Supreme Court does not have authority to reinstate fetal heartbeat bill, opponents argue

'What century are we in?' Biden slams Idaho school denying students access to contraception and criticizes case of girl, 14, who couldn't get medication because of Arizona's abortion ban - even though she wasn't pregnant
President Joe Biden slammed officials at the University of Idaho for their new guidance that students should not be offered birth control because of the state's near-total on abortions. 'Folks, what century are we in?,' Biden said during a meeting of his reproductive task force at the White House on...
Woman who had to abort 22-week pregnancy pleads with Congress to protect abortion rights: ‘Be the compassion’
Into her 20th week of a “very wanted” pregnancy, Kelsey Leigh was devastated to learn during an ultrasound that her unborn son had a fatal diagnosis.If the pregnancy had continued, her child would likely not have been able to swallow, or breathe, and his bones would have broken during delivery, no matter the method, she told members of Congress on 29 September.“I chose to end my pregnancy,” she testified during a House Oversight Committee hearing. “I could not and would not carry my son for four more months to give birth to him knowing his life would be filled...
CNBC
'Day Without Us' protesters walk out over abortion-rights reversal, days before Supreme Court returns
People across the United States skipped work on Friday in protest of the Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to an abortion. The "Day Without Us" event comes days before the start of the next term. Partner organizations include the Movement for Black Lives, Move On, the Women's March...
South Carolina Senate again rejects abortion ban; bill not dead
COLUMBIA S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators again Tuesday rejected a proposal to ban nearly all abortions in the state but left open a small chance that some compromise could be reached in the less than four weeks the General Assembly has left to meet this year. The stalemate in the Republican-dominated Legislature hasn’t changed over the past month. […]
Indiana case before U.S. Supreme Court could help red states defund Planned Parenthood
A controversial U.S. Supreme Court case that Marion County’s public health agency is pursuing could make it easier for red states across the country to cut off funding for Planned Parenthood. Although the case began as a dispute over alleged poor nursing home care, the sweeping nature of what the Health & Hospital Corp. of Marion County is asking the Supreme Court to do would have far-reaching repercussions. ...
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon
An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
White House dodges after Biden-endorsed Stacey Abrams says abortion can help cut inflation
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dodged questions about Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' claims that abortion can help alleviate inflation Wednesday. Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy noted that President Biden has endorsed Abrams and asked whether he stood by Abrams' comments. Jean-Pierre refused to respond, saying she...
The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret
The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
How The Supreme Court Roe Ruling Has Changed Birth Control Trends Among Teens
The recent Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade has caused many teens across the country to make a mad dash to their gynecologists for contraception.
3 Ohio justice candidates accused of breaking ethics, told PAC abortion isn’t Constitutional right
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Three Republican candidates for the Ohio Supreme Court are being accused by pro-choice advocates […] The post 3 Ohio justice candidates accused of breaking ethics, told PAC abortion isn’t Constitutional right appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Conservative Group Tells SCOTUS: Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Should Be Blocked as Biden Himself Said the ‘Pandemic Is Over’
A conservative advocacy group from Wisconsin has asked SCOTUS to use the so-called “shadow docket” to stop President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan before it gets off the ground. They argue that Biden improperly relied on a federal statute that was meant to provide assistance in the face of “national emergencies” — and that the pandemic is not such an emergency because it is over, as the president himself said.
Ex-Capitol police chief who was forced to quit after January 6 and made fall-guy by Pelosi for failing to call National Guard gets a million-dollar book deal - where he promises to reveal the 'cover up'
The former U.S. Capitol Police chief who was forced to resign in the aftermath of the January 6 riot has inked a million-dollar book deal where he promises to reveal harrowing new details of the day and a 'cover-up' that followed. Steven A. Sund's 'Courage Under Fire: Under Siege and...
Roe on the ballot: How Michigan could show the rest of America how to save abortion rights
“Is the Dobbs effect fading?”That was the question that Politico’s Playbook newsletter asked at the beginning of last week as Democrats and Republicans headed into the final stretch before next month’s crucial midterm elections.If you ask pundits in Washington, the answer seems to be a resounding “yes”. Common assumptions in the DC political sphere, backed up by polling from legacy media outlets, argue that the twin issues of inflation and the economy as a whole will always take precedence over what many incorrectly dismiss as “culture war” issues like abortion rights.But in Michigan, where activists have charted a path to...
In battle against abortion rights, Kansas Supreme Court is the next target
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Amii Castle is a professor at the University of Kansas, where she teaches at the law and business schools. Kris Kobach says the abortion issue is […] The post In battle against abortion rights, Kansas Supreme Court is the next target appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
‘Michigan could become Texas’ — Voters see stark choice on abortion referendum
A ballot initiative years in the making asks voters whether the state constitution should protect abortion rights.
WISH-TV
Indiana Supreme Court delays abortion ban arguments to Jan. 19
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Supreme Court on Tuesday pushed back arguments in the lawsuit that’s paused Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion. Justices will hear oral arguments in the Planned Parenthood abortion case on Jan. 19, one week later than first planned. Planned Parenthood and the American...
1 in 3 women will consider ending pregnancy on their own if abortion is out of reach
Abortion access continues to be restricted and outright banned in large swaths of the country, and it’s driving many people to consider self-managing their abortion as the procedure becomes out of reach. Most abortions are banned in at least 14 states following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe...
Corydon Times-Republican
Democratic congressional candidate Christina Bohannan calls for immigration reform, education funding
Iowa Rep. Christina Bohannan, who is running in Iowa's 1st Congressional District, spoke to the Greater Des Moines Partnership Wednesday, Oct. 19. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Solving Iowa’s problems like rural health care accessibility will require federal immigration reform and investment in public education, Democratic congressional candidate Christina...
Biden vows to write abortion protections into law if Democrats win 2022 elections
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden promised Tuesday that the first bill he sends to Capitol Hill next year will be one that writes abortion protections into law — if Democrats control enough seats in Congress to pass it — as he sought to energize his party’s voters just three weeks ahead of the November midterms.
