn Roseboro. “My mother had suffered three strokes before she passed, but the only symptom she noticed was that her leg felt like it was asleep. My symptoms were completely different.
Charlotte Stories
2 Charlotte-Area Schools Rank Among 2023’s Top 10 Best Colleges
To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell commissioners approve sheriff’s plan to add detective to identify threats against I-SS schools
The Iredell County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday signed off on Sheriff Darren Campbell’s plan to create a new detective position to focus on investigating threats against Iredell-Statesville Schools’ staff, students and facilities. The need for the new position is driven by what is happening in I-SS schools.
duke.edu
Ebony Boulware, MD, MPH, Named Dean of Wake Forest University School of Medicine
L. Ebony Boulware, MD, MPH, Director of the Duke Clinical and Translational Science Institute (CTSI), Vice Dean for Translational Science in the School of Medicine, and Associate Vice Chancellor for Translational Research at Duke University, will step down from her positions at Duke on December 31, 2022, to begin a new role as Dean of the Wake Forest University School of Medicine in January 2023. Dr. Boulware will also serve as the Vice Chief Academic Officer and Chief Science Officer at Atrium Health.
iredellfreenews.com
Fifth Street Ministries to offer Domestic Violence Support Group in Mooresville
Fifth Street Ministries will offer a Domestic Violence Support Group, beginning October 26, in Mooresville. Because healing from this type of trauma requires a safe space to share, this group is open to anyone in the community and is absolutely free. Free individual counseling is also available upon request. Specific...
focusnewspaper.com
New Look For Hickory Downtown Development Association
Hickory – Along a newly remodeled Downtown Hickory comes a new logo for HDDA. The HDDA held a contest for a new logo in the summer of 2022 and received a number of excellent entries. After narrowing the field, the final three entries were sent to the Board of Directors for the final vote. A design by Patrick Westmoreland of Hickory was chosen for the new look to represent the Hickory Downtown Development Association!
North Carolina Family Celebrates Major Lottery Win By Sharing Prize
"I bought the ticket but we all play together," said one lucky winner.
Group of students lying about ‘armed intruder’ at Davidson County school caused lockdown, district says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Students allegedly lied to a staff member at a Triad school about a threat on campus, causing a lockdown. The Davidson County School District says that on Wednesday, “a group of students made a false statement to a staff member that there was an armed intruder on our campus.” Law […]
Concord home’s Halloween display attracts thousands, becomes community staple
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Halloween is a little less than two weeks away. Here in the Carolinas people go all out not only on pumpkins and candy but also decorating. One decorated house in Concord has quickly become a Halloween must-see. The National Retail Federation says the average household will spend just over […]
WBTV
2022 St. Jude Dream Dream Home winner announced!
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – The winner has been revealed!. Ben Houser of Vale, North Carolina, has won the brand new St. Jude Dream Home in Thursday night’s drawing!. It’s been nine months since ground was broken on the home on Arden Drive in Monroe. In July, 26,000...
WCNC
Stephanie Mills, Bernard Edwards and more inducted into the NC Music Hall of Fame
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame Music induction is tomorrow October 20th, 2022. Here to talk about this year’s inductees is Ken Knox from the famous Chairman of the Board and Deborah Mcfadden from Nc music Hall of fame and Kevin Carter, musician and music director for the event.
Comments / 0