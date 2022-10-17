Read full article on original website
RideApart
Check Out Purpose Built Moto’s Custom 2008 Suzuki GSX1400
UJMs make for some of the most versatile two-wheeled machines out there. Indeed, you could even say they were the neo-retro bikes back when neo-retro bikes didn’t really exist yet. I’m talking about bikes like the Honda CB400 Super Four, or the Kawasaki Zephyr 900. Nowadays, UJMs make for excellent custom platforms, and can become real head-turners. Take, for example, this gorgeous custom Suzuki GSX1400 from Purpose Built Moto in Australia.
RideApart
Watch The Making Of A Custom BMW R nineT’s Seat Start To Finish
Watch and hear the sights and sounds of custom parts getting developed by KRT Framework. There are five episodes in its R nineT Scrambler seat series. From prototyping to the showcase of the finished product, it took five episodes for KRT to show on video, their custom seat-making process for the R nineT.
RideApart
Shoei X-Fifteen Full-Face Helmet Launched In Japan In October, 2022
On October 21, 2022, Shoei formally announced its newest full-face helmet, the X-Fifteen, in Japan. Helmet development doesn’t happen in a vacuum, but it does frequently involve a whole lot of time in a wind tunnel and on race tracks. Combining knowledge that the firm accumulated over time, the X-Fifteen is designed to offer impressive aerodynamic performance, even at speeds at and above 350 kilometers per hour (or 217.48 miles per hour).
RideApart
Is A 25th Anniversary Yamaha YZF-R1 Slated For A 2023 Release?
Yamaha introduced the original YZF-R1 in 1998. Helped along by Valentino Rossi and Team Blue’s MotoGP accomplishments throughout the aughts, the superbike gained a faithful following over the past 25 years. Yamaha hasn’t revealed any plans to commemorate that quarter-century milestone but it doesn’t stop media outlets from prognosticating.
RideApart
Ask RideApart: What Bike Should I Buy For My Commute?
I am an avid Rideapart follower and I am interested in your recommendation for a motorcycle for urban use. I live in Guadalajara, Mexico´s second-largest city where traffic has gotten terrible over the last decade. The number of cars has grown a lot and local authorities have adopted a very European stance of giving priority to bicycles and pedestrians (reducing car lanes in favor of bike lanes and sidewalks). But unlike European cities we are far behind on public transportation solutions, hence the hellish traffic jams.
RideApart
Isle Of Man TT Releases Tourist Trophy Feature Documentary Trailer
Ever since Formula 1: Drive to Survive reached pop culture status, other motorsports have rushed to create their own documentary series. Unfortunately, MotoGP’s crack at the docu-series genre, MotoGP Unlimited, ended unceremoniously. After a botched rollout, with viewers complaining about dubbing and subtitle options, the Amazon Prime series floundered....
RideApart
2023 Erzbergrodeo Registration Fees To Stay At 2022 Prices For Early Signup
Are you thinking of attending the 2023 Erzbergrodeo in Styria, Austria? If so, then you’ll be pleased to learn that organizers of the 27th edition of Erzbergrodeo are apparently planning not to raise the entry fee if you register in the 2022 calendar year. What if you just want...
RideApart
What Do You Think Of These 125cc V-Twin Cruisers From China?
You could say that European motorcycles are kinda weird. This is largely due to the strict licensing rules in the area, wherein young riders aren’t allowed to hop onto powerful machines like people in the U.S. are allowed to. I mean, if you think about it, it makes sense from a safety standpoint. Having said that, manufacturers have to come up with ways to make motorcycling enticing for young riders, despite taking speed out of the equation.
RideApart
Rally Racer Armindo Carreiras Neves Dies In Africa Eco Race Crash
The Africa Eco Race (AER) has recaptured the magic of the original Paris-Dakar Rally since 2009. Over those 13 years, the rally hasn’t reported one fatality. Sadly, that spotless record ends in 2022. AER Stage 2 kicked off on October 19, 2022. The 466-kilometer (290-mile) route from Bousaid, Tunisia,...
