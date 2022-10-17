One of the most interesting things about history is that you don’t always know how special things, events, or memories may be until much later on. Recently, Matt Walksler over at the Wheels Through Time Museum in Maggie Valley, North Carolina got his hands on what could be some of the most significant motorcycle racing history he’s seen in his lifetime. Even better, it was stored carefully and handed down through one racer’s family for generations.

MAGGIE VALLEY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO