October 18, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) Last night was the last of 8 debates co-moderated by Don Thrasher and Kenny Fogle that included questions from the public. In a move that has shocked some political watchers the current members of the Bardstown City council simply didn't show up. Some believe this is indicative of how the council members treat questions from the public in general. Lack of transparency and openness was the theme of many of the 6 challengers that did attend.

