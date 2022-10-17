Read full article on original website
K-Speed Gives This Pair Of Honda Super Cubs A Streamlined 1940s Style
If you’ve been missing your recommended daily allowance of custom Honda miniMOTOs from Thailand’s K-Speed, then we have excellent news to report. The shop recently took on the unstoppable bike that helped Honda take over the world, the Super Cub—and brought a distinct 1940s flair to the proceedings.
CAKE Partners With World Bee Project With Flower Power Limited Kalk Bikes
CAKE has received a number of awards in recent years not just because of its outstanding design, but also because of its efforts geared towards the betterment of the community. We’ve seen CAKE’s bikes used to protect wildlife in Africa, where Kalk bikes were used by rangers to drive away poachers. This time around, would-be owners of special edition CAKE bikes will be able to help the environment by protecting the bees.
Check Out Purpose Built Moto’s Custom 2008 Suzuki GSX1400
UJMs make for some of the most versatile two-wheeled machines out there. Indeed, you could even say they were the neo-retro bikes back when neo-retro bikes didn’t really exist yet. I’m talking about bikes like the Honda CB400 Super Four, or the Kawasaki Zephyr 900. Nowadays, UJMs make for excellent custom platforms, and can become real head-turners. Take, for example, this gorgeous custom Suzuki GSX1400 from Purpose Built Moto in Australia.
What Do You Think Of These 125cc V-Twin Cruisers From China?
You could say that European motorcycles are kinda weird. This is largely due to the strict licensing rules in the area, wherein young riders aren’t allowed to hop onto powerful machines like people in the U.S. are allowed to. I mean, if you think about it, it makes sense from a safety standpoint. Having said that, manufacturers have to come up with ways to make motorcycling enticing for young riders, despite taking speed out of the equation.
Wheels Through Time Uncovers Unknown Harley Sidecar Racing History
One of the most interesting things about history is that you don’t always know how special things, events, or memories may be until much later on. Recently, Matt Walksler over at the Wheels Through Time Museum in Maggie Valley, North Carolina got his hands on what could be some of the most significant motorcycle racing history he’s seen in his lifetime. Even better, it was stored carefully and handed down through one racer’s family for generations.
Dainese Preps Seeker Gore-Tex Boots For Cold-Weather Adventure
Here in the Northern Hemisphere, the leaves are falling, the temperatures are dropping, and the coats are coming out of the mothballs. For motorcyclists, especially adventure-touring motorcyclists, that means breaking out the cold-weather gear. While many focus on multi-seasonal trousers and jackets, weatherproof footwear is every bit as important. Dainese...
Energica To Introduce A Range Of New Bikes On Experia Electric Platform
When Energica launched the Experia ADV at the end of May, 2022, the Italian electric OEM was very clear on the new bike’s role. This wasn’t meant to only be a whole new bike. Instead, the company said, the Experia was meant to be the first bike in a whole new platform.
More Signs Point To A Harley-Davidson Pan America 975 On Its Way
It’s been a wild couple of years—and particularly if you’re Harley-Davidson. Its first foray into the adventure segment, the Pan America 1250, has amassed a strong following in a relatively short amount of time. Skeptics were given a lot of food for thought as the machine exceeded expectations, largely leaving both customers and critics pretty well impressed with its performance.
