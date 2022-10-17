ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cushing, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q106.5

A Maine Woman’s Unusual Last Request Goes Viral

You may or may not remember the story on our Q106.5 Morning Show feature, Country Music News about the woman who passed away and her wish was to have her ashes spread at Alan Jackson’s home in Nashville. She was that big of a fan. Her name Mary Ann...
NASHVILLE, TN
Q106.5

5 Maine Police Departments Will Use Federal $ For New Hires

Have you noticed ads looking for policemen? Recently there have been recruitment ads for local police departments and county and state forces as well. And a Federal program will lead to more hiring in law enforcement also. Washington is spending $139 million for more policing in America. What does that...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Family plans rallies around Maine before winter for missing man

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three rallies for a man who went missing in Bangor in June will take place around the state Friday and this weekend. His family feels they are running out of time to find him before winter sets in. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher has been...
BANGOR, ME
newsfromthestates.com

Collins, Maine industry groups donate to PAC funding extremist candidates

A right-wing group with a mission of creating a conservative majority in Augusta has spent over $190,000 in the 2022 election cycle, demonstrating the power of the recently formed PAC, which has ties to politicians who have pushed conspiracy theories about the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers along with myths about election fraud and other extremist beliefs.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Governor announces new grants

BANGOR- Governor Janet Mills was in Bangor and Brewer this afternoon to mark one year of her Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan. The governor visited two businesses that benefited from economic recovery grants. She also announced a new grant opportunity that will be available . “We’re pleased that we are...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Income-based heating assistance through HEAP

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Energy and fuel heating costs are on many people’s minds, but there is help for households with low incomes through the HEAP program. HEAP program manager Lynn Lugdon stopped by to tell us about HEAP and who is eligible for assistance. HEAP is an income-based...
BANGOR, ME
mainebiz.biz

Scarborough contractor has a lot of steel going up in Portland

Landry/French Construction, which is based in Scarborough, has two major projects underway in Portland -— both with a lot of steelwork being hoisted into place. At 201 Federal St., the firm is managing construction of a 263-unit apartment complex. The steel structure is in place — and makes up the bones of what will be Maine’s tallest building, at 18 stories and 201 feet.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Maine hunter shocked to discover his moose was yellow

(BDN) -- Ryan Boucher of Greene experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows last week during his moose hunt in Andover. Boucher and his hunting party were ecstatic when he shot a bull moose on Tuesday, Oct. 11, during the second week of the season. “It was...
ANDOVER, ME
wabi.tv

349 newly recorded COVID cases

Maine (WABI) - 349 newly recorded coronavirus cases, according to the Maine CDC. There is also one additional death- a resident from Cumberland County.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

Good News Topsham Maine – You Are Getting a Market Basket

They first came to Maine when opening a store in Biddeford. Now they are opening their third location in Topsham. There's a Market Basket in Biddeford (opened in 2013) and one in Westbrook at Rock Row (opened in 2020). Back in December discussions started about a third Market Basket in Topsham Maine. Back in November 2021, the Press Herald had a story about the possibility of one opening and now WGME 13 confirms - yup, it was approved.
TOPSHAM, ME
Z107.3

With the Recent Rain, How Much Snow Would That Have Been?

Just for the story, we will use the numbers that came from the weather office for Bangor. On Tuesday we got 2 inches of rain. Last Friday we received 5 inches of rain. Hold onto your shovel while the conversion is being computed. From the National Weather Service. How many...
BANGOR, ME
92 Moose

How an Augusta Police Officer Destroyed Something in Lizzy’s Lewiston Home

We celebrated my beautiful son, Bentley's 6 year old birthday this past Friday at my new home in Lewiston. Boy, was it perfect. The night was magical with about 15 or so very energetic kids making loud memories in our new house. We were breaking the house in with this party because we just bought it but I didn't realize things were actually going to break, like in pieces.
LEWISTON, ME
wabi.tv

Glenburn woman sentenced for conspiring to traffic drugs across Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “A profiteer of poison.”. Those words from a federal judge in Bangor on Tuesday describing a Glenburn woman who conspired to traffic drugs across Maine. Danielle McBreairty, 31, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug and firearms charges. McBreairty had previously admitted...
GLENBURN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police arrest teen following RSU 73 threat

PORTLAND, Maine — A 14-year-old boy from Livermore Falls faces a charge of criminal terrorizing following a reported threat regarding a firearm at a school in RSU 73. The arrest follows an investigation Wednesday upon discovery of an alleged threat made on a school bus bringing children home from school, Jay Police Chief Richard Caton IV said Thursday in a news release.
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy