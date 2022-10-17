ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

ocala-news.com

OPD, St. Paul A.M.E. Church to host book and ice cream giveaway this weekend

The Ocala Police Department is teaming up with St. Paul A.M.E. Church and the Poinciana Heights Task Force to host a children’s book and ice cream giveaway this weekend. The event will be held on Saturday, October 22, from 10 a.m. to noon at Dr. N.H. Jones Elementary School, which is located at 1900 SW 5th Street in Ocala.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Luis de Hechavarria

Luis ” Luisito” “Louie” de Hechavarria, 95, of Ocala Florida, passed away peacefully, surrounded with his family, on Thursday evening, September 22, 2022. Luis was born and raised in Santiago, Cuba to Luis and Emma de Hechavarria. He began his early career as a cattle rancher in Cuba until the Cuban revolution, when his farm was confiscated. Luis left Cuba with his family and began working in Mexico. After several moves, Luis’ homes became Jacksonville and Ocala, Florida. Luis enjoyed breeding horses, hunting, golfing, and wood working and was an active member of Queen of Peace Church of Ocala Florida.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala hosting community town hall meeting on recreation, parks, cultural arts

(Update: At 9:55 a.m. on October 18, 2022, the City of Ocala announced that the Recreation and Parks Department has canceled the community town hall scheduled for Thursday, October 20 due to “unforeseen circumstances.”) The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is inviting the public to attend its community...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Evergreen Cemetery needs volunteers for cleanup day on October 29

The Evergreen Cemetery is seeking volunteers for a cleanup day that will take place on Saturday, October 29, from 8 a.m. to noon. The City of Ocala Public Works Department will host the volunteer cleanup at the Evergreen Cemetery, which is located at the 300 block of NW 8th Street. Volunteers will meet at the cemetery and assist with cleaning headstones, raking leaves, picking up fallen tree limbs, and cleaning up debris.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Candy Crawl trick-or-treating event heading to Paddock Mall

A Candy Crawl event will bring trick-or-treating to the Paddock Mall later this month. The Halloween-themed event will take place on Friday, October 28, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. inside the mall, which is located at 3100 SW College Road. During the two-hour event, stores throughout the mall will...
ocala-news.com

Melissa Dawn Kent

Melissa Dawn Kent, 47, passed away on October 10, 2022 in Ocala, Florida. She was born July 5, 1975 in Bluefield, West Virginia to John Terry and Peggy Sutherland. She worked as a cosmetologist for many years. Melissa was a creative individual and also loved painting. Melissa is preceded in...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Several residents discuss issues with internet service in Marion County

More residents submitted letters to voice their concerns regarding the quality of internet service in Marion County. “I noticed that someone recently complained about AT&T internet services in the Rolling Hills area in Dunnellon. I am constantly having issues with my internet connection. Every time I call, I hear that the lines are overloaded. When I ask about fiber optic, they state that they don’t have enough customers. Which is it? We only have AT&T available for landline phones and internet. Something has to be done – we are living in the 21st century, not the B.C. era,” says Atys Vega, Dunnellon resident.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

City of Ocala receives $500,000 grant from EPA

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has selected the City of Ocala to receive a Brownfield Environmental Assessment grant in the amount of $500,000. Ocala City Council members formally accepted the grant award during their regular meeting that was held on Tuesday, October 18. A total of 285 communities were...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Jay V. Sasfai

Jay V. Sasfai, age 69, of Dunnellon, Florida passed away peacefully at home on October 11, 2022. Jay was born on December 22, 1952 to Andrew and Gail Sasfai in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. He was the oldest of four children and was born to be the terrific salesman that he was. Jay was outspoken, direct, and had an uncanny way of negotiating any deal, no matter how big or small. He had a long career as a sales manager for Coca Cola, in New Windsor, New York. Jay never met a stranger. He could speak directly to any person that he’d meet and find a way to make a meaningful connection and he was never afraid to speak his mind. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and former colleagues.
DUNNELLON, FL
ocala-news.com

The Jerk Bowl in Ocala temporarily closed after several failed health inspections

The Jerk Bowl in Ocala was forced to close its doors after a health inspector found over a dozen health code violations, including the presence of roach activity. The health inspector visited the restaurant, which is located at 15 NW 40th Avenue, on Tuesday, September 27. There were 13 health code violations discovered by the inspector, six of which were considered high priority.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala City Council members appoint new City Attorney

During the Ocala City Council’s regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, council members executed and approved a formal contract appointing William Sexton as the city’s new in-house legal counsel. Council members had previously voted to appoint Sexton as the new City Attorney during a special meeting that was held...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man killed after pickup truck crashes into tree, catches fire

A 41-year-old man from Ocala was killed on Wednesday morning after his pickup truck crashed through a fence, struck a tree, and caught on fire. At approximately 9:30 a.m., the man was traveling southbound on SE 134th Place in Marion County when his vehicle veered off the roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Gary Charles Minehart Sr.

Gary Charles Minehart Sr. of Ocala, Fla., passed away on Oct. 10, 2022, after suffering a stroke. His wife of 28 years, Nancy (Hawks), was by his side. Gary was born on Dec. 3, 1936. He was employed at Armco Steel, now AK Steel, for 38 years until he retired to Florida. He enjoyed golfing, going to the beach, and sitting on his back porch.
OCALA, FL

