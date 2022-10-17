Read full article on original website
Upside Learning Will Be Exhibiting At DevLearn On October 26–28, 2022
Upside Learning, a leading global provider of end-to-end digital learning solutions for Fortune 1000 companies, is exhibiting at Booth #109 at the DevLearn Conference & Expo that is set to take place later this month. Upside Learning experts will share their insights on delivering deeper learning experiences to improve retention...
Designing With Imperfect And Incomplete Information, With Agility
As humans, we are hardwired for heuristics—mental shortcuts—such as making assumptions and jumping to conclusions. After all, these shortcuts allow us to solve problems and make decisions efficiently, such as, should I eat this? Can I trust this person? Should I take this step? We use heuristics all the time; they are strategies derived from our experiences with similar situations. This is no different in our role as learning designers, for designing learning.
How To Adopt A Learner-Centered Design Approach For Your Learning Programs
What Is The Learner-Centered Design Approach In Learning?. Effective learning, quite simply, happens as a result of the learning that a learner is looking for. The learner finds, accesses and consumes, understands, and then eagerly applies it to the workplace. A cookie-cutter design approach won't produce effective learning, and neither will design created entirely in studios and learning labs cut it! To produce effective learning solutions, it's important to follow a learner-centered design approach.
eBook Launch: How To Drive Learner Engagement Through The Roof With Video-Based Learning
Boost Engagement With These eLearning Video Strategies. Videos have the power to inspire, educate, and entertain. But how can you incorporate them into your L&D program to improve engagement and foster practical application, especially if your workforce is remote or hybrid? This eBook has all the information you need to use eLearning video strategies to maximize motivation and put everything into context.
Why You Need A Top Notch Training Solution RFP To Improve Vendor Vetting
How Does An RFP For Compliance Training Solutions Improve Vendor Vetting?. Do you really need to submit an RFP for compliance training solutions these days? Or will online quotes and market research do the trick? The truth is that requests are still a crucial part of vendor qualification because they’re personalized. Vendors know how much you have to spend and what you expect from your investment. As well as all the training solutions your organization needs to reduce compliance risks cost-effectively. Thus, you can develop a more realistic budget and implementation timeline based on their expertise. Let’s look at some of the perks RFPs can bring to your next outsourcing project.
Integrating Gaming Experience Into Your Elementary Classroom
Playing games requires you to learn communication, follow instructions, and complete tasks on time. Over time, many games help you develop problem-solving skills, pattern recognition, strategic planning, and leadership qualities that can help you excel in any given career. How's Gaming Affecting Future Careers?. Gaming in school can also turn...
Corporate eLearning
Corporate eLearning: News, trends and tips for the best practices in corporate training. Find out more in our eLearning database. Skills Transformation For The Now And Where You're Heading. Learn what Cornerstone customers have to say about how they're powering the future-ready workforce and putting employees in the driver's seat...
Online English Tutor: What Is It? And How To Become One?
We live in a world where you don't have to leave your house to educate yourself. Thanks to today's advanced technology, educators can connect with students wherever they are. Online teaching has become a popular avenue for teachers to make money while enjoying the freedom to work from home. If you want to become an online English teacher, you have reached the right place, I'd say.
Leadership Blueprint: Persuade Like Aristotle
A basic leadership blueprint skill is learning to persuade people: your management, your peers, your direct reports, your customers, your stakeholders, your shareholders, everyone. As a leader, you must learn the fine art of persuasion. Persuasion is an essential skill. Aristotle was an influential philosopher and polymath who lived in ancient Greece over 2,500 years ago and served as Alexander the Great's teacher and mentor. He provides three quintessential elements for persuading: ethos, logos, and pathos to convince others. You need all three. Think of a three-legged stool. Your point will not stand if any of the three elements are missing, and as a result, you will likely not be able to persuade your audience.
