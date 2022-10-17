Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 AM Saturday, October 22, 2022 at St. Mary's of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie for Martin Andreasen of Walker, formerly Long Prairie. He passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 surrounded by family in Long Prairie. The Rev. Omar Guanchez will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 PM on Friday and 1 hour before services on Saturday at the church in Long Prairie. Catholic Women will pray the rosary at 4PM on Friday. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Priaire.

WALKER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO