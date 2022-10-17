ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

In Jeffersontown mayoral race, past feuds play out in current campaign

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Carol Pike and Ray Perkins often look at things differently on Jeffersontown's City Council. Now, as both compete in the election to replace Bill Dieruf as Jeffersontown's next mayor, those differences are a central theme in their campaigns. Take the city's new $8 million amphitheater currently...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Susan Witten’s disqualification from KY State Rep. race explained

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As of Oct. 20, Susan Witten has been disqualified from the district 31 House of Representative race. The decision came down to Kentucky laws for candidacy paperwork. The law says that candidates must reside in the district they plan to run for. Witten filed her paperwork...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Nelson County News-Sentinel

Bardstown City Council Members Failed To Attend Debate With Public Questions Co-moderated by Don Thrasher & Kenny Fogle

October 18, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) Last night was the last of 8 debates co-moderated by Don Thrasher and Kenny Fogle that included questions from the public. In a move that has shocked some political watchers the current members of the Bardstown City council simply didn't show up. Some believe this is indicative of how the council members treat questions from the public in general. Lack of transparency and openness was the theme of many of the 6 challengers that did attend.
Wave 3

Primary foe backs Greenberg for mayor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former candidate for Louisville Metro mayor has announced who he is supporting in the general election. As the two stood side by side at the Newburg Community Center, Pastor Tim Findley Jr. said he’s supporting Democratic candidate Craig Greenberg. Findley was one of eight...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

WHAS11

5-day search for evidence in Crystal Rogers' case at Houck farm ends

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a five-day investigation, the FBI concluded its latest search of a Bardstown farm with ties to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The agency said in a statement that it hopes the "evidence collected will move our investigation one step closer to holding accountable the individual(s) responsible for Crystal Rogers' disappearance."
BARDSTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

'Every position is critical' | JCPS working to fill more than 700 job openings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools needs to fill hundreds of open positions, from teachers, to bus drivers and everything in between. The district held a job fair on Friday in an effort to put a dent in the more than 700 job openings it currently has. Many prospective employees at the fair stuck around to fill out applications.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Law enforcement celebrates Indiana state trooper's son during senior night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student at Christian Academy of Louisville had the support of law enforcement during Friday night’s football game. During senior night at Christian Academy of Louisville, law enforcement from Indiana and Kentucky are honoring a man who died while doing the job he loved, ISP Trooper Scott Patrick. Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, DNR Louisville, Metro Police, Middletown Police, St. Matthews and local firefighters were there to show support.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

2 men arrested for breaking into JCPS middle school

SHIVELY, Ky. — Two men were arrested on Thursday for breaking into a Jefferson County Public Schools middle school. David Haynes, 47, and Mark Skaggs, 48, were the two men arrested at Western Middle School. Louisville Metro Police Department said officers were dispatched to the school for reports of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Developer eyes $244 million public subsidy for One Park project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been called the most expensive private development in Louisville's history: a massive mix of apartments, offices, stores, restaurants, a hotel — up to 18 stories tall — at the corner of Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive in Irish Hill. But the mega-project dubbed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Authorities seeking leads on family of deceased man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is seeking to identify a man who died earlier this week. According to Deputy Coroner Anthony Wight, the man is Caucasian, 5′7″ tall and weighs 225 pounds. He is between 40 and 50 years of age, has brown eyes and short brownish hair with balding.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY

