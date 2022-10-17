Read full article on original website
Shorthorn
Progressive Student Union protest calls for renaming of E.H. Hereford University Center and Woolf Hall
The mantra rang through the University Center mall during a Progressive Student Union protest at noon Wednesday. With posters and picket signs in hand, the group leveled criticism at the alleged racist history of former university presidents Ernest Hereford, whom the UC is named after, and Jack Woolf. The protest...
fox4news.com
Former Fort Worth ISD students-turned-teachers hope to inspire next generation of teachers
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth ISD is looking to the future to try and help with its teacher shortage. They brought students together with several universities and colleges on Wednesday, hoping their students will return to the classroom as teachers. Former Fort Worth ISD student and now-teacher Aracely Valdes...
keranews.org
Arlington State of the City: Mayor teases regional rideshare, university campus, tourism
"This most diverse community is better when we do everything together. It's just that simple," Ross says. "We have enough divisiveness in this country. We don't need it here—we're stronger together." Among the announcements included plans in progress for a regional rideshare transportation program through the Via. The rideshare...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth's Director of Police Oversight Monitor to Leave Position
Fort Worth’s inaugural director on police oversight will soon leave her position, city officials announced Tuesday. Kim Neal joined the city of Fort Worth in early 2020. As director of the Office of Police Oversight Monitor, Neal is credited for leading efforts to finalize the model used for independent monitoring of the Fort Worth Police Department.
fortworthreport.org
‘It’s a city problem’: Fort Worth City Council urged to cultivate improvements in 12 school districts, 15 charter systems
The Fort Worth City Council seems like an unconventional elected body to tackle improving education, but some local leaders say the task falls squarely on them. Civic and philanthropic leaders believe council members have the power to forge a path toward building a level playing field for all students in Fort Worth, where only one out of three of students in Fort Worth are on grade level. School board members are open to this approach. However, some residents may see this as inserting even more politics into education, according to a school leadership expert.
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Donates $3.8 Million to Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas
MacKenzie Scott donates $3.8 million to Girl Scouts in Texas.RK/Unsplash. Billionaire and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $3.8 million to Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas, this is part of a larger $84.5 million donation to Girl Scouts of the USA and 29 councils across the U.S. to help advance the mission. Dallas News reports Jennifer Bartkowski, CEO of Girl Scouts said the donation will help the organization expand its outreach. Bartkowski told Dallas News:
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
How Do We End the Daily ‘Purge’ in Harris County?
Crime is bad in Harris County, Texas. I mean, really bad. So bad, in fact, that even neighboring counties recognize it. On the highway between Harris County and neighboring Montgomery County there is a billboard that proclaims, “Criminals: This is Montgomery County. We Fund Law Enforcement. We Prosecute.” They mean it, too.
Third person charged in January Fort Worth murder case
A third person has been charged in the murder of a man in Fort Worth early this year. In January, a man named Kevin Brown was fatally shot outside his south Fort Worth home.
keranews.org
'Pioneer is very dear to us.' Arlington hosts brainstorming session for its 'International Corridor'
The first visioning session, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the East Library and Recreation Center, is the next step in a years-long effort to make the area more walkable, add more identifiers in the area and redevelop in a way that includes current business owners. Spanish and Vietnamese...
This Collin County suburb was named among best places for families
WYLIE, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest in business and real estate news, visit their website. Wylie, Texas, took the No. 2 spot on Fortune Well’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed...
North Beach Street art project features 12 animals sculptures along -mile stretch in Fort Worth
A raccoon made out of trash cans is one of 12 pieces of art made by Chris Fennell for Arts Fort Worth and installed on North Beach Street in Fort Worth. (Courtesy Charley Erwin) Arts Fort Worth unveiled a series of sculptures this fall by Alabama artist Chris Fennell along...
Help available for Tarrant County residents behind on utility bills
Fort Worth’s Community Action Partners group is putting on two events to help Tarrant County residents apply for grants to help them catch up on their utility bills.
Fort Worth police monitor leaving her position
FORT WORTH, Texas — The City of Fort Worth announced Tuesday the city's inaugural police monitor would be leaving her position in late November. Kim Neal, the director of the city's Office of the Police Oversight Monitor, will be leaving to set up a similar program in Virginia, the city stated.
Bundles Protected! Dallas County Judge Finds Solution to Help Entrepreneurs Save Extensions
Dallas County judge, Shequitta Kelly, is protecting bundles and investments with a hair storage unit she created. Kelly founded The Hair Shield nearly two years after she grew frustrated sorting through quality, yet tangled, matted, and dried-out hair extensions. She created a solution in a satin-lined protective unit that stores, transports, and restores beauty to hair extensions. In July 2018, The Hair Shield was manufactured, and the brand has since allowed Kelly to serve in a different way.
Whataburger Faces Over $1 Million Lawsuit After Injuries to Fort Hood, Texas Soldier
A beverage served in the wrong cup to a Fort Hood, Texas soldier has turned into an expensive mistake for one of the state's favorite fast-food chains. Maybe he should have ordered a Dr Pepper instead. According to Local Today, James Vance was severely burned from coffee that was allegedly put into the wrong cup at a Whataburger in Sealy, Texas.
Fort Worth resident $1 million richer after Powerball lottery win
It's a great day to be alive in North Texas, the sun is shining, the Dallas Cowboys are still a good NFL and are about to get their superstar quarterback back from injury and someone from Cowtown just get a million dollars richer.
papercitymag.com
Legendary Fort Worth Pizza Shop Expands and More Cronut Donuts On The Way — Mama’s Pizza and Parlor Doughnuts Are Making Moves
Mama's Pizza makes its dough fresh daily. Now, it's expanding in a big way. Founded in Fort Worth way back in 1968, Mama’s Pizza has become a local legend with its thick chewy, garlic butter-basted crust, chunky tomato sauce and plenty of cheese and toppings. Now, it’s expanding in a major way.
fortworthinc.com
Fort Worth Plans to Offer British Aerospace Company $7 Million Tax Credit as Lure
The city of Fort Worth is poised to offer a British aerospace company a $7 million tax incentive in hopes of it building its new research and development facility near Lake Worth. The city would offer GKN Aerospace up to $7 million in unique tax credit grants that the company...
WFAA
Two North Texas police departments mourning the loss of officers following fatal crashes
For the first time in the department's history, a Carrollton police officer has died in a crash on PGBT. In Dallas, a funeral service is underway for Ofc. Arellano.
cw39.com
What restaurant has the best buffet in Texas? Yelp ranks the best in every US state
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s ready to get so full they can barely sit or lay down and get comfortable? That’s what a buffet can bring you and do it in a delicious way in an array of cuisines. Yelp recently released its report on the best buffet...
