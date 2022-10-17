Read full article on original website
msn.com
Man Returns Home From Having His Dog Cremated To Find A Strange Pooch on His Porch
One of the most moving things I’ve ever heard about losing a pet is that, while they are only with you for a little while, you are their entire lives. For animals like dogs and cats, their lifetimes are so short compared to ours that we experience many instances of pet loss throughout our pet-having years. I have a friend who absolutely believes that her current dog is a miniature reincarnation of one she had in her youth that has come back to find her again.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home
A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
ohmymag.co.uk
Here are 5 most affectionate dog breeds
A dog is a real commitment, like any animal. If you want a sociable and very affectionate animal, there are certain breeds that will give excellent character. If you're thinking of adopting a new companion but are unsure of the breed, then here are five dog breeds that you might like.
Cat Says Goodbye to Dying Dog and 'Best Friend' in Heartbreaking Video
A heartbreaking video has captured the moment a cat enjoyed one final snuggle with her owner's dog before he sadly passed away. It's often assumed that cats are aloof and largely solitary animals. However, there is plenty of evidence to the contrary, not least when it comes to their reactions to the loss of a loved one.
Upworthy
Man spends $400 at vet to treat his limping dog only to realize that he was simply copying him
People with pets know that sometimes animals will do absolutely absurd things out of their love for you. Billy, an adorable dog from London, proves this point. Russell Jones, Billy's owner, had a plaster cast on after an injury. He shared that he observed his dog limping and thought something was wrong with him. Worried, he took the dog to get him checked out by a vet and also run a couple of tests as well. After spending close to $400 on X-rays and vet bills, the owner learned that his dog was in fact in perfect health. He was only copying him! Jones posted a touching yet humorous video of his dog mirroring his behavior while walking beside him on Facebook in January 2021. In the short video, Jones, whose leg was in a plaster cast, is seen walking the street with his dog Billy. The lurcher is observed imitating his owner's limp by walking with one paw elevated above the ground. “Cost me £300 in vet fees and X-rays, nothing wrong, just sympathy. Love him,” Russell shared in the post's caption.
pethelpful.com
Rottweiler's On-Point Reaction to Seeing Mom 'Freeze' Is Quickly Going Viral
All pet owners wonder if our fur babies understand us when we talk to them. Sometimes, we will test them with words or phrases outside of their usual commands to see if their reactions correlate to the meanings of the words just to see how they respond. One woman tried this with her dog and the pup's reaction is too good.
CNET
Stop Sleeping With Your Dog
Getting your pets to sleep in their own pet bed or crate can be tough. Many pets just want to snuggle close at night, and how can you resist your favorite animal's cute face?. But just like newborns, pets can wake you up at night and disturb you. Whether you already have pets or are considering getting one in the future, thinking twice about your sleeping arrangements can affect how rested you feel over time. Ultimately it's a personal choice, but if you're looking for some insight on the pros and cons of sleeping with your pets, keep reading -- it might make you reconsider your own habits.
pethelpful.com
Chihuahua Adopts Rescued Baby Squirrel As Her Own and It's Nothing Short of Precious
Losing your mom is always a difficult experience, but it can be made a bit easier by getting love and support from those around you. Sometimes, that love and support can come from the places you least expect it, such as from a different species. One dog is helping a rescue baby squirrel through such an ordeal in this viral video.
Litter of labrador puppies found skinny, terrified and mange-ridden when they were abandoned in roadside crate are nursed back to health and set to start training as prison sniffer dogs
A litter of labrador puppies which were found abandoned in a roadside crate have been nursed back to health as they prepare to begin new lives as prisoner sniffer dogs. The six adorable puppies were just ten to 12 weeks old when they were discovered skinny, terrified and mange-ridden after being 'discarded like rubbish'.
iheart.com
Vet Shares 5 Dog Breeds He Says You Should Avoid Owning
Ben the Vet shared 5 breeds he says could spell trouble because of aggression or health issues. Do you own any of these types of pups?. Ben is a veterinary surgeon in the UK and is going viral for the dog breeds he says people should avoid when looking for a new family member.
Little Boy Abandons Puppy in Box With Heartbreaking Note — But He Has a Good Reason
Grab a tissue because this story is a real tearjerker. According to The Mirror, a 12-year-old boy in Mexico made the heartbreaking decision to abandon his beloved puppy outside of a shelter, hoping the dog will have a better life with someone else. Facing the unimaginable, the child thoughtfully placed...
The Conscious Cat
How Do Cats Choose Their Person? The Surprising Answer!
Conscious Cat is reader-supported. When you buy via links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission at no cost to you. Learn more. Anyone who’s ever lived with a cat and a few other people has probably witnessed the feline tendency to develop a particularly strong bond with one specific individual. It happens in families, and among friends—anywhere there are several humans and one cat. At some point, the cat will gravitate almost exclusively towards one person.
Dog's Last Cuddle Before 'Crossing The Rainbow Bridge' Melts Hearts Online
A dog named Bowie has melted hearts on the internet after a video of his last cuddle with his owner before "crossing the rainbow bridge" went viral on social media. The video shared on TikTok on September 28 by the dog's owner, under the username iamrachelmarch, shows the 13-year-old golden cocker spaniel cuddling with his human one last time, resting his head on her shoulder seeking comfort.
ohmymag.co.uk
Did your cat suddenly bite you? Here's why
Cats can be unpredictable. One moment they are all sweet and cuddly, another - they snap at you and run away like they want nothing to do with you. Biting out-of-the-blue is another mischief felines are known for. Why do they use their razor-sharp teeth unprovoked? Experts can name at least five reasons.
ohmymag.co.uk
This heartbroken dog can’t bear to spend another Christmas in kennels and urgently needs a home
This pup survived the heartbreak of his owner leaving him behind due to poor health and a Christmas in lonely kennels. But he so would like to become a part of a loving household before the holiday countdown begins, and has so much canine wisdom and love to give in return.
Why Vets Are Saying Your Dog Shouldn’t Sleep With You
As autumn starts to settle in, the colder temperatures may tempt you to let your furry friends cuddle in bed with you. But experts are letting dog parents know that there’s more than one good reason you shouldn’t let your dog sleep with you. Firstly, it’s important to note that there are plenty of good […] The post Why Vets Are Saying Your Dog Shouldn’t Sleep With You appeared first on DogTime.
pethelpful.com
Video of Maine Coon Cat Giving the Dog a Massage Is Enough to Make Anyone Envious
Sometimes you really need a massage. But why shell out the big bucks to pay for a professional masseuse when your cat is willing to break up those knots for free? We're being 100 percent serious, just look at a video shared on TikTok by one person who caught their Maine Coon Cat working their magic on the dog's back.
Vet refuses to put deaf and blind puppy to sleep after owners ask to have her put down
A vet refused to put a puppy to sleep after the owners asked for her to be put down on the basis that she was deaf and blind. When the pooch's former owners arrived at the vets and asked for the little one to be put to sleep, thankfully, the vet realised that little Aster Rose - a merle Australian shepherd - could still have a fun-filled life.
pethelpful.com
Video of Foster Dog Who Won't Stop Crying After Being Dumped by His Owners Is Just Heartbreaking
We will never be able to understand pet owners who dump their animals at a shelter. Sometimes there are circumstances beyond their control that prevent them from keeping their pets, but other times they simply don't care about their pets anymore. One dog was the victim of a surrender at a shelter and his reaction is heartbreaking.
