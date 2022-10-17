Read full article on original website
Related
Tehechapi News
Pen in Hand #1803 - Jimmy Bertram 1.JPG
Pen in Hand: Jimmy Bertram: a self-made life of art and experience. Tehachapi residents past and present were stunned recently to hear of the untimely passing o…
Bakersfield Now
Kern County dispatcher helps deliver 3 babies in 4 hours
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Not all heroes wear capes - some of them wear headsets!. One Kern County dispatcher helped deliver three babies, all in one night. The Bakersfield City and Kern County Fire Emergency Communication Center posted the video, adding baby magnets. Great job Donna!
KMPH.com
Gov. offers $50,000 rewards for murders in Fresno, Kern, Alameda & Ventura Counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (FOX26) — Governor Newsom's office announced $50,000 rewards for unsolved murders in Fresno, Kern, Alameda, and Ventura counties. The announcement for the availability of the rewards for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the 2001 murder of Kyrin Wright in the City of Fresno. There...
Tehechapi News
PHOTO GALLERY: 'Super Logan' saves city, Apple Festival
The Tehachapi Apple Festival, along with local organizations and a large number of volunteers, stepped in to help the Kern County Chapter of the Make-A-Wish organization grant a young boy’s wish of having super powers for a day. Eleven-year-old Logan LoCascio of Tehachapi, who admires super heroes, became “Super...
Bakersfield Californian
Museum lecture series to focus on the historic Southern Pacific Depot in east Bakersfield
The Kern County Museum’s lecture series is on track Wednesday to present what could be one of its most popular and timely topics so far this year: the future of the historic Southern Pacific Depot in east Bakersfield and its relationship to the community of Old Town Kern. Beginning...
Taft Midway Driller
Craig Aaron Yeates
Craig was born on January 29, 1985, to parents Scott Yeates and Donna Carpenter. Surrounded by his loved ones, Craig went home to heaven on October 8, 2022. Craig left behind many loved ones, father Scott Yeates and Stepmom Rita Yeates of Taft, Mother Donna Carpenter of Alaska, and His two children Faith Yeates of Taft and Paul Lacoy of Arkansas. Brothers Christopher Yeates and Jackie of Bakersfield, Steven Yeates and Crystal of Taft, Travis Hibbard and Angela of Texas, and Stepbrothers Jeff Wimmer and Scott and Samantha Wimmer.
Proposed Bakersfield ordinance calls for dumpster locks
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The saying one person’s trash is another’s treasure hits home for business owners in downtown Bakersfield. City councilman Andrae Gonzales proposed an ordinance to keep dumpsters secure in hopes to keep trash off the streets. Dumpsters may not seem like a gold mine to most people but to the homeless, these […]
Via Arte Italian Street Painting Festival returns to Bakersfield for 24th year
The Via Arte Italian Street Painting Festival is set to return on the weekend of October 22nd and October 23rd. The event has been celebrated since 1998.
California offering $200k for information on four unsolved murders
California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state. Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded. The victims […]
Families enjoy fall traditions in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fall is here and this weekend many beloved local events are back in Kern County. Fall brings a big handful of fun events for the whole family to enjoy. Carving pumpkins is a popular event and this weekend kids and their parents picked their very own personal pumpkins. Many of them […]
A closer look at the candidates for Kern High School District Area 4
Area 4 of the Kern High School District serves more than 42,000 students and is the largest high school district in California.
Death notices for Oct. 6-16
– North County death notices for Oct. 6-16, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:. Donald James McGinnis, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Robert Roebling Muir, age 75, of...
Bakersfield Now
At-risk woman found by KCSO helicopter
MOJAVE, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — An at-risk missing woman, Louise Bartley, 76, was found Tuesday after she went missing the day before in Mojave in a search and rescue effort with multiple agencies, said the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Bartley left her home on foot in...
kernvalleysun.com
Kern River Golf Course offers footgolf
A fun game that has been gaining steam around the world in recent years is footgolf — a combination of soccer and golf that can be played by people of all ages. Footgolf is played a lot like golf, in terms of the aim of the game, but players use a soccer ball instead of a golf ball. It is normally played on a golf course and the soccer ball is kicked toward, and ultimately into, a 52-centimeter cup, according to the American Footgolf Federation. The player who completes the course with the fewest shots is the winner.
Customers may have set fire at Rosedale Promenade shopping center Party City
One person was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene and released. There were no other injuries or fatalities.
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Missing teen last seen near Foothill High School
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE AT 10:45 AM: Eyewitness News called BPD and they confirmed that Murillo was found and at home. The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding a missing at-risk teen boy out of southeast Bakersfield. Adrian Glenn Murillo, Jr., 17, was...
2 students arrested after making alleged hoax phone call about gun near Fred L. Thompson Jr. High
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a hoax phone call from two Fred L. Thompson Jr. High School students claiming someone had a gun near the school led to a temporary lockdown Wednesday. Bakersfield police officers were called to the school on Planz Road at around 12:19 p.m. and placed the school on lockdown and […]
KGET 17
1 dead in crash at Outlets at Tejon
Update 12:48 p.m.: The driver of the 2001 Tesla has been confirmed to be a 35-year-old man from Eureka, Calif., according to a news release. The identity of the driver will be released at a later time. It is unknown if intoxication/impairment played a role in the crash. No roadways...
KGET 17
‘Large’ fight at Foothill High School prompts parental concern
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fight between students broke out Friday at Foothill High School that produced several patrol cars at the scene. Parents calling into the 17 Newsroom said a fight between students prompted a large police presence and an ambulance to arrive at Foothill High School. Public...
Kern County libraries offer free Narcan
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Library and Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services are partnering to offer free Narcan at all Kern County Libraries, according to organizers. Organizers said the Kern BHRS trained library staff on how to distribute and administer Narcan. Andie Sullivan, the director of libraries said in a news release: […]
Comments / 0