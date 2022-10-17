Read full article on original website
Ralph Delmer Janski, 78, Sartell
June 23, 1944 - October 17, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Ralph Delmer Janski who died peacefully on October 17, 2022 at the age of 78 at the St. Cloud VA 51-1. There will be a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 24, 2022 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls.
Margaret “Peggy” L. Smolnik, 76, Sauk Rapids
July 31, 1946 - October 17, 2022. Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 28, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Margaret “Peggy” L. Smolnik, age 76, who passed away Monday at the Estates of Greeley in Stillwater. Rev. David Hinz will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Friday, October 28, 2022 at the church in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home of Sauk Rapids.
Ronald O. Mages, 71, Paynesville
May 18, 1951 - October 16, 2022. Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the Paynesville Evangelical Free Church for Ronald O. Mages, age 71, of Paynesville. Ronald passed away October 16, 2022 at his home with family at his side. Pastor Brad Hopman will preside. Burial will take place in the St. Louis Parish Cemetery in Paynesville. Visitation will begin after 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.
Stuart H. Sander, 87, Faribault and formerly of Long Prairie
The funeral service will be 11:00 AM Friday, October 21, 2022 at American Lutheran Church in Long Prairie for Stuart Sander, 87 of Faribault and formerly of Long Prairie. Visitation will take place 1 hour prior to the service on Friday at the church in Long Prairie. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.
LeRoy B. Rakotz, 87, Albany
June 30, 1935 - October 12, 2022. LeRoy Rakotz passed away unexpectedly away at home on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. LeRoy was a wonderful man, husband, father, grandfather (Papa), great-grandfather, and #1 father-in-law. Cremation arrangements are being made with Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes. There will be a private family gathering at...
Gerald P. Hinkemeyer, 78, Sauk Rapids
Memorial Services celebrating the life of Gerald P. Hinkemeyer, 78, of Sauk Rapids will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Living Waters Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Jerry passed away peacefully with family near on Monday, October 17, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will be...
John Krebsbach, 93, St. Joseph
June 14, 1929 - October 14, 2022. Memorial services celebrating the life of John Krebsbach, 93, of St. Joseph will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. John passed away on Friday, October, 14, 2022 at the Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Private inurnment will be in St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery, St. Joseph.
Marie Cronquist, 85, Hillman/Pierz
Marie C. Cronquist, 85-year-old resident of Hillman/Pierz area died on Sunday, October 16 at the Harmony House in Pierz. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 22 at 11:00 A.M. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hillman. A visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 22 at the church.
Martin Gerard Andreasen, 70, Walker, formerly Long Prairie
Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 AM Saturday, October 22, 2022 at St. Mary's of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie for Martin Andreasen of Walker, formerly Long Prairie. He passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 surrounded by family in Long Prairie. The Rev. Omar Guanchez will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 PM on Friday and 1 hour before services on Saturday at the church in Long Prairie. Catholic Women will pray the rosary at 4PM on Friday. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Priaire.
