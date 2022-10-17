Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
In Jeffersontown mayoral race, past feuds play out in current campaign
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Carol Pike and Ray Perkins often look at things differently on Jeffersontown's City Council. Now, as both compete in the election to replace Bill Dieruf as Jeffersontown's next mayor, those differences are a central theme in their campaigns. Take the city's new $8 million amphitheater currently...
Wave 3
Susan Witten’s disqualification from KY State Rep. race explained
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As of Oct. 20, Susan Witten has been disqualified from the district 31 House of Representative race. The decision came down to Kentucky laws for candidacy paperwork. The law says that candidates must reside in the district they plan to run for. Witten filed her paperwork...
wdrb.com
Early voting underway in southern Indiana; thousands of absentee ballots requested in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The midterm elections are more than two weeks away, but people are already casting ballots in Kentucky and Indiana. Indiana started in-person voting last week, while Kentucky is slated to start on Nov. 3. Election Day is set for Nov. 8, but early voting has benefits...
Bardstown City Council Members Failed To Attend Debate With Public Questions Co-moderated by Don Thrasher & Kenny Fogle
October 18, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) Last night was the last of 8 debates co-moderated by Don Thrasher and Kenny Fogle that included questions from the public. In a move that has shocked some political watchers the current members of the Bardstown City council simply didn't show up. Some believe this is indicative of how the council members treat questions from the public in general. Lack of transparency and openness was the theme of many of the 6 challengers that did attend.
Wave 3
Primary foe backs Greenberg for mayor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former candidate for Louisville Metro mayor has announced who he is supporting in the general election. As the two stood side by side at the Newburg Community Center, Pastor Tim Findley Jr. said he’s supporting Democratic candidate Craig Greenberg. Findley was one of eight...
Louisville’s mayoral race gets attention from national groups as Election Day approaches
With Election Day close, Louisville mayoral candidates are spending big. And groups outside Jefferson County are backing their runs, too.
wpsdlocal6.com
State to officially acknowledge lynchings on historic Frankfort bridge, issue apologies to families
FRANKFORT, KY — This weekend in Frankfort, city officials will formally apologize to families of victims lynched at Frankfort's historic Singing Bridge. The event is being hosted by a Frankfort-based nonprofit organization called Focus on Race Relations, who aim to encourage open and honest conversations about race. The FORR...
WLKY.com
Several city leaders not sold on success of group violence intervention program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the first year of implementation, group violence intervention program leaders believe they're seeing success. "We're seeing the results in the community and I think the numbers speak for themselves," group violence intervention program manager Dondre Jefferson said. According to the Mayor's Office, the numbers, which...
WLKY.com
Majority of TARC workers union vote to call strike if necessary; what that means for bus riders
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bus riders in Louisville may need to find different ways of getting around starting on Friday. TARC employees voted in favor to go on strike if necessary on Thursday. The vote allows union leaders to call for a strike, which could start as early as Friday.
WLKY.com
Activist killed during Breonna Taylor social unrest remembered on Big Four Lawn
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The legacy of a social activist killed during the social unrest following Breonna Taylor's death is continuing to live on more than two years later. Saturday, a group of runners, bikers and walkers gathered on the Big Four Lawn for the second annual Tyler Gerth Be Excellent to Each Other 5K.
wvih.com
FBI Ends Five Day Search Of Nelson County Farm
After a five-day investigation, the FBI concluded its latest search of a Bardstown farm with ties to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers on July 3, 2015. The agency said in a statement that it hopes the “evidence collected will move our investigation one step closer to holding accountable the individual(s) responsible for Crystal Rogers’ disappearance.”
hazard-herald.com
Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Louisville/Jefferson County and surrounding regions
Stacker identified the 10 most commonly spoken languages at home in Louisville/Jefferson County and surrounding regions using data from the Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
'A lose-lose situation': Judge dismisses lawsuit accusing Bail Project of contributing to Louisville teenager's death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After nearly eight months, a Jefferson Circuit judge has dropped a lawsuit filed by the family of Madelynn Troutt, the 17-year-old teenager who died after a driver hit her car head-on in March 2021. This week, Judge Ann Bailey Smith said the suit accusing the Bail...
5-day search for evidence in Crystal Rogers' case at Houck farm ends
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a five-day investigation, the FBI concluded its latest search of a Bardstown farm with ties to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The agency said in a statement that it hopes the "evidence collected will move our investigation one step closer to holding accountable the individual(s) responsible for Crystal Rogers' disappearance."
wdrb.com
'Every position is critical' | JCPS working to fill more than 700 job openings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools needs to fill hundreds of open positions, from teachers, to bus drivers and everything in between. The district held a job fair on Friday in an effort to put a dent in the more than 700 job openings it currently has. Many prospective employees at the fair stuck around to fill out applications.
National group lowers gas to $2.07 for Louisville drivers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the cost of fuel slowly rises again, one national group cut gas prices at a local gas station to nearly $2 on Thursday. "God is good all the time! All the time!" Nita, a resident in West Louisville, shouted. "This was really a blessing for me because I was on E!"
WLKY.com
Law enforcement celebrates Indiana state trooper's son during senior night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student at Christian Academy of Louisville had the support of law enforcement during Friday night’s football game. During senior night at Christian Academy of Louisville, law enforcement from Indiana and Kentucky are honoring a man who died while doing the job he loved, ISP Trooper Scott Patrick. Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, DNR Louisville, Metro Police, Middletown Police, St. Matthews and local firefighters were there to show support.
WLKY.com
2 men arrested for breaking into JCPS middle school
SHIVELY, Ky. — Two men were arrested on Thursday for breaking into a Jefferson County Public Schools middle school. David Haynes, 47, and Mark Skaggs, 48, were the two men arrested at Western Middle School. Louisville Metro Police Department said officers were dispatched to the school for reports of...
wdrb.com
Developer eyes $244 million public subsidy for One Park project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been called the most expensive private development in Louisville's history: a massive mix of apartments, offices, stores, restaurants, a hotel — up to 18 stories tall — at the corner of Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive in Irish Hill. But the mega-project dubbed...
Wave 3
Authorities seeking leads on family of deceased man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is seeking to identify a man who died earlier this week. According to Deputy Coroner Anthony Wight, the man is Caucasian, 5′7″ tall and weighs 225 pounds. He is between 40 and 50 years of age, has brown eyes and short brownish hair with balding.
