Fort Worth, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth's Director of Police Oversight Monitor to Leave Position

Fort Worth’s inaugural director on police oversight will soon leave her position, city officials announced Tuesday. Kim Neal joined the city of Fort Worth in early 2020. As director of the Office of Police Oversight Monitor, Neal is credited for leading efforts to finalize the model used for independent monitoring of the Fort Worth Police Department.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

‘It’s a city problem’: Fort Worth City Council urged to cultivate improvements in 12 school districts, 15 charter systems

The Fort Worth City Council seems like an unconventional elected body to tackle improving education, but some local leaders say the task falls squarely on them. Civic and philanthropic leaders believe council members have the power to forge a path toward building a level playing field for all students in Fort Worth, where only one out of three of students in Fort Worth are on grade level. School board members are open to this approach. However, some residents may see this as inserting even more politics into education, according to a school leadership expert.
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Lease

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Donates $3.8 Million to Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas

MacKenzie Scott donates $3.8 million to Girl Scouts in Texas.RK/Unsplash. Billionaire and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $3.8 million to Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas, this is part of a larger $84.5 million donation to Girl Scouts of the USA and 29 councils across the U.S. to help advance the mission. Dallas News reports Jennifer Bartkowski, CEO of Girl Scouts said the donation will help the organization expand its outreach. Bartkowski told Dallas News:
DALLAS, TX
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

How Do We End the Daily ‘Purge’ in Harris County?

Crime is bad in Harris County, Texas. I mean, really bad. So bad, in fact, that even neighboring counties recognize it. On the highway between Harris County and neighboring Montgomery County there is a billboard that proclaims, “Criminals: This is Montgomery County. We Fund Law Enforcement. We Prosecute.” They mean it, too.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

FORT WORTH, TX
Black Enterprise

Bundles Protected! Dallas County Judge Finds Solution to Help Entrepreneurs Save Extensions

Dallas County judge, Shequitta Kelly, is protecting bundles and investments with a hair storage unit she created. Kelly founded The Hair Shield nearly two years after she grew frustrated sorting through quality, yet tangled, matted, and dried-out hair extensions. She created a solution in a satin-lined protective unit that stores, transports, and restores beauty to hair extensions. In July 2018, The Hair Shield was manufactured, and the brand has since allowed Kelly to serve in a different way.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

