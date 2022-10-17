Read full article on original website
Hip-hop legend says he’s riding with Syracuse football ahead of showdown with Clemson
Syracuse, N.Y. — Hey Syracuse, a hip-hop legend and Miami’s most-visible fan is riding with ‘U’ ahead of this weekend’s game vs. Clemson. Luther Campbell, of 2 Live Crew fame, tweeted a video wearing a Syracuse Orange hoodie on Thursday morning. “I rep the school...
How to Watch Syracuse at Clemson
Matchup: #14 Syracuse (6-0, 3-0) at #5 Clemson (7-0, 5-0) Location: Memorial Stadium (Clemson, SC) Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, October 22nd. Television: ABC Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Series ...
Syracuse Orange men’s basketball player profiles: Symir Torrence
If it’s a day that ends in “y”, it’s another chance to talk Syracuse Orange men’s basketball. With the season rapidly approaching, it’s time to round out our player analysis for the 2022-2023 men’s basketball team. I’ve already discussed two of the Orange’s premier guards: Joe Girard III and Judah Mintz. Let’s take on one more with veteran Symir Torrence.
KJ Duff Recaps 'Amazing' Syracuse Visit
Syracuse football hosted a large contingent of recruits on Saturday for the Orange's game against NC State. One of those in attendance was 2024 Melville (NY) St. Anthony's wide receiver/tight end KJ Duff. Duff picked up an offer from Syracuse during the visit. "It was amazing," Duff said. "I ...
Syracuse pizzeria owner wins first place in World Calzone Championship
Atlantic City, N.J. — John “Vig” Vigliotti is a winner in the world of calzones. Vigliotti, owner of Peppino’s Restaurant and Catering in Syracuse, took home the top prize last weekend in what was billed as the “World Calzone Championship.” That was one of several contests held at the Pizza & Pasta Northeast Competition in Atlantic City, N.J., sponsored by Pizza Today magazine.
Armory Square Starbucks in Syracuse to close; company cites safety issues
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Starbucks located on Syracuse’s Armory Square is slated for closure, a company spokesperson said Wednesday. The West Jefferson Street store is closing due to mental health crises, chronic homelessness, substance abuse and Covid-19-related issues in the area, Starbucks spokesperson Sam Jefferies said. Jefferies could...
Bullfinch Brewpub breathes life into Syracuse mall (Dining in review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Pigs can’t fly but the hog wings at Bullfinch Brewpub at Destiny USA certainly catch some air. Pig wings are made from whole-muscle ham shanks, a cut that is packed with full-flavored bone-in dark meat. They get a dunk in pineapple-and brown sugar-rich barbecue sauce before serving. And, let’s be honest, pig wing sounds a lot better than ham shanks.
Another (short) stretch added to ‘Loop the Lake’ trail, final piece scheduled for 2026
A new “Loop the Lake” trail extension on the southeast corner of Onondaga Lake is complete, marking another 0.36 miles towards the completion of the “Loop the Lake” trail. “This was a really complicated piece of the puzzle,” said County Executive Ryan McMahon, who cut a...
It’s End of Era! Last of 3 Restaurants in CNY Closing After 50 Years
It's the end of an era as we say goodbye to the last of a string of family-run restaurants in Central New York. A famous steakhouse that once had three locations in Central New York, is closing the last restaurant after more than 50 years, just weeks after shutting the doors on the second location.
“Best Calzone In The World” Winner Made In Upstate New York
Many love a good calzone. Those of us that enjoy the pizza cousin, have probably had some really good ones and some incredibly bad ones. The dough, the sauce, the fillers and/or the cheese can each make-or-brake the half-moon shaped crusty fold-over. I have to admit, when I first read that the winner of the "World Calzone Championship" was made in New York, I immediately thought "Brooklyn, maybe Manhattan." I should really start thinking west instead of south.
Bobbie Long, wife of Syracuse radio host Ted Long, dies after health battle
Bobbie Long, the wife of Syracuse radio host Ted Long, has died after a health battle that he shared with the Central New York community. She was 62. “Bobbie passed away peacefully last night at Francis House, Inc.,” 93Q (WNTQ-FM) announced Wednesday. “Ted is okay and thanks everyone for surrounding them with your love and prayers.”
The last Kirby’s Grill in Central New York is about to close for good
Last month, Richard Zdyb announced the closing of his Kirby’s Grill & Taproom in Fayetteville. That meant that Kirby’s, a mini chain that once had four locations across Central New York, was now down to one. This week, Zdyb called it quits at that last Kirby’s Grill, in...
‘Luigi’ Savastino, owner of one of Syracuse’s oldest restaurants, dies at 91
Syracuse, N.Y. — Louis “Luigi” Savastino, owner of the classic Italian-American restaurant in the Valley that bears his name, has died at age 91. Savastino, a decorated Korean War veteran, opened Luigi’s Restaurant in 1954, first on South Avenue, and then moved it two years later to its existing location at 1524 Valley Drive. It is among the oldest restaurants in Syracuse still operated by the same family.
Syracuse native stands watch aboard USS Bunker Hill
PACIFIC OCEAN (WSYR-TV) — The U.S. Navy fights with integrity and honor to protect Americans around the world. Syracuse native Suman Pradhan is doing just that. Pradhan, a U.S. Navy Operations Specialist 3rd Class from Syracuse, N.Y. is currently standing watch in the combat information center on the USS Bunker Hill. The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser […]
Hall of fame Jamesville-DeWitt football coach, educator who ‘taught winning’ dies at 95
Legendary football coach and educator Carl Bjork spent nearly three decades working in the Jamesville-DeWitt Central School district. He was surrounded by his family when he died at St. Joseph’s Hospital on Saturday, his daughter Janeen Bjork said Tuesday. He was 95.
Carrie Lazarus presents: Extraordinary People and Places of Central New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Join Carrie Lazarus in her latest episode of Extraordinary. Included in this half-hour show, is a visit with Olympic Gold Medalist in Equestrian Beezie Madden. Madden and her husband have started a retirement farm in Cazenovia for champion horse show jumpers. See how these Extraordinary horses are spending their golden years.
Developer proposes 6-story student complex that would maintain Ward Wellington Ward home
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Another competitor is looking to break into the lucrative student housing market around Syracuse University. A Wyoming-based developer is proposing a six-story apartment complex across from the old Genesee Grande hotel that will include 315 housing units, an enclosed parking garage, a pool, yoga room, courtyard and study lounge.
East Syracuse home cookie business Salt City Sugar shows attention to detail
EAST SYRACUSE — Back when Sarah Germain was involved in the news business, it tended to be unpredictable what slate of stories would come her way day to day. But […]
This Was Rated the Best College Town in New York…Do You Agree?
Ah man, I remember college like it was yesterday. I graduated with a Bachelors Degree from Morrisville State College. Do you remember your college experience? What was it like? Did you live on campus or did you commute? Did you have a great time in college or was it iffy like mine?
Discover The Snowiest Cities in The United States
The United States is a huge country with a wide variety of climates. Many of the largest cities in the US get plenty of snow each year. These cities become playgrounds for people who love the snow each year. But which ones get the most? Some of the answers might surprise you!
