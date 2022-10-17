ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse at Clemson

Matchup: #14 Syracuse (6-0, 3-0) at #5 Clemson (7-0, 5-0) Location: Memorial Stadium (Clemson, SC) Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, October 22nd. Television: ABC Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Series ...
CLEMSON, SC
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse Orange men’s basketball player profiles: Symir Torrence

If it’s a day that ends in “y”, it’s another chance to talk Syracuse Orange men’s basketball. With the season rapidly approaching, it’s time to round out our player analysis for the 2022-2023 men’s basketball team. I’ve already discussed two of the Orange’s premier guards: Joe Girard III and Judah Mintz. Let’s take on one more with veteran Symir Torrence.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

KJ Duff Recaps 'Amazing' Syracuse Visit

Syracuse football hosted a large contingent of recruits on Saturday for the Orange's game against NC State. One of those in attendance was 2024 Melville (NY) St. Anthony's wide receiver/tight end KJ Duff. Duff picked up an offer from Syracuse during the visit.  "It was amazing," Duff said. "I ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse pizzeria owner wins first place in World Calzone Championship

Atlantic City, N.J. — John “Vig” Vigliotti is a winner in the world of calzones. Vigliotti, owner of Peppino’s Restaurant and Catering in Syracuse, took home the top prize last weekend in what was billed as the “World Calzone Championship.” That was one of several contests held at the Pizza & Pasta Northeast Competition in Atlantic City, N.J., sponsored by Pizza Today magazine.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Bullfinch Brewpub breathes life into Syracuse mall (Dining in review)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Pigs can’t fly but the hog wings at Bullfinch Brewpub at Destiny USA certainly catch some air. Pig wings are made from whole-muscle ham shanks, a cut that is packed with full-flavored bone-in dark meat. They get a dunk in pineapple-and brown sugar-rich barbecue sauce before serving. And, let’s be honest, pig wing sounds a lot better than ham shanks.
SYRACUSE, NY
Hot 99.1

“Best Calzone In The World” Winner Made In Upstate New York

Many love a good calzone. Those of us that enjoy the pizza cousin, have probably had some really good ones and some incredibly bad ones. The dough, the sauce, the fillers and/or the cheese can each make-or-brake the half-moon shaped crusty fold-over. I have to admit, when I first read that the winner of the "World Calzone Championship" was made in New York, I immediately thought "Brooklyn, maybe Manhattan." I should really start thinking west instead of south.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

‘Luigi’ Savastino, owner of one of Syracuse’s oldest restaurants, dies at 91

Syracuse, N.Y. — Louis “Luigi” Savastino, owner of the classic Italian-American restaurant in the Valley that bears his name, has died at age 91. Savastino, a decorated Korean War veteran, opened Luigi’s Restaurant in 1954, first on South Avenue, and then moved it two years later to its existing location at 1524 Valley Drive. It is among the oldest restaurants in Syracuse still operated by the same family.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse native stands watch aboard USS Bunker Hill

PACIFIC OCEAN (WSYR-TV) — The U.S. Navy fights with integrity and honor to protect Americans around the world. Syracuse native Suman Pradhan is doing just that. Pradhan, a U.S. Navy Operations Specialist 3rd Class from Syracuse, N.Y. is currently standing watch in the combat information center on the USS Bunker Hill. The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Carrie Lazarus presents: Extraordinary People and Places of Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Join Carrie Lazarus in her latest episode of Extraordinary. Included in this half-hour show, is a visit with Olympic Gold Medalist in Equestrian Beezie Madden. Madden and her husband have started a retirement farm in Cazenovia for champion horse show jumpers. See how these Extraordinary horses are spending their golden years.
SYRACUSE, NY
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Snowiest Cities in The United States

The United States is a huge country with a wide variety of climates. Many of the largest cities in the US get plenty of snow each year. These cities become playgrounds for people who love the snow each year. But which ones get the most? Some of the answers might surprise you!
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy