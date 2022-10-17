The Fort Worth City Council seems like an unconventional elected body to tackle improving education, but some local leaders say the task falls squarely on them. Civic and philanthropic leaders believe council members have the power to forge a path toward building a level playing field for all students in Fort Worth, where only one out of three of students in Fort Worth are on grade level. School board members are open to this approach. However, some residents may see this as inserting even more politics into education, according to a school leadership expert.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO