Fireworks barge catches fire after EPCOT's 'Harmonious' show
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A fireworks launch platform at EPCOT caught fire on Friday night after the park's nighttime show "Harmonious." Fireworks barge at EPCOT catches fire after "Harmonious" The fire was contained to the platform and extinguished. "Harmonious" debuted last fall for Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration. The...
SeaWorld reveals coaster details, Disney sets date for Fantasmic! and Legoland delays Pirate River Quest
From rides and events to big announcements and ticket deals, Attractions Insider is your one-stop shop for everything Florida attractions. SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens have revealed more details about their upcoming 2023 attractions. In this week’s episode, we dive into everything the parks shared about the new thrill rides they’re building. Plus, we discuss Disney Genie+ pricing and Gatorland reopening. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
Winter Park coffee shop is mysterious all year but really spooky for Halloween
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A spot in Winter Park deemed by some as the “Spookiest Coffee Shop in Winter Park” is open all year, but especially this time of year, it makes for the perfect stop to get you in the Halloween spirit. What You Need To...
Legoland Florida delays opening of Pirate River Quest
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Legoland Florida has pushed back the opening of its upcoming Pirate River Quest attraction to early 2023. Legoland Florida's upcoming boat ride was originally scheduled to open Nov. 2. The delay is because of high water levels at the park. The boat ride, set to...
Surfboard art project aims to promote Brevard Zoo aquarium
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard Zoo is hard at work raising funds to build the first aquarium and conservation center on the Space Coast as two dozen talented artists are using their creativity to garner community support. What You Need To Know. The artists will be showcasing their...
What does La Niña mean for Central Florida?
It looks like La Niña will stick around for another winter season. This typically means a warmer and drier than average December, January and February for Central Florida. But, have the past two winters been just that for our region? The short answer is yes. In fact, for the...
Orlando church restoration after collapse on track, despite Ian setback
A historic Orlando church that suffered a roof collapse in 2019 had another setback during Hurricane Ian. The storm’s winds pushed more of the church to the ground. Black Bottom House of Prayer suffered a roof collapse just days after it became eligible to be a historic landmark by the City of Orlando in 2019.
Volusia County Property Appraiser assesses nearly 7,000 homes damaged by Hurricane Ian
As the cleanup from Hurricane Ian continues, the Volusia County Property Appraiser's Office has determined that the storm inflicted more than $325 million in damage to properties throughout the county. What You Need To Know. The Volusia County Property Appraiser's Office says Hurricane Ian caused more than $325 million in...
'Black Voters Matter' encourages local communities to vote
ORLANDO, Fla. — As this year's Election Day quickly approaches, efforts to increase voter turnout are picking up across Central Florida. That was on full display Saturday in several communities across Orlando. What You Need To Know. Voting rights organizations 'Black Voters Matter' spent Saturday reaching out to communities...
Good Samaritan residents in Kissimmee asked to terminate leases over hurricane damage
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Residents of a Kissimmee senior living community who recently learned their flood-damaged homes won’t be repaired, say they are now being asked to terminate their leases. What You Need To Know. Pro-bono community lawyers say Good Samaritan Society is trying to terminate the leases of...
Disaster recovery center opens in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County residents impacted by Hurricane Ian now have another resource to get back to normal. A new disaster recovery center is located at the Cuyler Community Building in the town of Mims. It was selected due to the location of the majority of losses...
Sheriff: 911 calls 5 times higher in Volusia County during Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — New insight was released recently about how emergency crews responded to the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian, including the death of five residents in Volusia County. Speaking to Daytona Beach city commissioners Wednesday, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood revealed the county dispatchers received five times...
Orlando veteran sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riots
WASHINGTON — A 40-year-old Orlando Marine Corps veteran has been sentenced to six months incarceration for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol, court documents show. Robert Flynt Fairchild Jr., pleaded guilty in May to a felony county of civil disorder. According to information...
State Road 46 reopens to traffic after Ian floods
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has reopened State Road 46 in Seminole County after flood water levels receded to safe levels. The recent flooding along S.R. 46 in Seminole County was a result of Hurricane Ian sweeping across the state. Department officials said they will continue to monitor the area around S.R. 46 and make adjustments as needed.
